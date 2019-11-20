Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lycopodium Limited    LYL   AU000000LYL7

LYCOPODIUM LIMITED

(LYL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/21
5.22 AUD   -2.79%
11/20LYCOPODIUM : AGM Presentation 2019
PU
10/28West African Resources Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/17LYCOPODIUM : Notice of Meeting 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lycopodium : AGM Presentation 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 11:31pm EST

Annual General

Meeting 2019

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

21 November 2019

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium is an innovative and value driven process, engineering and project delivery group.

The Company is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: LYL).

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Corporate Overview

Michael (Mick) Caratti

Chairman

Justine Campbell

Chief Financial Officer

Share Price

(as at 15.11.19)

$5.30

Shares on Issue

39.7m

Lawrence (Laurie) Marshall

Non-Executive Director

Market

Capitalisation

~$217.7m

Peter De Leo

Bruno Ruggiero

Peter Dawson

Managing Director

Executive Director

Executive Director

Cash at Bank

(as at 30.6.19)

$60.5m

Robert (Bob) Osmetti

Steven Chadwick

Rodney (Rod) Leonard

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

People First

HSE year-to-date as at end of October 2019:

2.4 million manhours controlled

Zero LTI, MTI or debilitating injury of any kind

LTIFR - 0

TRIFR - 1.811

1 Against Construction Industry frequency rate of 8.1

(Safe Work Australia, Australian Workers' Compensation Statistics, 2016-17)

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Core Capabilities

Sectors

Services

Resources

Infrastructure

Industrial Processes

Gold and Precious Metals

Railways

Pharmaceuticals

Feasibility Studies

Base Metals

Roads

Biotechnology

Process Development and Optimisation

Battery Metals

Ports

Chemical and Energy

Engineering and Design

Specialty Metals

Non-process Resource

Food and Beverage

Project Management and Delivery

Diamonds and Gemstones

Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Project Services

Bulk Minerals

Asset Management

Research and Development

Construction Management

Iron Ore

Commissioning and Operations Support

Minerals Sands

Asset Management

Bauxite

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Locations

Toronto

CA

Manila

PH

During FY2019:

Johannesburg

SABrisbane

  • Established additional offices

in South Africa to support

Cape Town

SA

AUS

African operations.

  • Relocation of Manila office within the Bonfacio Global City (BGC).

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Perth

AUS

Newcastle

AUS

Melbourne

AUS

Annual General Meeting 2019

FY2019 Group Highlights

Revenue

NPAT

Fully Franked

$154.0m

$16.4m

Dividend

30 cents

EPS

EBITDA

Net Tangible

Assets per Share

41.5 cents

$25.1m

182.9 cents

Operational

  • Continued to expand geographical reach within Resources sector.
  • Delivered projects via a range of contracting models and further developed capability to deliver EPC projects.
  • Established Orway IQ joint venture.
  • Improved organisational connectedness to support greater collaboration.
  • Delivered on succession planning strategy, with successful transition of new management into critical roles - thank you to retiring founding directors, Rod Leonard and Bob Osmetti, who have been instrumental in establishing our culture and realising success.

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

FY2019 Revenue by Sector

FYE Jun-19

4%

Sector

A$'000

7%

Resources

136.8

Infrastructure

11.6

Industrial Processes

5.7

89%

154.1

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

FY2019 Revenue by Geography

FYE Jun-19

9%

19%

6%

Sector

A$'000

Australia

29.6

Africa

100.8

Americas

9.7

Other

14.0

154.1

66%

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

FY2019 Balance Sheet

June 19

June 18

A$m

A$m

Current Assets

102.8

118.5

Total Assets

119.8

114.4

Total Liabilities

40.4

62.0

Equity

79.4

79.3

Strong

Cash on hand of

$60.5m

Balance

Sheet

as at 30 June 2019

Net Tangible Assets per Share

Minimal

182.9 cents

Debt

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Reward and Retention Policy

  • The Remuneration Committee has developed an Executive and Key Staff Reward and Retention Policy.
  • These key personnel are critical to the current and future success of the Company and the scheme is designed to reward above- average performance for both existing and future senior managers, enabling future managers to build a shareholding in the Company.
  • The scheme adopts a combination of a short-term incentive (STI) to reward the select individuals for their annual performance, and a long-term incentive (LTI), which serves to reward and retain participants for achieving agreed KPIs on the basis of the Company achieving a minimum level of profitability.
  • The STI award will be at the discretion of the Board and subject to achieving a minimum hurdle audited NPBT (as measured against group revenue).
  • The LTI award will be subject to achieving the minimum NPAT, in addition to a set of individual personal objectives (PO) and Company objectives (CO).
  • The total LTI dollar amount will be set and converted to equivalent performance rights at the prevailing Company share price as per the detailed rules of the scheme and there will be a three-year vesting period.
  • The total pool available for the reward and retention initiative described under this policy is limited to 10% of annual audited NPAT and all entitlements will be scaled back accordingly due to the effect of the cap on the bonus pool.

