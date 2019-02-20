LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Snapshot Shareholders 2018
02/20/2019 | 11:21am EST
SHAREHOLDERS' CLUB
Dedicated annual magazine
Visits of cellars and storehouses
Discovery of our Maisons
Special offers on a selection of
Group's Wines and Spirits
Priority access tickets for the Fondation Louis Vuitton at preferential price
STOCK MARKET PERFORMANCE
(in euros)
2017
2018
High (mid-session)
260.55
313.70
Low (mid-session)
175.80
232.50
Year-end share price
245.40
258.20
Change during the year (%)
+35 %
+5 %
Change in the CAC 40 (%)
+9 %
-11 %
Market Capitalization at Dec.31 (EUR bn)
124.0
130.0
2018 KEY FIGURES
Revenue
46.826 M€
Profit from recurring operations
10.003 M€
Current operating margin
21.4 %
Group share of net profit
6.354 M€
Basic Group share of net earnings per share
12.64 €
Dividend
6.00 € (1)
Net financial debt to equity ratio
16 % (2)
(1) Amount proposed at the Shareholders' Meeting of April 18, 2019.
(2) Belmond shares deducted from net financial debt.
CONTACT & AGENDA
Shareholders' Club
Tél: +33 (0)1 44 13 21 50
Individual shareholder relations
Tél: +33 (0)1 44 13 27 27
2018 Annual results
January 29, 2019
Q1 2019 revenue
April 2019
2019 Annual General Meeting
April 18, 2019
Payment of the balance of the dividend
April 29, 2019
Disclaimer
LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 16:18:02 UTC
