05/01LYCOPODIUM : Guidance Note
PU
04/01LYCOPODIUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/23African Resources Limited - DECEMBER 2018 QUARTERLY REPORT
AQ
Lycopodium : Director Appointment / Resignation

06/27/2019 | 10:41pm EDT

Lycopodium Limited

ABN 83 098 556 159

Level 5, 1 Adelaide Terrace

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

Australia

PO Box 6832

East Perth, Western Australia 6892

Australia

T: +61 (0) 8 6210 5222

www.lycopodium.com.au

ASX RELEASE

28 June 2019

Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

FOUNDING DIRECTORS RETIRE

Lycopodium announces that founding directors Rod Leonard and Bob Osmetti will, on 30 June 2019, be retiring from their executive roles within the business and transition into non-executive director roles on the Lycopodium Limited Board.

Rod's executive role of Managing Director of Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd will be assumed by Karl Cicanese, currently General Manager of our Perth Operation, and Bob's role of Managing Director Mondium Pty Ltd (the joint venture business owned by Lycopodium Limited and Monadelphous Group Limited ASX:MND) was assumed by Andrew Carnie on 2 April 2019.

The Board of Lycopodium Limited thanks Rod and Bob for their tremendous efforts in their executive capacity and look forward to their ongoing contribution in a non-executive director capacity. The Board also congratulates Karl and Andrew in their new roles.

Further Information

Peter De Leo

Managing Director

Lycopodium Limited

  1. +61 8 6210 5222
  1. +61 8 6210 5201
  1. limited@lycopodium.com.au

Disclaimer

Lycopodium Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 02:40:03 UTC
