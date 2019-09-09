Log in
Lycopodium : New Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

09/09/2019 | 12:17am EDT

ASX RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND COMPANY SECRETARY

09 September 2019

It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Justine Campbell as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary. Justine will assume the role on 30 September 2019 following the retirement of our current CFO, Keith Bakker.

Justine is an experienced CFO and highly regarded industry professional who joins Lycopodium with a strong track record of finance leadership and transformation in ASX listed companies such as Civmec Group Limited and Decmil Group Limited as well as Doric Group Pty Ltd. Justine holds a Bachelor of Business degree (Accounting and Finance) and is a Chartered Accountant.

The Board of Directors takes this opportunity to sincerely thank Keith for his outstanding work across the 23 years with the Company and wishes him all the very best for the future.

The Board of Directors also welcomes Justine into the senior leadership group.

For further information:

Peter De Leo

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6210 5222

Lycopodium Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 04:16:02 UTC
