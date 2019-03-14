Log in
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton : to Nominate Iris Knobloch to Succeed Bernadette Chirac on Board

03/14/2019 | 11:16am EDT

By Cristina Roca

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC.FR) said Thursday that it will put forward Iris Knobloch as the proposed successor to Bernadette Chirac, who has decided to step down after nine years on the company's board of directors.

The French luxury giant will propose Ms. Knobloch's appointment along with that of Yann Arthus-Bertrand as advisory board member at its next annual general meeting on April 18.

Ms. Knobloch is the president of Warner Bros Entertainment in France and Mr. Arthus-Bertrand is a renowned photographer and director, who also founded the Good Planet Foundation, LVMH said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

