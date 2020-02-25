Lydall : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation 0 02/25/2020 | 05:54pm EST Send by mail :

Met, listened & learned from colleagues across Lydall

Initiated strategic review to identify opportunities for creating shareholder value Lydall by the Numbers Key Statistics Founded 1869 Headquarters Manchester, CT Regions Served Global Global Employees ~3,300 Global Manufacturer of Specialty Engineered Products USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 3 Business Conditions Automotive Filtration & Engineered Materials Thermal Acoustical Solutions Performance Technical Materials Nonwovens  N. America and European markets  Stable demand in North  Weaker Industrial Filtration flat to down America and European demand in China and  Soft China market expected to Filtration markets Europe  Sealing and Advanced  Advanced Materials sales worsen with coronavirus • Stable aluminum index price Solutions end markets impacted by lower Auto stabilizing volumes  Supply constraints on aramid fibers stabilizing China coronavirus impact uncertain USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 4 Highlights of Q4 2019 Growth1 Profitability1 Sales of $193.3 million, down 7.9% year over year -$17.4M -$1.6M +$4.0M -$1.7M-$16.7M Organic sales decline of -8.3% driven by weaker sealing product sales in PM and reduced demand for industrial filtration products in China and Europe in TNW

-8.3% driven by weaker sealing product sales in PM and reduced demand for industrial filtration products in China and Europe in TNW Organic sales decline of -3.1% in TAS primarily driven by GM strike, impacting net sales by approximately $3.2 million in Q4 1 Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials Non-cash impairment charges of $64.2 million primarily related to under performance of Interface business

impairment charges of $64.2 million primarily related to under performance of Interface business Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million down $13.0M on higher costs in TAS and reduced volumes in PM and TNW

Improved adjusted EBITDA margin in TNW of 12.0%, up +30 bps from prior year

Q4-19 reduction in force completed with $4.5 million run rate savings USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 5 Financial Highlights of Q4 and FY-2019 vs. prior year Income Statement 1 Q4-19 vPY YTD vPY Net sales ($millions) $193.3 -7.9% $837.4 6.6% Organic Growth -8.3% -1.6% Adjusted gross margin 15.1% -520 bps 18.3% -160 bps Adjusted operating margin* 0.2% -680 bps 3.8% -350 bps Adjusted EBITDA ($millions) $12.4 -51.1% $80.4 -10.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.4% -570 bps 9.6% -190 bps Adjusted EPS* -$0.17 -$0.69 $0.72 -$1.71 *Q4-19 Operating income includes incremental amortization of $1.4M or -70bps impact to margin and -$0.06 impact on EPS; YTD Q4-19 Operating income includes incremental amortization of $12.2M or -140bps impact to margin and -$0.55 impact on EPS Balance Sheet Cash balance of $51.3 million at year end

$273 million in total borrowings outstanding

Net leverage ratio at 3.0x per credit facility Cash Flows Capital expenditures of $8.6 million in Q4-19 and $35.9 million YTD

Q4-19 and $35.9 million YTD YTD cash flow from operations of $86.9 million, up $42.1 million from prior year 1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 6 Thermal Acoustical Solutions ($ in 000) Adj. Q4 2018 Var $ Var % Adj. YTD YTD Var $ Var % Q4 2019 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Net sales Parts 75,845 79,294 (3,449) (4.3)% 326,436 328,057 (1,621) (0.5)% Tooling 10,221 6,316 3,905 61.8% 35,141 37,370 (2,229) (6.0)% Thermal Acoustical Solutions Segment 86,066 85,610 456 0.5% 361,577 365,427 (3,850) (1.1)% Adjusted Operating Income 3,106 8,728 (5,622) 24,976 38,085 (13,109) % of net sales 3.6% 10.2% 6.9% 10.4% Adjusted Segment EBITDA 5,658 11,097 (5,439) 35,144 47,275 (12,131) % of net sales 6.6% 13.0% 9.7% 12.9% Highlights Q4-19 organic sales decline of -3.1% driven by reduced Acoustical parts sales. N. America sales were negatively impacted ~$3.2 million from GM strike; FX headwind of $0.9 million or 110 bps

