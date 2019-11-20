Lycopodium : AGM Presentation 2019

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation
21 November 2019
About Lycopodium
Lycopodium is an innovative and value driven process, engineering and project delivery group.
The Company is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: LYL).
Annual General Meeting 2019
Corporate Overview
Michael (Mick) Caratti
Chairman
Justine Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Share Price
(as at 15.11.19)
$5.30
Shares on Issue
39.7m
Lawrence (Laurie) Marshall
Non-Executive Director
Market
Capitalisation
~$217.7m
Peter De Leo
Bruno Ruggiero
Peter Dawson
Managing Director
Executive Director
Executive Director
Cash at Bank
(as at 30.6.19)
$60.5m
Robert (Bob) Osmetti
Steven Chadwick
Rodney (Rod) Leonard
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Non-Executive Director
Annual General Meeting 2019
People First
HSE year-to-date as at end of October 2019:
• 2.4 million manhours controlled
• Zero LTI, MTI or debilitating injury of any kind
• LTIFR - 0
• TRIFR - 1.811
1 Against Construction Industry frequency rate of 8.1
(Safe Work Australia, Australian Workers' Compensation Statistics, 2016-17)
Annual General Meeting 2019
Core Capabilities
Sectors
Services
Resources
Infrastructure
Industrial Processes
•
Gold and Precious Metals
•
Railways
•
Pharmaceuticals
•
Feasibility Studies
•
Base Metals
•
Roads
•
Biotechnology
•
Process Development and Optimisation
•
Battery Metals
•
Ports
•
Chemical and Energy
•
Engineering and Design
•
Specialty Metals
•
Non-process Resource
•
Food and Beverage
• Project Management and Delivery
•
Diamonds and Gemstones
Infrastructure
•
Manufacturing
•
Project Services
•
Bulk Minerals
•
Asset Management
•
Research and Development
•
Construction Management
•
Iron Ore
• Commissioning and Operations Support
•
Minerals Sands
• Asset Management
•
Bauxite
Annual General Meeting 2019
Locations
Toronto
CA
Manila
PH
During FY2019:
Johannesburg
SABrisbane
Established additional offices
in South Africa to support
Cape Town
SA
AUS
African operations.
Relocation of Manila office within the Bonfacio Global City (BGC).
Perth
AUS
Newcastle
AUS
Melbourne
AUS
Annual General Meeting 2019
FY2019 Group Highlights
Revenue
NPAT
Fully Franked
$154.0m
$16.4m
Dividend
30 cents
EPS
EBITDA
Net Tangible
Assets per Share
41.5 cents
$25.1m
182.9 cents
Operational
Continued to expand geographical reach within Resources sector.
Delivered projects via a range of contracting models and further developed capability to deliver EPC projects.
Established Orway IQ joint venture.
Improved organisational connectedness to support greater collaboration.
Delivered on succession planning strategy, with successful transition of new management into critical roles - thank you to retiring founding directors, Rod Leonard and Bob Osmetti, who have been instrumental in establishing our culture and realising success.
Annual General Meeting 2019
FY2019 Revenue by Sector
FYE Jun-19
4%
Sector
A$'000
7%
Resources
136.8
Infrastructure
11.6
Industrial Processes
5.7
89%
154.1
Annual General Meeting 2019
FY2019 Revenue by Geography
FYE Jun-19
9%
19%
6%
Sector
A$'000
Australia
29.6
Africa
100.8
Americas
9.7
Other
14.0
154.1
66%
Annual General Meeting 2019
FY2019 Balance Sheet
June 19
June 18
A$m
A$m
Current Assets
102.8
118.5
Total Assets
119.8
114.4
Total Liabilities
40.4
62.0
Equity
79.4
79.3
Strong
Cash on hand of
$60.5m
Balance
Sheet
as at 30 June 2019
Net Tangible Assets per Share
Minimal
182.9 cents
Debt
Annual General Meeting 2019
Reward and Retention Policy
The Remuneration Committee has developed an Executive and Key Staff Reward and Retention Policy.
These key personnel are critical to the current and future success of the Company and the scheme is designed to reward above- average performance for both existing and future senior managers, enabling future managers to build a shareholding in the Company.
