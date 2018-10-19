Lycopodium : Annual Report 2018

Directors' Report

Corporate Governance Statement

Financial Report

- Consolidated Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

- Consolidated Balance Sheet 31 32

- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

- Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statement

Directors' Declaration

Independent Auditor's Audit Report to the members

Shareholder Information

Corporate Directory

This ﬁnancial report is the consolidated ﬁnancial report of the group consisting of Lycopodium Limited and its subsidiaries.

The ﬁnancial report is presented in the Australian currency.

Lycopodium Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered oﬃce and principal place of business is:

Lycopodium Limited

Level 5, 1 Adelaide Terrace East Perth WA 6004

A description of the nature of the group's operations and its principal activities is included in the directors' report on page 1, which is not part of this ﬁnancial report.

The ﬁnancial report was authorised for issue by the Directors on

20 September 2018. The Directors have the power to amend and reissue the ﬁnancial report.

Through the use of the internet, we have ensured that our corporate reporting is timely and complete.

All press releases, ﬁnancial reports and other information are available at our Shareholders' Centre on our website:

www.lycopodium.com.au

Your Directors present their report on the group consisting of Lycopodium Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2018.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Lycopodium Limited during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report:

Michael John Caratti Peter De Leo

Rodney Lloyd Leonard Robert Joseph Osmetti Bruno Ruggiero

Peter Anthony Dawson Lawrence William Marshall Steven John Micheil Chadwick

Principal activities

The principal activities of the group during the financial year consisted of engineering consulting in the mining, metallurgical, rail and manufacturing industries. There were no significant changes in the nature of the group's principal activities during the financial year.

Dividends

Dividends paid to members during the financial year were as follows:

2018 2017 $ $ Final fully franked dividend for the year ended 30 June 2017 of 9.0 cents (2017: 4.0 cents) per fully paid share paid on 10 October 2017 (2017: 13 October 2016). 3,575,914 1,589,295 Interim fully franked dividend for the year ended 30 June 2017 of 12.0 cents (2017: 9.0 cents) per fully paid share paid on 10 April 2018 (2017: 13 April 2017) 4,767,885 3,575,914 8,343,799 5,165,209

In addition to the above dividends, since the end of the financial year the Directors have recommended the payment of a final fully franked dividend of $7,151,827 (18.0 cents per fully paid share) to be paid on 12 October 2018 out of retained earnings at 30 June 2018 (2017: $3,575,914). This brings the total dividend declared for the year ended 30 June 2018 to 30.0 cents (2017: 18.0 cents).

Review of operations

Lycopodium has had a busy and successful year. Operationally we have delivered five West African gold projects on time, on budget and on specification. Financially we have delivered a good profit result, added to our already strong balance sheet and paid a fully franked dividend of 30 cents per share to shareholders.

Above all else, we have achieved these results while keeping our people safe and healthy.

We continue to be flexible in the form of contract we use to deliver our services. Of the five projects commissioned this financial year, two were delivered under EPC contracts while the remaining three were delivered under EPCM contracts.

EPC

• Mako Project for Toro Gold Ltd (Toro) in Senegal

• Sissingué Project for Perseus Mining Limited (Perseus) in Côte d'Ivoire

EPCM

• Houndé Project for Endeavour Mining Corporation (Endeavour) in Burkina Faso

• Natougou Project for SEMAFO Inc. (SEMAFO) also in Burkina Faso; and

• Fekola Project for B2Gold Corporation (B2Gold) in Mali.

Review of operations (continued)

Looking forward for the next year we have kicked off two new greenfield gold projects - the Ity Project in Côte d'Ivoire for Perseus and the Waghnion Project for Teranga Gold Corporation in Burkina Faso. We are also completing the Karma Upgrade for Endeavour in Burkina Faso. Subject to market conditions discussed below, our pipeline looks reasonable for 2018/19.

The delivery of major West African gold projects in the past year masks the diversity of our business. As examples of this diversity:

• we have continued to provide EP (Engineering and Procurement) services at the Cobré Panama Project for First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FQM), the largest greenfield copper project in the world.

• we are progressing the Toka Tindung Expansion in North Sulawesi for PT Arci Indonesia.

