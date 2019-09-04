Log in
September 4, 2019 2019 LVMH Prize for young fashion designers: the winners

0
09/04/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

The ﬁnal of the sixth edition of LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers took place on 4th September 2019 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, in the presence of ﬁve artistic directors from Houses of the LVMH group - Kris Van Assche (Berluti), Maria Grazia Chiuri (Dior), Nicolas Ghesquière (Louis Vuitton), and Clare Waight Keller (Givenchy) - as well as Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie and Sidney Toledano.

The Jury selected the winner of the sixth edition of the LVMH Prize among the eight finalists: Thebe Magugu. Thebe Magugu, 26, South African, based in Johannesburg, will receive a 300,000-euro grant and enjoy a one-year mentoring program provided by a dedicated LVMH team covering many ﬁelds of expertise (intellectual property, sourcing, production and distribution, image and communication, marketing, sustainable development…).

© DR / LVMH Prize

As has been the case each year, the Jury also awarded a special prize, henceforth known as the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, in tribute to the great designer who passed away in February 2019 and who was actively involved in the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers since its launch. The recipient of the 2019 Karl Lagerfeld Prize is Hed Mayner.
Hed Mayner, 33, Israeli, will receive 150,000 € and enjoy a one-year mentorship program provided by a dedicated LVMH team.

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, winner of an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2016, presented the Prize trophy, a sculpture especially designed by the artist Jean-Michel Othoniel.

Delphine Arnault states: 'I am delighted that, for the ﬁrst time, an African candidate has won the Prize, all the more so since Thebe Magugu, aged 26, is the youngest designer of the 2019 selection. His creative work appropriates the codes of menswear and womenswear, of the traditional and the experimental, playing with volumes and traditional South-African know-how. The jury was also seduced by Hed Mayner's contemporary vision. His collections question the notion of gender through an aesthetic that blends soft lines and structure, simplicity and luxury. The sixth edition is evidence of the international outreach of the LVMH Prize, year after year: hailing from over one-hundred countries, more than 1,700 candidates applied this year. I would like to thank the eight ﬁnalists - from Europe, North America, the Middle East, Japan and Africa - who presented creations of an exceptional quality. I am delighted that the LVMH Prize contributes to placing the spotlight on Thebe Magugu and Hed Mayner, the two winners, and also to helping them develop their business.'

© Solve Sunsbo

Furthermore, three young graduates from fashion schools were distinguished: Alice Paris, a graduate from Accademia Costume & Moda, Rome, Daisy Yu, a graduate from Central Saint Martins, London, and Juliette Tréhorel, a graduate from Atelier Chardon Savard, Paris. They will beneﬁt from decisive support as they begin their careers: they will on the one hand receive 10,000 euro and will on the other hand join the studios of three Houses of the LVMH group for one year - namely, this year, respectively the Houses of Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

The seventh edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers will take place in June 2020.

Disclaimer

LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 16:51:05 UTC
