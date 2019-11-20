Lycopodium : AGM Presentation 2019 0 11/20/2019 | 11:31pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual General Meeting 2019 Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation 21 November 2019 About Lycopodium Lycopodium is an innovative and value driven process, engineering and project delivery group. The Company is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: LYL). Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Corporate Overview Michael (Mick) Caratti Chairman Justine Campbell Chief Financial Officer Share Price (as at 15.11.19) $5.30 Shares on Issue 39.7m Lawrence (Laurie) Marshall Non-Executive Director Market Capitalisation ~$217.7m Peter De Leo Bruno Ruggiero Peter Dawson Managing Director Executive Director Executive Director Cash at Bank (as at 30.6.19) $60.5m Robert (Bob) Osmetti Steven Chadwick Rodney (Rod) Leonard Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 People First HSE year-to-date as at end of October 2019: • 2.4 million manhours controlled • Zero LTI, MTI or debilitating injury of any kind • LTIFR - 0 • TRIFR - 1.811 1 Against Construction Industry frequency rate of 8.1 (Safe Work Australia, Australian Workers' Compensation Statistics, 2016-17) Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Core Capabilities Sectors Services Resources Infrastructure Industrial Processes • Gold and Precious Metals • Railways • Pharmaceuticals • Feasibility Studies • Base Metals • Roads • Biotechnology • Process Development and Optimisation • Battery Metals • Ports • Chemical and Energy • Engineering and Design • Specialty Metals • Non-process Resource • Food and Beverage • Project Management and Delivery • Diamonds and Gemstones Infrastructure • Manufacturing • Project Services • Bulk Minerals • Asset Management • Research and Development • Construction Management • Iron Ore • Commissioning and Operations Support • Minerals Sands • Asset Management • Bauxite Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Locations Toronto CA Manila PH During FY2019: Johannesburg SABrisbane Established additional offices in South Africa to support Cape Town SA AUS African operations. Relocation of Manila office within the Bonfacio Global City (BGC). Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Perth AUS Newcastle AUS Melbourne AUS Annual General Meeting 2019 FY2019 Group Highlights Revenue NPAT Fully Franked $154.0m $16.4m Dividend 30 cents EPS EBITDA Net Tangible Assets per Share 41.5 cents $25.1m 182.9 cents Operational Continued to expand geographical reach within Resources sector.

Delivered projects via a range of contracting models and further developed capability to deliver EPC projects.

Established Orway IQ joint venture.

Improved organisational connectedness to support greater collaboration.

Delivered on succession planning strategy, with successful transition of new management into critical roles - thank you to retiring founding directors, Rod Leonard and Bob Osmetti, who have been instrumental in establishing our culture and realising success. Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 FY2019 Revenue by Sector FYE Jun-19 4% Sector A$'000 7% Resources 136.8 Infrastructure 11.6 Industrial Processes 5.7 89% 154.1 Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 FY2019 Revenue by Geography FYE Jun-19 9% 19% 6% Sector A$'000 Australia 29.6 Africa 100.8 Americas 9.7 Other 14.0 154.1 66% Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 FY2019 Balance Sheet June 19 June 18 A$m A$m Current Assets 102.8 118.5 Total Assets 119.8 114.4 Total Liabilities 40.4 62.0 Equity 79.4 79.3 Strong Cash on hand of $60.5m Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2019 Net Tangible Assets per Share Minimal 182.9 cents Debt Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Reward and Retention Policy The Remuneration Committee has developed an Executive and Key Staff Reward and Retention Policy.

These key personnel are critical to the current and future success of the Company and the scheme is designed to reward above- average performance for both existing and future senior managers, enabling future managers to build a shareholding in the Company.

The scheme adopts a combination of a short-term incentive (STI) to reward the select individuals for their annual performance, and a long-term incentive (LTI), which serves to reward and retain participants for achieving agreed KPIs on the basis of the Company achieving a minimum level of profitability.

The STI award will be at the discretion of the Board and subject to achieving a minimum hurdle audited NPBT (as measured against group revenue).

The LTI award will be subject to achieving the minimum NPAT, in addition to a set of individual personal objectives (PO) and Company objectives (CO).

The total LTI dollar amount will be set and converted to equivalent performance rights at the prevailing Company share price as per the detailed rules of the scheme and there will be a three-year vesting period.

