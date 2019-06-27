Lycopodium : Director Appointment / Resignation

Lycopodium Limited
ASX RELEASE
28 June 2019
FOUNDING DIRECTORS RETIRE
Lycopodium announces that founding directors Rod Leonard and Bob Osmetti will, on 30 June 2019, be retiring from their executive roles within the business and transition into non-executive director roles on the Lycopodium Limited Board.
Rod's executive role of Managing Director of Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd will be assumed by Karl Cicanese, currently General Manager of our Perth Operation, and Bob's role of Managing Director Mondium Pty Ltd (the joint venture business owned by Lycopodium Limited and Monadelphous Group Limited ASX:MND) was assumed by Andrew Carnie on 2 April 2019.
The Board of Lycopodium Limited thanks Rod and Bob for their tremendous efforts in their executive capacity and look forward to their ongoing contribution in a non-executive director capacity. The Board also congratulates Karl and Andrew in their new roles.
Peter De Leo
Managing Director
Lycopodium Limited