• we have designed, delivered and are currently commissioning the Final Recovery Plant on the Montepuez Ruby Mine in Mozambique for Gemfields plc.

• we continue to provide a broad range of specialist diamond processing and engineering services to De Beers Group (De Beers) in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

• we are jointly preparing the Pre-feasibility Study for the Toliara Minerals Sands Project for Base Minerals Limited in Mozambique.

• we are undertaking studies and delivering projects in battery minerals including graphite, lithium, cobalt and nickel.4

In addition, our infrastructure services continued at a steady rate across the year with a number of material briefs awarded and executed. These included the Stockingbingal to Parkes study package on the Australian Inland Rail Project, study services on the Pipers Flat Coal Unloader for Energy Australia, ongoing professional services as part of the Main Roads of Western Australia Project Management Panel and design services on BHP's Jimblebar Stretch Assist Project.

In our process industries business we executed the design and construct contract for a Cotton Seed De-linting package in NSW and the EPC work associated with the Mt Piper Air Cannon Project.

This is a broad portfolio of commodities, geographies and sectors within which we operate.

Our staff numbers have reduced modestly over the year reflecting the rise and fall associated with our project delivery activities. It is with great pride that we can report that all our projects and studies are being delivered very well across the business and as always that is a reflection of our great people and teams.

Full Year Results

For the financial year ended 30 June 2018, Lycopodium derived revenues of $194.6 million and a net profit after tax of $18.2 million.

The Directors have resolved to pay a final dividend of 18 cents per share, which is in line with the dividend policy. The total dividend for the year is 30 cents per share fully franked.

Outlook

General view

The markets within which we operate are in a relatively steady state. We are always adapting to changes in mining legislation, tax structures and security issues in the normal course of our business. Subject to any material impacts associated with trade wars and tariffs on commodities we expect this to continue. In practical terms a steady state translates to a reasonable level of work and opportunity in the market which we expect will translate to reasonable financial returns for the business.

Resources

The gold price this time last year sat at around US$1,310/oz, peaked at over US$1,360/oz and subsequently weakened to US$1,173/oz in mid-August 2018 before rallying to approximately US$1,200/oz in mid-September.

Although this has not had a material effect on our level of activity on gold projects to date, we expect we will see some future delay to near term gold related prospects whilst project owners deal with more arduous routes to project funding.

At time of writing the copper price is also down 10% from this time last year yet the medium to long term outlook for copper sees a production deficit which will exert an upward influence on the price. This has been the general story across many of the commodities with which Lycopodium has historically worked. The result is that whilst there is significant activity in the sector the activity is predominantly in the development phase of the existing project order book. Timeline slippage is being seen in those projects which are at the pre-development and funding phase making predicting project award dates somewhat difficult. Notwithstanding the steady outlook for those more traditional mineral resources we have during the year made significant inroads into the battery metals market having taken on and executed studies and projects in lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel.

Process Industries

In general we are seeing an increase in engineering services in the chemical processing sector and the water, waste water and waste management sectors, which has offset the decline being experienced in the food and beverage sector and the pharmaceuticals sectors.

Infrastructure

We have seen a steadily improving level of activity within the sectors we service. During the year we have strengthened our position on the east coast of Australia in Rail Infrastructure Management (RIM) services particularly in NSW and have also continued to build our presence in Victoria. We secured a key package on the Inland Rail Project for Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) and a significant multiyear contract with Pacific National Corporation (Pacific National) which should benefit our ability as a business to secure similar future briefs.

Corporate overview

During the course of the year we undertook a thorough strategic planning process involving the full leadership team across our global business. This has culminated in the development of a strategic plan and a series of strategic initiatives to take the business forward.

The outcome of this work can be summarised as:

• Remaining focussed on surety of outcome for our clients, shareholders and staff.

• Enhancing our tradition of innovation in design and innovation in implementation by establishing an innovation centre within the business given the breadth of changes now confronting all of us.

• Pursuing strategies that have the potential to broaden our offering in the market.

All of this delivered from our hubs in Australia, Canada and South Africa supported by our Manila based operation.