organic sales decline of -3.1% driven by reduced Acoustical parts sales. N. America sales were negatively impacted ~$3.2 million from GM strike; FX headwind of $0.9 million or 110 bps Q4-19 Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in Q4 impacted by higher operating costs for labor and overhead and unfavorable product mix Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions supplies a wide variety of thermal shield for under-hood applications 1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 7 Performance Materials ($ in 000) Adj. Q4 Adj. Q4 Var $ Var % Adj. YTD Adj. YTD Var $ Var % 2019 2018 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Net sales Filtration 22,221 24,243 (2,022) (8.3)% 93,314 93,089 225 0.2% Sealing and Advanced Solutions 33,577 41,327 (7,750) (18.8)% 152,166 76,128 76,038 99.9% Performance Materials Segment 55,798 65,570 (9,772) (14.9)% 245,480 169,217 76,263 45.1% Adjusted Operating Income (777) 5,681 (6,458) 4,697 15,347 (10,650) % of net sales (1.4)% 8.7% 1.9% 9.1% Adjusted Segment EBITDA 5,552 10,315 (4,763) 29,815 24,353 5,462 % of net sales 10.0% 15.7% 12.1% 14.4% Highlights Interface Performance Materials (IPM) acquisition adds $86.0 million to top-line sales year to date

top-line sales year to date Q4-19 organic sales down -15.1% driven by softer Sealing and Advanced Solutions demand

organic sales down -15.1% driven by softer Sealing and Advanced Solutions demand Q4-19 Adjusted Segment EBITDA down $4.8 million from Q4-18 driven primarily by unfavorable absorption on variable overhead costs from lower Sealing and Advanced Solutions volumes and unfavorable product mix in filtration Note that operating income includes incremental intangible amortization expense related to the IPM acquisition of $1.5 million in Q4-19 and $12.7 million year to date 1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials Performance Materials liquid filtration media is used in a wide variety of end applications such as this hydraulic filter USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 8 Technical Nonwovens ($ in 000) Adj. Adj. Var $ Var % Adj. YTD Adj.YTD Var $ Var % Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Net sales Industrial Filtration 30,315 37,260 (6,945) (18.6)% 144,320 157,606 (13,286) (8.4)% Advanced Materials 26,435 27,487 (1,052) (3.8)% 111,026 119,465 (8,439) (7.1)% Technical Nonwovens 56,750 64,747 (7,997) (12.4)% 255,346 277,071 (21,725) (7.8)% Segment Adjusted Operating Income 3,582 4,286 (704) 23,915 23,619 296 % of net sales 6.3% 6.6% 9.4% 8.5% Adjusted Segment EBITDA 6,786 7,607 (821) 36,765 37,628 (863) % of net sales 12.0% 11.7% 14.4% 13.6% Highlights Q4-19 sales down -8.4% organically led by declines in Industrial Filtration, principally in Europe and China. Advanced Materials sales up +$1.1 million or +3.9% net of Geosol divestiture

