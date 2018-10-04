LXi REIT : Interim Dividend

4 October 2018

LXi REIT plc

(the 'Company' or the 'Group')

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of LXi REIT plc (ticker: LXI), the specialist inflation-protected very long income REIT, is pleased toannounce an interim quarterly dividend in respect of the period from 1 July to 30 September 2018 of 1.375 pence per ordinary share, payable on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register at 12 October 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 11 October 2018. The dividend reflects an annualised rate of 5.50 pence, in line with the Company's current annual dividend target*.

This dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution ('PID').PID dividends are paid out of tax-exempt property rental income.

Shareholders entitled to elect to receive PID distributions without deduction for withholding tax should complete the declaration form which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.lxireit.comand returned to the Company's registrar, Link Asset Services, at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU.

LXI REIT plc invests in UK commercial property assets let, or pre-let, on very long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place. The Company will not undertake any direct development activity nor assume direct development risk.

The Company is targeting an annual dividend of 5.50 pence per ordinary share, starting from the financial period commenced 1 April 2018, with the potential to grow the dividend in absolute terms through upward-only inflation-protected long-term lease agreements, and is targeting a net total shareholder return of a minimum of 8 per cent. plus per annum over the medium term.*

The Company, a real estate investment trust (' REIT ') incorporated in England and Wales, is

listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017. The Company is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.

Further information on the Company is available at www.lxireit.com

* These are targets only and not a profit forecast and there can be no assurance that they will be met.