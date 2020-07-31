Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lydall, Inc.    LDL

LYDALL, INC.

(LDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lydall Breaks Ground on New Filtration Center of Excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 09:14am EDT

MANCHESTER, Conn., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL), a leading U.S. manufacturer of value-added engineered materials and specialty filtration solutions that create a cleaner, safer and quieter world, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, July 24 to celebrate a major expansion of its production facility in Rochester, New Hampshire. The ceremony marked the beginning of construction on Lydall’s Filtration Center of Excellence, where the company will develop new, high-performing and environmentally sustainable media for air and liquid filtration. The new facility will also house two new production lines that will enable Lydall to dramatically increase production of fine fiber meltblown filtration media for N95 respirators, surgical masks and air filtration systems. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Mayor Caroline McCarley and Will Arvelo, Director of State of New Hampshire Division of Economic Development, were also in attendance.

“This celebration represents a turning point for our company and solidifies our position as the leading provider of specialty filtration solutions in both the U.S. and the world,” said Sara A. Greenstein, President & CEO of Lydall. “To address the immediate need for personal protective equipment, or PPE, and to support the wider need for improved air quality beyond COVID-19, Lydall is fully prepared to deploy our deep manufacturing experience and longstanding heritage in innovation to deliver the products that will keep people and places safe.’”

Each of the elected officials who attended the event spoke about the great importance of the products Lydall makes and the company’s role in the fight against COVID-19:

  • Senator Shaheen: “The quick work to begin building these production lines really affirms why we – as a nation – need to prioritize local manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other key products needed to fight this virus. This contract comes at a critical time as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country and will help Lydall produce 1.7 billion N95 masks per year to provide essential PPE to frontline workers. Thank you to all of the Lydall employees who are coming to work every day – putting the health of others before their own – so those on the frontlines can do their jobs safely.”
  • Mayor McCarley: “New Hampshire is a close-knit community. You are making an incredible contribution, not only for the city of Rochester and the state of New Hampshire, but also for the United States and the world.”
  • Will Arvelo: “What you do for frontline workers, and for all of us, is critically important. What you’re building here will showcase the city of Rochester and the state of New Hampshire. When business and government leaders come together, we create great things for the world.”

By May 2021, when both new production lines are fully operational, Lydall will increase its capacity of fine fiber meltblown filtration media to support the domestic production of 1.7 billion N95 respirators or 6.5 billion surgical masks per year. Lydall’s specialty meltblown media is also a key component for MERV-, HEPA- and ULPA-grade filters used to improve air quality in hospitals, airplanes, restaurants, office buildings and other public spaces. To serve the European market, Lydall also manufactures meltblown filtration media at its facility in Saint Rivalain, France.

Lydall’s investment in the expanded facility and new production lines is supported by a $13.5M commitment from the U.S. federal government. This commitment is a product of the ongoing collaboration between the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services, led by the Department’s Joint Acquisition Task Force and funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

For more information on Lydall’s COVID-19-related products, visit https://lydall.com/covid-19-relief-effort.

About Lydall, Inc.
Headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations, Lydall delivers value-added engineered materials and specialty filtration solutions that promote a cleaner, quieter and safer world. We partner with our customers to develop bespoke, high-performing and efficient solutions that are adaptable and scalable to meet their needs. Lydall is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8655cc1-c57e-4439-8202-35674dde8abc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c648a1f-c89d-463f-b6bc-53043673ce12

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfef4e9b-426c-4f50-a31f-d1c356ace9f1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a5ddc03-95da-4cb5-9d49-82ac107a668e


         

Media:
Danielle Orsino
Telephone 949-365-6609
danielle@dynamisadvisors.com

Investors:
Brendan Moynihan
Telephone 860-646-1233
Facsimile 860-646-4917
info@lydall.com
www.lydall.com

Primary Logo

Groundbreaking Ceremony

Breaking ground on Lydall's new Filtration Center of Excellence. (Regan Cleminson for Lydall.)
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen attends Lydall's groundbreaking ceremony. (Regan Cleminson for Lydall.)
Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley

Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley attends Lydall's groundbreaking ceremony. (Regan Cleminson for Lydall.)
Lydall President & CEO Sara Greenstein

President & CEO Sara Greenstein speaks at Lydall's groundbreaking ceremony. (Regan Cleminson for Lydall.)

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LYDALL, INC.
09:14aLydall Breaks Ground on New Filtration Center of Excellence
GL
07/28LYDALL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28LYDALL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
07/28LYDALL INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
07/28Lydall Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
GL
07/20Lydall to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/17N95 Mask Makers Ramp Up Production to Meet U.S. Covid-19 Demand
DJ
06/30Lydall Awarded $13.5M Contract by U.S. Department of Defense to Support Ameri..
GL
06/02LYDALL : Invests in New Fine Fiber Meltblown Production Line to Meet Rising Glob..
AQ
05/26LYDALL INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 703 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 297 M 297 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 250
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart LYDALL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lydall, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYDALL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 16,73 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sara A. Greenstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc T. Giles Chairman
Randall Banks Gonzales Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Carl Soderstrom Independent Director
Kathleen Burdett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYDALL, INC.-18.47%297
NORDSON CORPORATION19.08%11 185
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.219.60%8 967
VALMET OYJ10.63%4 161
MAREL HF.15.64%3 925
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.87%3 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group