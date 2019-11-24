LVMH Nears Deal to Acquire Tiffany for $16.3 Billion

By Ben Dummett and Dana Cimilluca

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is nearing a deal to buy famed jeweler Tiffany & Co. for more than $16 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies have reached preliminary agreement on a deal that values Tiffany at $135 a share, or about $16.3 billion, the people said.

The boards of the luxury companies are meeting Sunday to finalize the deal and unless there is a last-minute hitch, it is expected to be announced Monday if not sooner.

The companies have been discussing a deal since LVMH last month privately approached Tiffany with an offer to buy the upscale jeweler for $120 a share.

Shares of New York-based Tiffany have surged on hopes of a deal at a higher price, closing Friday at $125.51. The shares traded near $140 in the middle of last year.

LVMH has a market value of nearly EUR200 billion ($220 billion). Buying Tiffany would increase the Paris-based company's exposure to jewelry, one of the fastest-growing businesses in the luxury sector.

The Financial Times earlier reported that a deal is close.

--Suzanne Kapner and Matthew Dalton contributed to the article.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com