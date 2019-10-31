31 October 2019

LXi REIT plc

(the 'Company' or 'LXi REIT')

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

LXi REIT (ticker: LXI), the specialist inflation-protected very long income REIT, will announce

its results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 on Tuesday, 26 November 2019.

A Company presentation for analysts and investors will be held at 11.00am on the day at the offices of Stephenson Harwood, 1 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7SH. The presentation will also be accessible via a live conference call and webcast and on-demand later in the day via the Company's website: https://www.lxireit.com/results-centre.

Those wishing to attend the presentation or access the live conference call and/or webcast are kindly asked to contact Maitland/AMO on lxireit-maitland@maitland.co.uk or by telephone on +44 (0) 20 7379 5151.

The Company's LEI is: 2138008YZGXOKAXQVI45

NOTES:

LXi REIT plc invests in UK commercial property assets let, or pre-let, on very long (typically 20 to 30 years to first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place. The Company will not undertake any direct development activity nor assume direct development risk.

The Company is targeting an annual dividend of 5.75 pence per ordinary share, starting from the financial period commencing 1 April 2019, with the potential to grow the dividend in absolute terms through upward-only inflation-protected long-term lease agreements, and is targeting a total NAV return of a minimum of 8 per cent. per annum over the medium term.*

The Company, a real estate investment trust ('REIT') incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017. The Company is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Further information on the Company is available at www.lxireit.com

* These are targets only and not a profit forecast and there can be no assurance that they will be met.