sales down -8.4% organically led by declines in Industrial Filtration, principally in Europe and China. Advanced Materials sales up +$1.1 million or +3.9% net of Geosol divestiture Q4-19 Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin of 12.0%, up +30 bps from prior year despite reduced volumes on pricing and restructuring benefits ▪ Restructuring programs in China and Europe completed in Q4-19 Industrial Filtration: Lydall produces a wide variety of nonwoven felts for use in demanding industrial filtration applications 1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 9 Appendix USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 10 2019 vs. 2018 Summary Statements of Operations As Reported Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, ($ in 000) 2019 2018 Var $ 2019 2018 Var $ Net sales 193,288 209,938 (16,650) 837,398 785,897 51,501 Gross profit 28,103 41,872 (13,769) 151,790 152,645 (855) % 14.5% 19.9% (5.4)% 18.1% 19.4% (1.3)% Selling, product development and 32,398 28,702 3,696 126,409 103,457 22,952 administrative expenses % 16.8% 13.7% 3.1% 15.1% 13.2% 1.9% Impairment of goodwill and other long- 64,206 - 64,206 64,206 - 64,206 lived assets % 33.2% -% 33.2% 7.7% -% 7.7% Operating (loss) income (68,501) 13,170 (81,671) (38,825) 49,188 (88,013) % (35.4)% 6.3% (41.7)% (4.6)% 6.3% (10.9)% Employee benefit plans settlement (454) - (454) 25,247 - 25,247 expenses Interest expense 3,237 3,595 (358) 14,262 6,212 8,050 Other expense (income), net 102 (196) 298 (1,257) (289) (968) (Loss) income before income taxes (71,386) 9,771 (81,157) (77,077) 43,265 (120,342) Income tax (benefit) expense (897) 2,599 (3,496) (6,416) 8,453 (14,869) As % of (loss) income (1.3)% 26.6% (27.9)% (8.3)% 19.5% (27.8)% Income from equity method investment (28) (12) (16) (148) (132) (16) Net (loss) income (70,461) 7,184 (77,645) (70,513) 34,944 (105,457) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (4.07) $ 0.42 $ (4.49) $ (4.08) $ 2.02 $ (6.10) USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 11 Summary Balance Sheets ($ in 000) December 31, December 31, Var $ 2019 2018 Cash 51,331 49,237 2,094 Accounts receivable, net 107,786 144,938 (37,152) Contract assets 28,245 23,040 5,205 Inventories 80,544 84,465 (3,921) Prepaids and other current assets 15,691 15,398 293 Total current assets 283,597 317,078 (33,481) Property, plant and equipment, net 221,642 213,369 8,273 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,116 - 23,116 Goodwill and other intangible assets 249,489 333,567 (84,078) Other assets, net 8,093 8,672 (579) Total assets 785,937 872,686 (86,749) Accounts payable 73,426 73,265 161 Accrued payroll and other compensation 17,198 16,621 577 Other current liabilities 39,234 31,460 7,774 Total current liabilities 129,858 121,346 8,512 Long-term debt 262,713 314,641 (51,928) Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,424 - 18,424 Benefit plan and other long-term liabilities 56,522 67,424 (10,902) Total liabilities 467,517 503,411 (35,894) Total stockholders' equity 318,420 369,275 (50,855) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 785,937 872,686 (86,749) USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 12 Summary Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December ($ in 000) 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: (Unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (70,513) $ 34,944 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on divestiture (1,459) - Depreciation and amortization 49,000 33,162 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 64,206 - Deferred income taxes (14,585) 636 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses 25,247 - Stock-based compensation 2,829 2,081 Inventory step-up amortization - 1,975 (Gain) loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment (17) 230 (Income) loss from equity method investment (148) (132) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 37,470 (7,127) Contract assets (5,514) (3,828) Inventories 2,619 (6,001) Taxes receivable (876) 3,151 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,031 (542) Accounts payable (393) (5,055) Accrued payroll and other compensation 4,597 (2,352) Deferred revenue (4,267) 3,801 Accrued taxes 2,500 535 Benefit plan liabilities (4,288) (7,658) Other, net (1,577) (3,081) Net cash provided by operating activities 86,862 44,739 Cash flows from investing activities: (35,850) (31,291) Capital expenditures Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 298 298 Proceeds from divestiture 2,298 - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 869 (269,972) Net cash used for investing activities (32,385) (300,965) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - 338,000 Debt repayments (52,233) (89,862) Debt