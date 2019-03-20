March 20, 2019 Baselworld 2019: Zenith pushes the boundaries of watchmaking precision with the DEFY Inventor and DEFY El Primero 21 Carbon

Zenith continues to write new chapters in watchmaking precision. At Baselworld 2019, the Swiss Maison once again showcased its ability to push the boundaries of innovation, led by the DEFY Inventor and DEFY El Primero 21 Carbon timepieces.

Zenith has pursued its vision of revolutionizing mechanical watchmaking since 1865. Since the design of its El Primero calibre - which became a legendary movement in the world of watchmaking - the Manufacture has ceaselessly innovated to achieve unprecedented precision. In 2017 Zenith wrote a new chapter in its history with the launch of the DEFY El Primero 21, an extraordinary chronograph able to measure time with a precision of 1/100th of a second.

Today Zenith breaks new ground with a futuristic iteration of the chronograph wristwatch, the DEFY El Primero 21 Carbon. A high-performance calibre of course deserves a resolutely contemporary design, both high-tech and forward-facing. Lightweight and robust carbon fiber is used for the case, the crown and the chronograph pushers. Creating a captivating visual effect, alternating layers of randomly arranged carbon fibers make each case unique.