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Major Projects

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Cobré Panama

SECTOR

Resources

CLIENT

First Quantum Minerals

LOCATION

Panama

COMMODITY

Copper, gold, molybdenum

Process plant design

• Services to non-process

SCOPE

infrastructure buildings

Field engineering

Plant commissioning support

PROCESSING

85 Mtpa

CAPACITY

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

"Cobre Panama goes commercial - one of the

smoothest ramp-ups we have seen."

Summary: FM declared commercial production at Cobre Panama as at September 1, a month ahead of guidance and two weeks ahead of our expectation. Total copper production through the end of September is 87kt, in line with our forecast of 88kt. Full year production guidance of 140-175kt is unchanged, as is the timing on the ramp-up to 100mtpa.

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Ity

SECTOR

Resources

CLIENT

Endeavour Mining Corporation

LOCATION

Côte d'Ivoire

COMMODITY

Gold

• EPCM services for the gold

SCOPE

CIL plant

• EPCM services to increase

capacity to 5 Mtpa

PROCESSING

5 Mtpa

CAPACITY

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Endeavour Declares Commercial Production of Its

Ity CIL Project at Full Nameplate Capacity

April 8, 2019 - Endeavour Mining Corporation is pleased to announce commercial production of its Ity CIL project, in Côte d'Ivoire, at its full nameplate capacity following a quick ramp up phase.

Sébastien de Montessus, President & CEO, stated: "I would like to congratulate the entire team for their hard work in helping us achieve this major accomplishment for Endeavour.

Achieving commercial production at the Ity CIL project marks a transformational moment in our history and an inflection point as we significantly increase our free cash flow capabilities."

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Toka Tindung

SECTOR

Resources

CLIENT

PT Archi Indonesia

LOCATION

Indonesia

COMMODITY

Gold

• EPCM services for throughput

upgrade of the process plant

SCOPE

facilities

• Capacity increase from 2.4

Mtpa to 3 Mtpa

PROCESSING

3 Mtpa

CAPACITY

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Wahgnion

SECTOR

Resources

CLIENT

Teranga Gold Corporation

LOCATION

Burkina Faso

COMMODITY

Gold

• Full EPCM services for the

design and construction of the

SCOPE

process plant

• Engineering design for support

infrastructure, including

accommodation village

PROCESSING

2.7 Mtpa

CAPACITY

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Bonasika

SECTOR

Resources

CLIENT

Guyana Industrial Minerals

LOCATION

Guyana

COMMODITY

Bauxite

SCOPE

Detailed engineering

Technical procurement support

PROCESSING

350 Ktpa

CAPACITY

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Montepuez Ruby Mines

SECTOR Resources

CLIENT Gemfields

LOCATION Mozambique

COMMODITY Gemstones

SCOPE

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

• Installation and commissioning of the Recovery Plant

• Designed to incorporate UV- sorting technology

Sanbrado

SECTOR

Resources

CLIENT

West African Resources

LOCATION

Burkina Faso

COMMODITY

Gold

• Full Engineering, Procurement

SCOPE

and Construction Management

(EPCM) services

PROCESSING

2 to 2.7 Mtpa

CAPACITY

Works currently on schedule and budget

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Mt Cattlin

SECTOR

Resources

CLIENT

Galaxy Lithium Australia

LOCATION

Ravensthorpe, WA

COMMODITY

Lithium

• Design and construction of four

new process modules to

increase yield optimisation of

SCOPE

the existing lithium processing

facility

• Awarded and delivered via

Mondium

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Feasibility Studies

SECTOR

Resources

PROJECT

CLIENT

LOCATION

COMMODITY

COMMENTS

Boto

IAMGOLD

Senegal

Gold

Preferred EPCM

Corporation

partner

Toliara

Base Resources

Madagascar

Mineral sands

In conjunction

with Mineral

Technologies

Yanqul

Mazoon Mining

Oman

Copper, gold

Company

Bomboré

Orezone Gold

Burkina Faso

Gold

Commenced

Corporation

FEED for oxide

phase

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Infrastructure Projects

SECTOR

Infrastructure

PROJECT

CLIENT

LOCATION

SCOPE

Newcastle

Downer EDI

New South

Engaged to support the

Light Rail

Limited

Wales

development of the

operating and maintenance

manuals of the project's

infrastructure

Pacific

Pacific

Across

Provision of Rail

National

National

Australia

Infrastructure Management

RIM Services

(RIM) services (3 plus 1

year agreement) to inspect,

certify and manage defects

at 62 sites across Australia

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Industrial Processes Projects