The scheme adopts a combination of a short-term incentive (STI) to reward the select individuals for their annual performance, and a long-term incentive (LTI), which serves to reward and retain participants for achieving agreed KPIs on the basis of the Company achieving a minimum level of profitability.
The STI award will be at the discretion of the Board and subject to achieving a minimum hurdle audited NPBT (as measured against group revenue).
The LTI award will be subject to achieving the minimum NPAT, in addition to a set of individual personal objectives (PO) and Company objectives (CO).
The total LTI dollar amount will be set and converted to equivalent performance rights at the prevailing Company share price as per the detailed rules of the scheme and there will be a three-year vesting period.
The total pool available for the reward and retention initiative described under this policy is limited to 10% of annual audited NPAT and all entitlements will be scaled back accordingly due to the effect of the cap on the bonus pool.
Annual General Meeting 2019
Major Projects
Annual General Meeting 2019
Cobré Panama
SECTOR
Resources
CLIENT
First Quantum Minerals
LOCATION
Panama
COMMODITY
Copper, gold, molybdenum
•
Process plant design
• Services to non-process
SCOPE
infrastructure buildings
•
Field engineering
•
Plant commissioning support
PROCESSING
85 Mtpa
CAPACITY
Annual General Meeting 2019
"Cobre Panama goes commercial - one of the
smoothest ramp-ups we have seen."
Summary: FM declared commercial production at Cobre Panama as at September 1, a month ahead of guidance and two weeks ahead of our expectation. Total copper production through the end of September is 87kt, in line with our forecast of 88kt. Full year production guidance of 140-175kt is unchanged, as is the timing on the ramp-up to 100mtpa.
Annual General Meeting 2019
Ity
SECTOR
Resources
CLIENT
Endeavour Mining Corporation
LOCATION
Côte d'Ivoire
COMMODITY
Gold
• EPCM services for the gold
SCOPE
CIL plant
• EPCM services to increase
capacity to 5 Mtpa
PROCESSING
5 Mtpa
CAPACITY
Annual General Meeting 2019
Endeavour Declares Commercial Production of Its
Ity CIL Project at Full Nameplate Capacity
April 8, 2019 - Endeavour Mining Corporation is pleased to announce commercial production of its Ity CIL project, in Côte d'Ivoire, at its full nameplate capacity following a quick ramp up phase.
Sébastien de Montessus, President & CEO, stated: "I would like to congratulate the entire team for their hard work in helping us achieve this major accomplishment for Endeavour.
Achieving commercial production at the Ity CIL project marks a transformational moment in our history and an inflection point as we significantly increase our free cash flow capabilities."
Annual General Meeting 2019
Toka Tindung
SECTOR
Resources
CLIENT
PT Archi Indonesia
LOCATION
Indonesia
COMMODITY
Gold
• EPCM services for throughput
upgrade of the process plant
SCOPE
facilities
• Capacity increase from 2.4
Mtpa to 3 Mtpa
PROCESSING
3 Mtpa
CAPACITY
Annual General Meeting 2019
Wahgnion
SECTOR
Resources
CLIENT
Teranga Gold Corporation
LOCATION
Burkina Faso
COMMODITY
Gold
• Full EPCM services for the
design and construction of the
SCOPE
process plant
• Engineering design for support
infrastructure, including
accommodation village
PROCESSING
2.7 Mtpa
CAPACITY
Annual General Meeting 2019
Bonasika
SECTOR
Resources
CLIENT
Guyana Industrial Minerals
LOCATION
Guyana
COMMODITY
Bauxite
SCOPE
•
Detailed engineering
•
Technical procurement support
PROCESSING
•
350 Ktpa
CAPACITY
Annual General Meeting 2019
Montepuez Ruby Mines
SECTOR Resources
CLIENT Gemfields
LOCATION Mozambique
COMMODITY Gemstones
SCOPE
Annual General Meeting 2019
• Installation and commissioning of the Recovery Plant
• Designed to incorporate UV- sorting technology
Sanbrado
SECTOR
Resources
CLIENT
West African Resources
LOCATION
Burkina Faso
COMMODITY
Gold
• Full Engineering, Procurement
SCOPE
and Construction Management
(EPCM) services
PROCESSING
2 to 2.7 Mtpa
CAPACITY
Works currently on schedule and budget
Annual General Meeting 2019
Mt Cattlin
SECTOR
Resources
CLIENT
Galaxy Lithium Australia
LOCATION
Ravensthorpe, WA
COMMODITY
Lithium
• Design and construction of four
new process modules to
increase yield optimisation of
SCOPE