issuance cost repayments - (538) Common stock issued 448 850 Common stock repurchased (142) (974) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (51,927) 247,476 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (456) (1,888) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,094 (10,638) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,237 59,875 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 51,331 49,237 USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 13 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 In thousands except per share data As Reported, Adjustments Adjusted As Reported, Adjustments Adjusted Lydall, Inc Results Lydall, Inc Results Net sales $ 193,288 $ - $ 193,288 $ 209,938 - $ 209,938 Cost of sales 165,185 (1,137) (a) 164,048 168,066 (754) (f) 167,312 Gross profit 28,103 1,137 29,240 41,872 754 42,626 Gross margin 14.5% 15.1% 19.9% 20.3% Selling, product development and 32,398 (3,452) (b) 28,946 28,702 (783) (g) 27,919 administrative expenses Impairment of goodwill and other long- 64,206 (64,206) (c) - - - - lived assets Operating (loss) income (68,501) 68,795 294 13,170 1,537 14,707 Operating margin (35.4)% 0.2% 6.3% 7.0% Employee benefit plans settlement (454) 454 (d) - - - - income Interest expense 3,237 - 3,237 3,595 - 3,595 Other expense (income), net 102 - 102 (196) - (196) (Loss) income before income taxes (71,386) 68,341 (3,045) 9,771 1,537 11,308 Income tax (benefit) expense (897) 757 (e) (140) 2,599 (240) (h) 2,359 Income from equity method investment (28) - (28) (12) - (12) Net (loss) income $ (70,461) $ 67,584 $ (2,877) $ 7,184 1,777 $ 8,961 (Loss) earnings per share: (0.17) $ 0.42 $ 0.52 Basic $ (4.07) $ Diluted $ (4.07) $ (0.17) $ 0.42 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: 17,293 17,239 17,239 Basic 17,293 Diluted 17,293 17,293 17,302 17,302 Exclude the reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Exclude the CEO transition expenses of $2.3 million, reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments, corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $0.2 million and restructuring expenses of less than $0.1 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Exclude the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets expense of $64.2 million. Exclude the employee benefit plans settlement income of $0.5 million. Excludes the tax benefits and expenses realized on the adjustments in (a), (b), and (d) of $0.8 million. Excludes the inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment of $0.6 million related to the Interface acquisition and the restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Excludes the corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $0.6 million and the restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Exclude the tax benefits realized on the adjustments in (f) and (g) of $0.1 million and discrete tax expense of $0.3 million. USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 14 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 In thousands except per share data As Reported, Adjustments Adjusted As Reported, Adjustments Adjusted Lydall, Inc Results Lydall, Inc Results Net sales $ 837,398 $ - $ 837,398 $ 785,897 - $ 785,897 Cost of sales 685,608 (1,617) (a) 683,991 633,252 (3,869) (g) 629,383 Gross profit 151,790 1,617 153,407 152,645 3,869 156,514 Gross margin 18.1% 18.3% 19.4% 19.9% Selling, product development and 126,409 (4,808) (b) 121,601 103,457 (4,033) (h) 99,424 administrative expenses Impairment of goodwill and other long- 64,206 (64,206) (c) - - - - lived assets Operating (loss) income (38,825) 70,631 31,806 49,188 7,902 57,090 Operating margin (4.6)% 3.8% 6.3% 7.3% Employee benefit plans settlement 25,247 (25,247) (d) - - - expenses Interest expense 14,262 - 14,262 6,212 - 6,212 Other (income) expense, net (1,257) 1,459 (e) 202 (289) - (289) (Loss) income before income taxes (77,077) 94,419 17,342 43,265 7,902 51,167 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,416) 11,451 (f) 5,035 8,453 694 (i) 9,147 Income from equity method investment (148) - (148) (132) - (132) Net (loss) income $ (70,513) $ 82,968 $ 12,455 $ 34,944 7,208 $ 42,152 (Loss) earnings per share: (4.08) $ 0.72 $ 2.03 $ 2.45 Basic $ Diluted $ (4.08) $ 0.72 $ 2.02 $ 2.43 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: 17,271 17,271 17,204 17,204 Basic Diluted 17,271 17,326 17,330 17,330 Exclude the reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.6 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Exclude the CEO transition expenses of $2.3 million, corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $1.5 million, reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.1 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Exclude