LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE
October 12, 2018 The Journées Particulières : Day 1

10/12/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

Let's go for the fourth edition of the Journées Particulières, which will be held until October 14! Follow this unique event to discover the 56 Houses and 77 places that open their doors to the public, by reservation or free access.

During the 2018 edition of the Journées Particulières, 35 Houses welcome visitors in free access:

ACQUA DI PARMA - Milan
BERLUTI - Paris
BVLGARI - Rome
CHAUMET - Paris
CHRISTIAN DIOR - Paris
CHÂTEAU CHEVAL BLANC - Saint-Emilion
DFS - Venice (Italy)
DOM PÉRIGNON - Hautvillers
CLOS DES LAMBRAYS - Morey-Saint-Denis
EMILIO PUCCI - Castelfiorentino
FENDI - Rome
LOUIS VUITTON FOUNDATION - Paris
GIVENCHY - Paris
GLENMORANGIE - Tain
GUERLAIN - Paris
HENNESSY - Cognac
HUBLOT - Nyon (Switzerland)
KRUG - Reims
LE BON MARCHÉ
THE JARDIN D'ACCLIMATATION
LOEWE - Madrid
LORO PIANA - Roccapietra
LOUIS VUITTON MALLETIER - Asnières and Fiesso d'Artico (Italy)
MAKE UP FOR EVER - Boulogne-Billancourt
THANK YOU - Epernay
MOËT & CHANDON - Epernay
NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD - London
RIMOWA - Cologne
RUINART - Reims
SEPHORA - Paris
TAG HEUER - La Chaux de Fonds (Switzerland)
ROUND TANNERIES - Romans on Isère
THÉLIOS - Longarone (Italy)
VEUVE CLICQUOT PONSARDIN - Reims
ZENITH - Le Locle (Switzerland)

For more information, go on our website.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:27:08 UTC
