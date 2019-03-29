Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE    MC   FR0000121014

LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE

(MC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

March 29, 2019 LVMH Innovation Award: discover the 30 finalist startups that will showcase their solutions in the LVMH Luxury Lab at Viva Technology 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 08:57am EDT

LVMH has announced the list of 30 startups selected as finalists for the third edition of the LVMH Innovation Award. The startups will be part of the LVMH Luxury Lab at the upcoming Viva Technology show in Paris on May 16-18. Chosen from the large number of candidates from around the world who applied, these 30 startups will showcase their vision of the customer experience of tomorrow to industry professionals and the public.

Viva Technology, the world's premier rendezvous for innovation, is set for this coming May 16, 17 and 18 in Paris. The event is an opportunity for the 30 startups shortlisted by LVMH to pitch their solutions. Following three intense days of pitches and exchanges, one of the budding enterprises will receive the third LVMH Innovation Award at a ceremony on May 17 at 10 am. The winner will benefit from personalized support for a full year to drive its growth, as well as a spot in the Maison des Startups LVMH, part of the Station F incubator.

The 30 startups selected as finalists this year propose the top solutions for 'Crafting the Customer Experience of Tomorrow'. They represent nine different countries and span ten different categories, including omnichannel, supply chain, clienteling, customer service, data and AI. What's more, 20% of them were founded by women.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 12:56:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
08:57aMARCH 29, 2019 LVMH INNOVATION AWARD : discover the 30 finalist startups that wi..
PU
03/28LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fa..
AQ
03/28LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fa..
AQ
03/28LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fa..
AQ
03/28LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts launches Grand Tour menu w..
AQ
03/28LVMH : Availability of 2018 reference document
GL
03/27LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : March 27, 2019 LVMH announces the list of the 8 fin..
PU
03/25LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Inspire, CKE name new CIOs
AQ
03/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Apax, Boeing, Daimler
03/25LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50 908 M
EBIT 2019 10 889 M
Net income 2019 7 029 M
Debt 2019 4 084 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,07
P/E ratio 2020 21,30
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 164 B
Chart LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
Duration : Period :
LVMH Moët Hennessy Vuitton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 328 €
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Federico Belloni Group Managing Director & Director
Jean-Jacques Guiony Chief Financial Officer
Delphine Arnault-Gancia Director
Antoine Arnault Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE25.52%183 862
VF CORPORATION22.18%34 481
HENNES & MAURITZ12.27%22 257
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.37.77%22 183
MONCLER23.23%10 235
RALPH LAUREN CORP25.07%10 174
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About