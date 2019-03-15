March 15, 2019 Ruinart x Vik Muniz: an artist's vision of the champagne house celebrates shared roots between man and nature

Ruinart has long nurtured inspiring relationships with the world of art. Each year for the past ten years the Maison has invited a contemporary artist to share a personal take on the famous champagne house. This year Ruinart gave carte blanche to Brazilian artist Vik Muniz, who created 'Shared Roots', a series of works inspired by the close relationship between man and nature.

Ruinart has enjoyed close ties with the art world ever since its founding in 1729. In 1896, Alphonse Mucha, a leading figure in the Art Nouveau movement, created the Maison's first advertising poster, a bold, trendsetting initiative for the era. More than a century later Ruinart continues to showcase contemporary artists. Hubert Le Gall, Erwin Olaf, Liu Bolin and others have created singular works in homage to Ruinart and its cuvées, history, heritage and unique chalk cellars.