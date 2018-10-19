Lycopodium : Notice of Meeting 2018 0 10/19/2018 | 03:33am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018 Lycopodium Limited ABN 83 098 556 159 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Lycopodium Limited will be held at Fraser Suites Perth, 10 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 22 November 2018 at 10.00 a.m. (AWST). Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to this Notice. Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Lycopodium Limited (Company) will be held at Fraser Suites Perth, 10 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 22 November 2018 at 10.00 a.m. (AWST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting and should be read in conjunction with this Notice. Shareholders are speciﬁcally referred to the glossary in the Explanatory Memorandum which contains deﬁnitions of capitalised terms used in this Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum. The Explanatory Memorandum is incorporated in and comprises part of this Notice. AGENDA ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. Financial, Directors' and Auditor's Reports To receive and consider the consolidated ﬁnancial statements of the Company and its controlled entities and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 30 June 2018. Note: there is no requirement for Shareholders to approve these reports and there is no vote on this item.

2. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report, as set out in the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2018, be adopted." Note: Voting exclusions apply to Resolution 1. Please refer to the voting exclusion statement for this Resolution in the Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice.

3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Bob Osmetti as Director To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Osmetti, who retires in accordance with Article 6.3(c) of the Constitution and, being eligible, oﬀers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director."

4. Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Rod Leonard as Director To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Leonard, who retires in accordance with Article 6.3(c) of the Constitution and, being eligible, oﬀers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director." NOTES PROXIES In accordance with Section 249L of the Corporations Act, members of the Company are advised that: • each member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting has a right to appoint a proxy;

• the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and

• a member who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If no proportion or number is speciﬁed, then in accordance with Section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. In accordance with Section 250BA of the Corporations Act, the Company speciﬁes the following information for the purposes of receipt of proxy appointments and proxy appointment authorities: Registered Oﬃce: Level 5 1 Adelaide Terrace East Perth WA 6004 Facsimile Number: +61 (0) 8 6210 5201 Postal Address: PO Box 6832 East Perth WA 6892 Email: limited@lycopodium.com.au If the Chairman of the Meeting is appointed, or taken to be appointed, as a proxy, but the appointment does not specify the way to vote on a Resolution, then the Chairman intends to exercise all available votes in favour of the relevant Resolution, including Resolution 1, subject to compliance with the Corporations Act. In exceptional circumstances, the Chairman of the Meeting may change his/her voting intention on any Resolution, in which case an ASX announcement will be made. In accordance with the Corporations Act, any directed proxies that are not voted on a poll at the Meeting will automatically default to the Chairman of the Meeting, who is required to vote proxies as directed. The enclosed Proxy Form provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging Proxy Forms. Notice of Annual General Meeting (continued) PROXY VOTING ON RESOLUTION 1 (REMUNERATION REPORT) The Key Management Personnel of the Company (which includes each of the Directors and executives named in the Company's Remuneration Report) and their Closely Related Parties will not be able to vote as your proxy unless you direct them how to vote, or the Chairman of the Meeting is your proxy. If you intend to appoint a member of the Key Management Personnel or one of their Closely Related Parties as your proxy, please ensure that you direct them how to vote on Resolution 1 otherwise they will not be able to cast a vote as your proxy on that Resolution. If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, you can direct him how to vote by marking one of the boxes for Resolution 1 (i.e.: to vote "for", "against" or "abstain"). If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy or the Chairman of the Meeting is appointed as your proxy by default, but you do not mark a voting box for Resolution 1, you will be taken to have expressly authorised the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise the proxy in respect of that Resolution even though the Resolution is connected with the remuneration of the Key Management Personnel. Shareholders should be aware that any undirected proxies given to the Chairman of the Meeting will be cast by the Chairman of the Meeting in favour of the Resolutions the subject of this Meeting, including Resolution 1, subject to compliance with the Corporations Act. In exceptional circumstances, the Chairman of the Meeting may change his/her voting intention on any Resolution, in which case an ASX announcement will be made. "SNAP-SHOT" TIME The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that all Shares of the Company that are quoted on ASX at 4.00 p.m. (AWST) on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 shall, for the purposes of determining voting entitlements at the Meeting, be taken to be held by the persons registered as holding the Shares at that time. Accordingly, share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting. CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE A body corporate may appoint an individual as its representative to attend and vote at the Meeting and exercise any other powers the body corporate can exercise at the Meeting. The appointment may be a standing one. The representative should bring to the Meeting evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which the appointment is signed, unless it has previously been given to the Company. Dated 15 October 2018 By order of the Board Mr Keith Bakker Company Secretary 2 • Lycopodium Limited Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018 Explanatory Memorandum This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Fraser Suites Perth, 10 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 22 November 2018 at 10.00 a.m. (AWST). All of the Resolutions to be considered at the Meeting are ordinary resolutions. Ordinary resolutions require a simple majority of votes cast by shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution. This Explanatory Memorandum is an important document and should be read carefully by all Shareholders in conjunction with the Notice preceding this Explanatory Memorandum. Capitalised terms in this Explanatory Memorandum are deﬁned in the glossary to this document. 1. Financial, Directors' and Auditor's Reports The Corporations Act requires the Financial Report (which includes the Financial Statements and Directors' Declaration), Directors' Report and Auditor's Report to be laid before the Meeting. There is no requirement under the Corporations Act or the Constitution for Shareholders to approve these reports. However the Chairman will allow a reasonable opportunity for Shareholders as a whole to ask questions or make comments on the management of the Company. Copies of the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2018 are available on the Company's website atwww.lycopodium.com.auor by contacting the Company on telephone number +61 8 6210 5222. The Chairman will also allow a reasonable opportunity for Shareholders as a whole to ask the Company's auditor questions relevant to: • the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report;

