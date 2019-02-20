Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Snapshot Shareholders 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:21am EST

SHAREHOLDERS' CLUB

Dedicated annualmagazine

Visits ofcellarsandstorehouses

Discovery of our Maisons

Special offerson a selection of

Group's Wines and Spirits

Priority access tickets for theFondation LouisVuitton at preferential price

STOCK MARKET PERFORMANCE

(in euros)

2017

2018

High (mid-session)

260.55

313.70

Low (mid-session)

175.80

232.50

Year-end share price

245.40

258.20

Change during the year (%)

+35 %

+5 %

Change in the CAC 40 (%)

+9 %

-11 %

Market Capitalization at Dec.31 (EUR bn)

124.0

130.0

2018 KEY FIGURES

Revenue

46.826 M€

Profit from recurring operations

10.003 M€

Current operating margin

21.4 %

Group share of net profit

6.354M€

Basic Group share of net earnings per share

12.64 €

Dividend

6.00 €(1)

Net financial debt to equity ratio

16 %(2)

  • (1)Amount proposed at the Shareholders' Meeting of April 18, 2019.

  • (2) Belmond shares deducted from net financial debt.

CONTACT & AGENDA

Shareholders' Club

Tél: +33 (0)1 44 13 21 50

Individual shareholder relations

Tél: +33 (0)1 44 13 27 27

2018 Annual results

January 29, 2019

Q1 2019 revenue

April 2019

2019 Annual General Meeting

April 18, 2019

Payment of the balance of the dividend

April 29, 2019

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 16:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
11:35aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Bella Hadid Is a Damn Dream Girl in This Red Versac..
AQ
11:21aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 20, 2019 LVMH partners with Secours popula..
PU
11:21aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : February 20, 2019 Louis Vuitton unveils new Tambour..
PU
11:21aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Snapshot Shareholders 2018
PU
10:08aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : to Appoint Insider to Succeed Karl Lagerfeld at Fen..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's Creative Force, Dies -- 6t..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's Creative Force, Dies -- 5t..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's Creative Force, Dies -- 4t..
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Correction to Karl Lagerfeld Dies
DJ
02/19LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Couturier Karl Lagerfeld Dies-- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 712 M
EBIT 2019 10 821 M
Net income 2019 7 004 M
Debt 2019 3 811 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 21,24
P/E ratio 2020 19,53
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 320 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE15.12%170 217
VF CORPORATION21.81%34 311
HENNES & MAURITZ9.51%21 664
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.21.35%19 539
MONCLER20.43%10 097
RALPH LAUREN CORP21.25%9 863
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.