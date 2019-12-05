Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Tiffany misses estimates for profit on weak demand in Americas, Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 07:18am EST
A Tiffany & Co logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co, which is being bought by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Thursday as weak demand at home and in Hong Kong offset growth elsewhere in China.

Tiffany's business in the Americas has suffered in recent years as price-conscious younger customers gravitate to lower-priced competitors including Denmark's Pandora A/S and Signet Jewelers.

Net sales in the Americas fell 4% in the third quarter, mainly dented by lower spending by foreign tourists, while sales in the Asia-Pacific region were flat, hurt by business disruptions in Hong Kong, where sales fell 49%.

Despite double-digit growth in Mainland China, overall same-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, were up 1% in the quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of a 1.44% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Late last month, French luxury goods maker LVMH agreed to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion (£12.63 billion), a deal that could help boost the U.S. jeweller's business, which has struggled with dated collections and a retreat from Chinese shoppers in America.

"We are very excited about the recently announced transaction with LVMH and, pending the required approvals, look forward to becoming part of the LVMH family of exceptional luxury brands," Tiffany Chief executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said.

Tiffany's net earnings fell to $78.4 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $94.9 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Wall Street had expected the company to earn 85 cents per share.

Net sales were largely flat at $1.01 billion, while the average analyst estimate was $1.03 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks treated in this article : LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE, Pandora AS
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.69% 398.75 Real-time Quote.53.37%
PANDORA AS -0.19% 262.9 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
07:23aFutures rise on increased hopes of trade deal with China
RE
07:18aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Tiffany misses estimates for profit on weak demand ..
RE
05:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE lags Europe as dollar earners dip
RE
05:08aREMO RUFFINI : Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
RE
12/04L'OREAL : Lancome beefs up stores as luxury cosmetics take off
RE
12/04THE FAANGS OF EUROPE : U.S. tariffs won't harm appeal of French luxury firms
RE
12/04EUROPE : European shares jump 1% as report revives U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
12/04LVMH : 2019 Interim dividend
GL
12/04Johnson backs digital tax despite Trump's ire
RE
12/03France fights back over U.S. tariff threat to champagne, cheese
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 53 379 M
EBIT 2019 11 511 M
Net income 2019 7 338 M
Debt 2019 5 762 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 27,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,84x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 412,33  €
Last Close Price 396,00  €
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE53.37%221 040
VF CORPORATION20.54%35 161
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.85.49%29 388
MONCLER S.P.A.34.22%10 864
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION5.06%8 110
UNDER ARMOUR2.49%8 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group