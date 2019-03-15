Log in
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
March 15, 2019 Ruinart x Vik Muniz: an artist's vision of the champagne house celebrates shared roots between man and nature

03/15/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

Ruinart has long nurtured inspiring relationships with the world of art. Each year for the past ten years the Maison has invited a contemporary artist to share a personal take on the famous champagne house. This year Ruinart gave carte blanche to Brazilian artist Vik Muniz, who created 'Shared Roots', a series of works inspired by the close relationship between man and nature.

Ruinart has enjoyed close ties with the art world ever since its founding in 1729. In 1896, Alphonse Mucha, a leading figure in the Art Nouveau movement, created the Maison's first advertising poster, a bold, trendsetting initiative for the era. More than a century later Ruinart continues to showcase contemporary artists. Hubert Le Gall, Erwin Olaf, Liu Bolin and others have created singular works in homage to Ruinart and its cuvées, history, heritage and unique chalk cellars.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:38:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 805 M
EBIT 2019 10 882 M
Net income 2019 7 021 M
Debt 2019 3 965 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 22,50
P/E ratio 2020 20,75
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 2,91x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 323 €
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE22.23%180 414
VF CORPORATION19.06%33 603
HENNES & MAURITZ13.51%22 479
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.18.56%19 090
MONCLER25.10%10 470
RALPH LAUREN CORP17.47%9 555
