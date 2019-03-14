Log in
March 14, 2019 Les Escales Fred: a narrative odyssey recounted by Vincent Darré

03/14/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

Throughout his life Fred Samuel, founder of Maison Fred, found inspiration in his many travels around the world. From South America to the French Riviera and Paris, the jeweler kept a storehouse of memories in his mind, transforming them into stunning jewels. In a tribute to its bold founder, Maison Fred has embarked on a new adventure called Les Escales - port of call - bridging land and sea with artist Vincent Darré as its special guide. Each stop on the journey recounts the story of Fred Samuel through a place that was especially dear to him.

The inspirations that have embodied the spirit of Fred for over 80 years have now fired the imagination of Vincent Darré, who came up with the idea for Les Escales after meeting Valérie Samuel, Fred Samuel's granddaughter and Artistic Director of the Maison. A storyteller with a vivid imagination, he sails between the past and the halcyon days of Fred Samuel, the present, and the future of the eponymous Maison, proposing a dreamlike, poetic travel diary, punctuating his tale with sketches, watercolors, photos and quotes from the jeweler himself. This narrative odyssey from one dandy to another, is joined by three films illustrating each Escale, for which Vincent Darré also wrote the script.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 18:03:02 UTC