the existing lithium processing
facility
• Awarded and delivered via
Mondium
Annual General Meeting 2019
Feasibility Studies
SECTOR
Resources
PROJECT
CLIENT
LOCATION
COMMODITY
COMMENTS
Boto
IAMGOLD
Senegal
Gold
Preferred EPCM
Corporation
partner
Toliara
Base Resources
Madagascar
Mineral sands
In conjunction
with Mineral
Technologies
Yanqul
Mazoon Mining
Oman
Copper, gold
Company
Bomboré
Orezone Gold
Burkina Faso
Gold
Commenced
Corporation
FEED for oxide
phase
Annual General Meeting 2019
Infrastructure Projects
SECTOR
Infrastructure
PROJECT
CLIENT
LOCATION
SCOPE
Newcastle
Downer EDI
New South
Engaged to support the
Light Rail
Limited
Wales
development of the
operating and maintenance
manuals of the project's
infrastructure
Pacific
Pacific
Across
Provision of Rail
National
National
Australia
Infrastructure Management
RIM Services
(RIM) services (3 plus 1
year agreement) to inspect,
certify and manage defects
at 62 sites across Australia
Annual General Meeting 2019
Industrial Processes Projects
SECTOR
Industrial Processes
PROJECT
CLIENT
LOCATION
SCOPE
Geo40
Geo40
New
Design and commissioning of a
Silica
Zealand
new facility for the extraction of
Extraction
silica from geothermal fluids
Plant
Karratha
EcoMag
Western
Further develop the overall plant
Magnesium
Australia
design process through a
Recovery
Feasibility Study Report
Plant
CSL
CSL
Victoria
Detailed design of centrifuge
Centrifuge
Behring
cooling skids as part of a new
Cooling
CSL facility to process human
Skids
plasma into protein-based
therapies
Annual General Meeting 2019
Process Optimisation: Orway IQ
Orway IQ is a joint venture between Lycopodium subsidiary company Orway Mineral Consultants (OMC) and Process IQ Pty Ltd.
Orway IQ was formed to deliver a remote optimisation consulting service - MillROC (Milling Remote Optimisation Consulting) - to the minerals processing industry.
The JV draws on OMC's expertise in comminution design, modelling and optimisation and Process IQ's expertise in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) cloud-based computing, process control, automation and instrumentation.
Orway IQ is at the forefront of minerals process optimisation globally, with experts providing remote optimisation consulting services on live data to support mines to increase throughput, recovery, power efficiency and reduced liner wear.
MillROC applies process models and analysis to real-time plant data which enables expert consultants to provide frequent and high-level advice, including guidance on operating approaches and setpoints.
Annual General Meeting 2019
Strategy and Outlook: Overarching
Strong pipeline of projects and key identified prospects.
Continue to secure EPC projects and further establish Mondium as a leading EPC contractor.
Further geographical expansion - pursue opportunities in large markets where we are under-represented.
Pursue annuity type revenue to reduce earnings volatility.
Leverage expertise and experience for greater return - reward for the risk we manage.
Create an exciting people experience to attract, engage, inspire and retain a high performing, global, professional workforce.
Capture, retain and transfer knowledge and drive innovation - strategically leverage knowledge base for the development of our people and to drive continuous improvement.
Annual General Meeting 2019
Strategy and Outlook: Sectors
Resources
Diversified offering - broad range of commodities and geographies.
Gold price remains strong.
Establishment of Orway IQ, providing remote optimisation consulting service to the minerals processing industry.
Infrastructure
Market rationalisation to fit with core services we provide.
Focus on rail infrastructure management, non-process infrastructure and infrastructure related asset management.
Industrial Processes
Continue to leverage expertise - complex chemistry, heat and mass transfer and solid/liquid separation.
Emerging opportunities - renewable energy, sustainability related projects, cannabinoids, light metals and water purification.
Market is broad and remains very competitive.
Annual General Meeting 2019
Thank You
The commitment and talent of our people is fundamental to achieving our success
Annual General Meeting 2019
Thank you for your attendance today, we are happy to answer your questions
