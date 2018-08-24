Lycopodium : 2017/2018 Results

Lycopodium Limited

ASX RELEASE

LYCOPODIUM LIMITED 2017/18 RESULTS

24 August 2018

Revenue : $194.6 million Profit Before Tax : $25.29 million Profit After Tax : $18.17 million Earnings per Share : 45.7 cents per share Total Dividend : 30 cents per share

For the financial year ended 30 June 2018, Lycopodium derived revenues of $194.6 million and a net profit after tax of $18.17 million.

The Directors have resolved to pay a final dividend of 18 cents, which is in line with the dividend policy. The total dividend for the year is 30 cents fully franked.

Lycopodium has had a busy and highly successful year across all the markets in which it operates. On this basis, we have achieved a good financial outcome for the year and have further strengthened our balance sheet and financial position.

In mineral resources, Lycopodium successfully delivered four green fields gold projects. Two of these Mako (Senegal) and Sissingué (Côte d'Ivoire) were delivered on an EPC basis whilst, Houndé (Burkina Faso) and Natougou (Burkina Faso) were on an EPCM delivery basis. Lycopodium also kicked off two new greenfield gold projects; Ity (Côte d'Ivoire) and Waghnion (Burkina Faso) as well as completing the Karma Upgrade (Burkina Faso) and progressing Toka Tindung Expansion (Indonesia). We have also largely wrapped up our activity on the EP services for First Quantum's Cobré Panama Project but will continue to provide support for field engineering and plant commissioning. Also of note is the work performed out of our Cape Town office with the design and supply of modular Final Recovery Plant on the Montepuez Ruby Mine in Mozambique.

The level of activity in infrastructure continued at a steady rate across the year with a number of material briefs awarded and executed. These included the Stockingbingal to Parkes Package on the Australian Inland Rail Project, study services on the Pipers Flat Coal Unloader for Energy Australia, ongoing professional services as part of the Main Roads of Western Australia Project Management Panel and design services on BHP's Jimblebar Stretch Assist Project.

In our process industries business we executed the design and construct contract for a Cotton Seed De-linting package in NSW and the EPC work associated with the Mt Piper Air Cannon Project.

It is with great pride that we can report all our projects and studies are being delivered very well across the business, a reflection of the quality of our people and teams.

Outlook

We consider that the first half of this next financial year will see the level of activity across all the sectors we service remain steady, however we expect an increase in activity for the second half based on the forecast pipeline of study and project work.

At present, the Company considers that the outlook for the 2018/19 financial year will be generally in line with results achieved in this past year.

Lycopodium is very proud of the achievements of its personnel over the last year. The Board of Directors recognise that their commitment and performance have enabled the Company to continue delivering world class services to our clients maintaining and building the Company's excellent reputation and track record.

Dividend Entitlements

The final dividend of 18 cents per share fully franked will be paid to shareholders on 12 October 2018, with a record date of 28 September 2018.

For further information:

Peter De Leo Managing Director T: +61 8 6210 5222

Lycopodium Limited

