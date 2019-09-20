Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : September 20, 2019 From Milan to Paris, LVMH Fashion Maisons unveil women's silhouettes for Spring/Summer 2020

09/20/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

Following Marc Jacobs in New York, Fendi kicked off Milan's Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Week for the LVMH Group. Dior, Loewe, Celine, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton will present their takes on women's wardrobes for the coming summer season when Paris Fashion Week debuts on September 24th.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, who marked the last men's Fashion Week with a poetic collection inspired by nature, once again celebrates warm Roman sensibilities in her women's ready-to-wear collection. Drenched in the warmth of an Italian sunrise, the Fendi Women's Spring/Summer 2020 collection presented at Milan Fashion Week charts a path of playful opulence through a summer's day. Floral prints and ethereal textures intertwine to trick the eye with creations that showcase inimitable Fendi craftsmanship in a palette of earthy ochres and pastels. From plush checked robe-jackets to quilted fabrics, glazed floral coats, exquisite knits and beachwear with vintage accents referencing the 1960s, the collection is a kaleidoscope of texture that remixes Fendi tradition with a streak of summer rebellion.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 16:56:08 UTC