SECTOR

Industrial Processes

PROJECT

CLIENT

LOCATION

SCOPE

Geo40

Geo40

New

Design and commissioning of a

Silica

Zealand

new facility for the extraction of

Extraction

silica from geothermal fluids

Plant

Karratha

EcoMag

Western

Further develop the overall plant

Magnesium

Australia

design process through a

Recovery

Feasibility Study Report

Plant

CSL

CSL

Victoria

Detailed design of centrifuge

Centrifuge

Behring

cooling skids as part of a new

Cooling

CSL facility to process human

Skids

plasma into protein-based

therapies

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Process Optimisation: Orway IQ

  • Orway IQ is a joint venture between Lycopodium subsidiary company Orway Mineral Consultants (OMC) and Process IQ Pty Ltd.
  • Orway IQ was formed to deliver a remote optimisation consulting service - MillROC (Milling Remote Optimisation Consulting) - to the minerals processing industry.
  • The JV draws on OMC's expertise in comminution design, modelling and optimisation and Process IQ's expertise in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) cloud-based computing, process control, automation and instrumentation.
  • Orway IQ is at the forefront of minerals process optimisation globally, with experts providing remote optimisation consulting services on live data to support mines to increase throughput, recovery, power efficiency and reduced liner wear.
  • MillROC applies process models and analysis to real-time plant data which enables expert consultants to provide frequent and high-level advice, including guidance on operating approaches and setpoints.

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Strategy and Outlook: Overarching

  • Strong pipeline of projects and key identified prospects.
  • Continue to secure EPC projects and further establish Mondium as a leading EPC contractor.
  • Further geographical expansion - pursue opportunities in large markets where we are under-represented.
  • Pursue annuity type revenue to reduce earnings volatility.
  • Leverage expertise and experience for greater return - reward for the risk we manage.
  • Create an exciting people experience to attract, engage, inspire and retain a high performing, global, professional workforce.
  • Capture, retain and transfer knowledge and drive innovation - strategically leverage knowledge base for the development of our people and to drive continuous improvement.

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Strategy and Outlook: Sectors

Resources

  • Diversified offering - broad range of commodities and geographies.
  • Gold price remains strong.
  • Establishment of Orway IQ, providing remote optimisation consulting service to the minerals processing industry.

Infrastructure

  • Market rationalisation to fit with core services we provide.
  • Focus on rail infrastructure management, non-process infrastructure and infrastructure related asset management.

Industrial Processes

  • Continue to leverage expertise - complex chemistry, heat and mass transfer and solid/liquid separation.
  • Emerging opportunities - renewable energy, sustainability related projects, cannabinoids, light metals and water purification.
  • Market is broad and remains very competitive.

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Thank You

The commitment and talent of our people is fundamental to achieving our success

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Thank you for your attendance today, we are happy to answer your questions

Delivering engineering excellence, value and innovation

Annual General Meeting 2019

Disclaimer

Lycopodium Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYCOPODIUM LIMITED
11/20LYCOPODIUM : AGM Presentation 2019
PU
10/28West African Resources Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/17LYCOPODIUM : Notice of Meeting 2019
PU
09/26LYCOPODIUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/09LYCOPODIUM : New Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
PU
06/27LYCOPODIUM : Director Appointment / Resignation
PU
05/01LYCOPODIUM : Guidance Note
PU
04/01LYCOPODIUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/23African Resources Limited - DECEMBER 2018 QUARTERLY REPORT
AQ
2018LYCOPODIUM : Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 220 M
EBIT 2020 21,7 M
Net income 2020 17,0 M
Finance 2020 63,2 M
Yield 2020 5,77%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 213 M
Chart LYCOPODIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lycopodium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYCOPODIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,03  AUD
Last Close Price 5,37  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter De Leo Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael John Caratti Non-Executive Chairman
Justine Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lawrence William Marshall Non-Executive Director
Bruno Ruggiero Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYCOPODIUM LIMITED12.68%147
VINCI39.54%62 384
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.93%29 988
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.37%26 666
FERROVIAL49.87%21 523
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-20.31%18 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group