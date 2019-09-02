LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 2, 2019 LVMH official partner of film “Woman”, premiered at 76th Venice International Film Festival

On September 1st the 76th Venice International Film Festival hosted the premiere of 'Woman', a film by Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand, produced with support from the LVMH Group.

With a workforce that counts 73% women, LVMH has always been deeply engaged with women's issues, making it natural for the Group to provide support for the production of the film 'Woman'.

More than simply a movie, this international initiative co-directed by Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand gives a central place to women taking us to all four corners of the world and immersing us in vastly different lives, shaped by their culture, their faith and their family history. In this journey through 50 countries around the world, viewers meet some 2,000 women from vastly diverse backgrounds, shaped by their culture, faith or family history.