The total pool available for the reward and retention initiative described under this policy is limited to 10% of annual audited NPAT and all entitlements will be scaled back accordingly due to the effect of the cap on the bonus pool. Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Major Projects Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Cobré Panama SECTOR Resources CLIENT First Quantum Minerals LOCATION Panama COMMODITY Copper, gold, molybdenum • Process plant design • Services to non-process SCOPE infrastructure buildings • Field engineering • Plant commissioning support PROCESSING 85 Mtpa CAPACITY Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 "Cobre Panama goes commercial - one of the smoothest ramp-ups we have seen." Summary: FM declared commercial production at Cobre Panama as at September 1, a month ahead of guidance and two weeks ahead of our expectation. Total copper production through the end of September is 87kt, in line with our forecast of 88kt. Full year production guidance of 140-175kt is unchanged, as is the timing on the ramp-up to 100mtpa. Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Ity SECTOR Resources CLIENT Endeavour Mining Corporation LOCATION Côte d'Ivoire COMMODITY Gold • EPCM services for the gold SCOPE CIL plant • EPCM services to increase capacity to 5 Mtpa PROCESSING 5 Mtpa CAPACITY Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Endeavour Declares Commercial Production of Its Ity CIL Project at Full Nameplate Capacity April 8, 2019 - Endeavour Mining Corporation is pleased to announce commercial production of its Ity CIL project, in Côte d'Ivoire, at its full nameplate capacity following a quick ramp up phase. Sébastien de Montessus, President & CEO, stated: "I would like to congratulate the entire team for their hard work in helping us achieve this major accomplishment for Endeavour. Achieving commercial production at the Ity CIL project marks a transformational moment in our history and an inflection point as we significantly increase our free cash flow capabilities." Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Toka Tindung SECTOR Resources CLIENT PT Archi Indonesia LOCATION Indonesia COMMODITY Gold • EPCM services for throughput upgrade of the process plant SCOPE facilities • Capacity increase from 2.4 Mtpa to 3 Mtpa PROCESSING 3 Mtpa CAPACITY Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Wahgnion SECTOR Resources CLIENT Teranga Gold Corporation LOCATION Burkina Faso COMMODITY Gold • Full EPCM services for the design and construction of the SCOPE process plant • Engineering design for support infrastructure, including accommodation village PROCESSING 2.7 Mtpa CAPACITY Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Bonasika SECTOR Resources CLIENT Guyana Industrial Minerals LOCATION Guyana COMMODITY Bauxite SCOPE • Detailed engineering • Technical procurement support PROCESSING • 350 Ktpa CAPACITY Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Montepuez Ruby Mines SECTOR Resources CLIENT Gemfields LOCATION Mozambique COMMODITY Gemstones SCOPE Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 • Installation and commissioning of the Recovery Plant • Designed to incorporate UV- sorting technology Sanbrado SECTOR Resources CLIENT West African Resources LOCATION Burkina Faso COMMODITY Gold • Full Engineering, Procurement SCOPE and Construction Management (EPCM) services PROCESSING 2 to 2.7 Mtpa CAPACITY Works currently on schedule and budget Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Mt Cattlin SECTOR Resources CLIENT Galaxy Lithium Australia LOCATION Ravensthorpe, WA COMMODITY Lithium • Design and construction of four new process modules to increase yield optimisation of SCOPE the existing lithium processing facility • Awarded and delivered via Mondium Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Feasibility Studies SECTOR Resources PROJECT CLIENT LOCATION COMMODITY COMMENTS Boto IAMGOLD Senegal Gold Preferred EPCM Corporation partner Toliara Base Resources Madagascar Mineral sands In conjunction with Mineral Technologies Yanqul Mazoon Mining Oman Copper, gold Company Bomboré Orezone Gold Burkina Faso Gold Commenced Corporation FEED for oxide phase Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Infrastructure Projects SECTOR Infrastructure PROJECT CLIENT LOCATION SCOPE Newcastle Downer EDI New South Engaged to support the Light Rail Limited Wales development of the operating and maintenance manuals of the project's infrastructure Pacific Pacific Across Provision of Rail National National Australia Infrastructure Management RIM Services (RIM) services (3 plus 1 year agreement) to inspect, certify and manage defects at 62 sites across Australia Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Industrial Processes Projects SECTOR Industrial Processes PROJECT CLIENT LOCATION SCOPE Geo40 Geo40 New Design and commissioning of a Silica Zealand new facility for the extraction of Extraction silica from geothermal fluids Plant Karratha EcoMag Western Further develop the overall plant Magnesium Australia design process through a Recovery Feasibility Study Report Plant CSL CSL Victoria Detailed design of centrifuge Centrifuge Behring cooling skids as part of a new Cooling CSL facility to process human Skids plasma into protein-based therapies Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Process Optimisation: Orway IQ Orway IQ is a joint venture between Lycopodium subsidiary company Orway Mineral Consultants (OMC) and Process IQ Pty Ltd.

Orway IQ was formed to deliver a remote optimisation consulting service - MillROC (Milling Remote Optimisation Consulting) - to the minerals processing industry.

The JV draws on OMC's expertise in comminution design, modelling and optimisation and Process IQ's expertise in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) cloud-based computing, process control, automation and instrumentation.

cloud-based computing, process control, automation and instrumentation. Orway IQ is at the forefront of minerals process optimisation globally, with experts providing remote optimisation consulting services on live data to support mines to increase throughput, recovery, power efficiency and reduced liner wear.

MillROC applies process models and analysis to real-time plant data which enables expert consultants to provide frequent and high-level advice, including guidance on operating approaches and setpoints. Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Strategy and Outlook: Overarching Strong pipeline of projects and key identified prospects.

Continue to secure EPC projects and further establish Mondium as a leading EPC contractor.

Further geographical expansion - pursue opportunities in large markets where we are under-represented.

under-represented. Pursue annuity type revenue to reduce earnings volatility.

Leverage expertise and experience for greater return - reward for the risk we manage.

Create an exciting people experience to attract, engage, inspire and retain a high performing, global, professional workforce.

Capture, retain and transfer knowledge and drive innovation - strategically leverage knowledge base for the development of our people and to drive continuous improvement. Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Strategy and Outlook: Sectors Resources Diversified offering - broad range of commodities and geographies.

Gold price remains strong.

Establishment of Orway IQ, providing remote optimisation consulting service to the minerals processing industry. Infrastructure Market rationalisation to fit with core services we provide.

Focus on rail infrastructure management, non-process infrastructure and infrastructure related asset management. Industrial Processes Continue to leverage expertise - complex chemistry, heat and mass transfer and solid/liquid separation.

Emerging opportunities - renewable energy, sustainability related projects, cannabinoids, light metals and water purification.

Market is broad and remains very competitive. Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Thank You The commitment and talent of our people is fundamental to achieving our success Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Thank you for your attendance today, we are happy to answer your questions Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation Annual General Meeting 2019 Attachments Original document

