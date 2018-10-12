October 12, 2018 The Journées Particulières : Day 1

Let's go for the fourth edition of the Journées Particulières, which will be held until October 14! Follow this unique event to discover the 56 Houses and 77 places that open their doors to the public, by reservation or free access.

During the 2018 edition of the Journées Particulières, 35 Houses welcome visitors in free access:

ACQUA DI PARMA - Milan

BERLUTI - Paris

BVLGARI - Rome

CHAUMET - Paris

CHRISTIAN DIOR - Paris

CHÂTEAU CHEVAL BLANC - Saint-Emilion

DFS - Venice (Italy)

DOM PÉRIGNON - Hautvillers

CLOS DES LAMBRAYS - Morey-Saint-Denis

EMILIO PUCCI - Castelfiorentino

FENDI - Rome

LOUIS VUITTON FOUNDATION - Paris

GIVENCHY - Paris

GLENMORANGIE - Tain

GUERLAIN - Paris

HENNESSY - Cognac

HUBLOT - Nyon (Switzerland)

KRUG - Reims

LE BON MARCHÉ

THE JARDIN D'ACCLIMATATION

LOEWE - Madrid

LORO PIANA - Roccapietra

LOUIS VUITTON MALLETIER - Asnières and Fiesso d'Artico (Italy)

MAKE UP FOR EVER - Boulogne-Billancourt

THANK YOU - Epernay

MOËT & CHANDON - Epernay

NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD - London

RIMOWA - Cologne

RUINART - Reims

SEPHORA - Paris

TAG HEUER - La Chaux de Fonds (Switzerland)

ROUND TANNERIES - Romans on Isère

THÉLIOS - Longarone (Italy)

VEUVE CLICQUOT PONSARDIN - Reims

ZENITH - Le Locle (Switzerland)

