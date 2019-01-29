Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE (MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : Vuitton handbags power LVMH sales, fourth quarter in line with forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 12:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO - A Louis Vuitton logo is pictured in a shop window in Geneva

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH on Tuesday said it was "cautiously" confident about the year ahead after fourth-quarter sales held up in the face of fears of a slowdown in China, powered by accelerating growth in the Louis Vuitton handbag division.

Investors are watching the luxury goods sector for signs of slowing demand from Chinese shoppers, their biggest customer group, as consumer and business confidence sours in the country and the Sino-U.S. trade war carries on.

"LVMH enters 2019 with cautious confidence and once again, sets an objective of reinforcing its global leadership position in luxury goods", LVMH said in a statement.

LVMH, luxury industry's biggest player and home to fashion brands like Givenchy and champagne label Moet & Chandon, reported revenues of 13.7 billion euros (£11.9 billion) for the October to December period.

Sales grew 9 percent on a like-for-like basis - which strips out currency swings and the effect of store openings and acquisitions - compared to 10 percent in the July to September period, and in line with forecasts.

In Asia, where the group generates the bulk of its earnings, revenue accelerated in the fourth quarter, picking up pace from the third quarter.

LVMH and its rivals, including Paris-based Gucci owner Kering, have relied on growing appetite from young, middle class Chinese shoppers in the past two years to lift sales, and they say this trend has legs in the long run.

Yet shopping patterns are shifting, with mainland China becoming more alluring due to import tax cuts and a falling yuan, to the detriment of some luxury hotspots like Hong Kong.

A slowing property market in China, meanwhile, is adding to investors' concerns about cooling economic growth and a squeeze on consumers' wealth.

LVMH said its operating income rose 21 percent in 2018 as a whole, hitting a record 10 billion euros.

The group, which has grown over the decades with a series of high profile acquisitions, said its free cash flow grew 16 percent last year to 5.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Sarah White, and Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
12:40pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Vuitton handbags power LVMH sales, fourth quarter i..
RE
12:26pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sees Growth From Chinese Customers
DJ
12:14pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Revenue Rises on Chinese Shopping Spree
DJ
11:46aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Record results for LVMH in 2018
AQ
08:33aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PG&E, Huawei, Mitsubishi, Royal DSM
01/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Tesco, Kering, Vale
01/24JANUARY 24, 2019 &LDQUO;BLEACHED CAN : Givenchy Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019..
PU
01/24LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : annual earnings release
01/24TOD : Investors dump Tod's shares after luxury group retail sales dip
RE
01/21LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : January 21, 2019 Moët & Chandon partners with ABB F..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 46 843 M
EBIT 2018 9 955 M
Net income 2018 6 445 M
Debt 2018 4 801 M
Yield 2018 2,27%
P/E ratio 2018 20,27
P/E ratio 2019 18,66
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 317 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE0.17%149 403
VF CORPORATION17.33%33 213
HENNES & MAURITZ5.70%21 488
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.23.10%19 821
RALPH LAUREN CORP11.24%9 258
UNDER ARMOUR20.77%9 122
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.