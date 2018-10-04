Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  LXi REIT PLC    LXI   GB00BYQ46T41

LXI REIT PLC (LXI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/04 09:00:04 am
114.5 GBp   -0.43%
08:23aLXI REIT : Interim Dividend
PU
09/24LXI REIT : Publication of a Prospectus and Circular
PU
09/24LXI REIT : Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LXi REIT : Interim Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:23am CEST

4 October 2018

LXi REIT plc

(the 'Company' or the 'Group')

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of LXi REIT plc (ticker: LXI), the specialist inflation-protected very long income REIT, is pleased toannounce an interim quarterly dividend in respect of the period from 1 July to 30 September 2018 of 1.375 pence per ordinary share, payable on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register at 12 October 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 11 October 2018. The dividend reflects an annualised rate of 5.50 pence, in line with the Company's current annual dividend target*.

This dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution ('PID').PID dividends are paid out of tax-exempt property rental income.

Shareholders entitled to elect to receive PID distributions without deduction for withholding tax should complete the declaration form which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.lxireit.comand returned to the Company's registrar, Link Asset Services, at The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

LXI REIT Advisors Limited

John White (Partner, Fund Manager)

Simon Lee (Partner, Fund Manager)

Via Newgate Communications

Peel Hunt LLP

Luke Simpson

Tel: 020 7418 8900

Newgate Communications (PR Adviser)

James Benjamin

Anna Geffert

Tel: 020 7680 6550

Email: lxireit@newgatecomms.com

The Company's LEI is: 2138008YZGXOKAXQVI45

NOTES:

LXI REIT plc invests in UK commercial property assets let, or pre-let, on very long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place. The Company will not undertake any direct development activity nor assume direct development risk.

The Company is targeting an annual dividend of 5.50 pence per ordinary share, starting from the financial period commenced 1 April 2018, with the potential to grow the dividend in absolute terms through upward-only inflation-protected long-term lease agreements, and is targeting a net total shareholder return of a minimum of 8 per cent. plus per annum over the medium term.*

The Company, a real estate investment trust ('REIT') incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017. The Company is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.

Further information on the Company is available at www.lxireit.com

* These are targets only and not a profit forecast and there can be no assurance that they will be met.

Disclaimer

LXi REIT plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LXI REIT PLC
08:23aLXI REIT : Interim Dividend
PU
09/24LXI REIT : Publication of a Prospectus and Circular
PU
09/24LXI REIT : Issue of Equity
PU
09/17LXI REIT : Company Fact Sheet
PU
09/10LXI REIT : Net Asset Value as at 1 September 2018
PU
09/03LXI REIT : Profitable disposal and two accretive acquisitions
PU
08/06LXI REIT : Interim Dividend & Update
PU
06/29LXI REIT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
06/25LXI REIT : Profitable disposal and accretive acquisition
PU
06/18LXI REIT : Company fact sheet
PU
More news
Chart LXI REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
LXi REIT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LXI REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Freddie Brooks Head-Finance
John Liberty Cartwright Non-Executive Director
Jeannette Elaine Etherden Non-Executive Director
Colin Deverell Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LXI REIT PLC10.05%0
GECINA-7.73%12 411
ICADE-3.33%6 774
GPT GROUP0.20%6 547
MIRVAC GROUP-0.85%6 134
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST-12.48%3 983
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.