LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 2, 2019 LVMH official partner of film “Woman”, premiered at 76th Venice International Film Festival

0
09/02/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

On September 1st the 76th Venice International Film Festival hosted the premiere of 'Woman', a film by Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand, produced with support from the LVMH Group.

With a workforce that counts 73% women, LVMH has always been deeply engaged with women's issues, making it natural for the Group to provide support for the production of the film 'Woman'.

More than simply a movie, this international initiative co-directed by Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand gives a central place to women taking us to all four corners of the world and immersing us in vastly different lives, shaped by their culture, their faith and their family history. In this journey through 50 countries around the world, viewers meet some 2,000 women from vastly diverse backgrounds, shaped by their culture, faith or family history.

© LVMH

Despite their diversity, their voices come together in a certain universal harmony. All are confronted with the same life events and share their stories in front of the camera with sincerity and kindness as they talk about very personal subjects including femininity, motherhood and their place in society.

Inspired by a belief that the role of women in society is directly linked to the recognition they receive in their professional lives, LVMH is proud to help give broader resonance to their voices through this partnership with the film 'Woman'.

LVMH was present at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, where Anastasia Mikova and Yann Arthus-Bertrand premiered their film ahead of its theater release in 2020.

© LVMH

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 16:49:05 UTC