• the conduct of the audit;

• accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the ﬁnancial statements; and the independence of the auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit. In addition to asking questions at the Meeting, Shareholders entitled to cast a vote at the Meeting may submit a written question to the Company's auditor if the question is relevant to: • the content of the Auditor's Report to be considered at the Meeting; or

• the conduct of the audit of the Financial Report to be considered at the Meeting. Written questions must be submitted no later than 15 November 2018 to: Mr Keith Bakker Company Secretary Lycopodium Limited Level 5 1 Adelaide Terrace East Perth WA 6004 2. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report The Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2018, which is on pages 1-22 of the Company's 2018 Annual Report, contains a Remuneration Report. The Remuneration Report sets out the remuneration policy for the consolidated entity comprising the Company and its controlled entities, and reports on the remuneration arrangements in place for the Key Management Personnel of the consolidated entity. Shareholders attending the Meeting will be given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about, or make comments on, the Remuneration Report. The Company's 2018 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at www.lycopodium.com.au. Pursuant to Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act, the Company is required to put the Remuneration Report to the vote of Shareholders. The vote on the resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. However, the Corporations Act provides that if the resolution receives a "no" vote of 25% or more of votes cast at the Meeting, the Company's subsequent Remuneration Report must explain the Board's proposed action in response or, if the Board does not propose any action, the Board's reasons for not making any changes. The Board will take the outcome of the resolution into account when reviewing the remuneration practices and policies of the Company. Voting Exclusion Statement The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 1 by or on behalf of any member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company or consolidated entity details of whose remuneration is included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, the Company will not disregard any votes cast on Resolution 1 by such person if: • the person is acting as proxy and the proxy form appointing the person as proxy speciﬁes how the proxy is to vote on the Resolution, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on the Resolution as described above; or

• the person is the Chairman of the Meeting voting an undirected proxy and the appointment expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even though Resolution 1 is connected with the remuneration of the Key Management personnel of the Company or consolidated entity. If you are a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company or a Closely Related Party of such person (or are acting on behalf of any such person) and purport to cast a vote (other than as permitted in the manner set out above), that vote will be disregarded by the Company (as indicated above). Recommendation The Directors unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 1. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lycopodium Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:32:03 UTC 0 Latest news on LYCOPODIUM LIMITED 03:33a LYCOPODIUM : Annual Report 2018 PU 03:33a LYCOPODIUM : Notice of Meeting 2018 PU 09/27 LYCOPODIUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 08/24 LYCOPODIUM : Notification of Dividend Distribution PU 08/24 LYCOPODIUM : 2017/2018 Results PU 03/29 LYCOPODIUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 02/23 LYCOPODIUM : First Half 2017/2018 Financial Year Results PU 02/23 LYCOPODIUM : Notification of Dividend Distribution PU 2017 LYCOPODIUM : Appendix 4G - Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommend.. PU 2017 LYCOPODIUM : Notice of Meeting PU