the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets expense of $64.2 million. Exclude the net employee benefit plans settlement expense of $25.2 million. Exclude the gain on sale from divestiture of $1.5 million. Excludes the tax benefits and expenses realized on the adjustments in (a), (b), (d) and (e) of $11.5 million. Excludes the inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment of $2.0 million related to the Interface acquisition and the restructuring expenses of $1.9 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Excludes the corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $3.6 million and the restructuring expenses of $0.4 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment. Excludes the tax benefits realized on the adjustments in (g) and (h) of $1.0 million and discrete tax benefits of $0.3 million. USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 15 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials Q4-2019 EBITDA For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Segments ($ in 000) Performance Technical Thermal Acoustical Total Corporate Consolidated Materials Nonwovens Solutions Office Lydall Net loss $ (70,461) Employee benefit plans settlement income (454) Interest expense 3,237 Income tax benefit (897) Other expense, net 102 Income from equity method investment (28) Operating (loss) income $ (65,278) $ 3,152 $ 1,720 $ (60,406) $ (8,095) $ (68,501) Depreciation and amortization 6,329 3,176 2,552 12,057 148 12,205 Employee benefits plan settlement income - - - - (454) (454) Other expense, net - - - - 102 102 Income from equity method investment - (28) - (28) - (28) EBITDA $ (58,949) $ 6,356 $ 4,272 $ (48,321) $ (7,595) $ (55,916) % of net sales (105.6)% 11.2% 5.0% (24.3)% (28.9)% Strategic initiatives expenses $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 210 $ 210 TNW restructuring expenses - 177 - 177 - 177 Impairment of long-lived assets 64,206 - - 64,206 - 64,206 CEO transition expenses - - - - 2,259 2,259 Reduction-in-force severance expenses 295 253 1,386 1,934 9 1,943 Employee benefit plans settlement income - - - - (454) (454) EBITDA, adjusted $ 5,552 $ 6,786 $ 5,658 $ 17,996 $ (5,571) $ 12,425 % of net sales 10.0% 12.0% 6.6% 9.1% 6.4% EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 16 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials Q4-2018 EBITDA For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Segments ($ in 000) Performance Technical Thermal Acoustical Total Corporate Consolidated Materials Nonwovens Solutions Office Lydall Net income $ 7,184 Interest expense 3,595 Income tax expense 2,599 Other income, net (196) Income from equity method investment (12) Operating income (loss) $ 5,096 $ 3,928 $ 8,728 $ 17,752 $ (4,582) $ 13,170 Depreciation and amortization 4,634 3,309 2,369 10,312 175 10,487 Other income, net - - - - (196) (196) Income from equity method investment - (12) - (12) - (12) EBITDA $ 9,730 $ 7,249 $ 11,097 $ 28,076 $ (4,211) $ 23,865 % of net sales 14.8% 11.2% 13.0% 13.0% 11.4% Strategic initiatives expenses $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 594 $ 594 TNW restructuring expenses - 358 - 358 - 358 Inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustments 585 - - 585 - 585 EBITDA, adjusted $ 10,315 $ 7,607 $ 11,097 $ 29,019 $ (3,617) $ 25,402 % of net sales 15.7% 11.7% 13.0% 13.4% 12.1% EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 17 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials Year to date 2019 EBITDA For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Segments ($ in 000) Performance Technical Thermal Acoustical Total Corporate Consolidated Materials Nonwovens Solutions Office Lydall Net loss $ (70,513) Employee benefit plans settlement expenses 25,247 Interest expense 14,262 Income tax benefit (6,416) Other income, net (1,257) Income from equity method investment (148) Operating income (loss) $ (59,804) $ 22,895 $ 23,590 $ (13,319) $ (25,506) $ (38,825) Depreciation and amortization 25,118 12,702 10,168 47,988 635 48,623 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses - - - - 25,247 25,247 Other income, net - - - - (1,257) (1,257) Income from equity method investment - (148) - (148) - (148) EBITDA $ (34,686) $ 35,745 $ 33,758 $ 34,817 $ (48,861) $ (14,044) % of net sales (14.1)% 14.0% 9.3% 4.0% (1.7)% Strategic initiatives expenses $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,456 $ 1,456 TNW restructuring expenses - 767 - 767 - 767 Impairment of long-lived assets 64,206 - - 64,206 - 64,206 CEO transition expenses - - - - 2,259 2,259 Reduction-in-force severance expenses 295 253 1,386 1,934 9 1,943 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses - - - - 25,247 25,247 Gain on sale from a divestiture - - - - (1,459) (1,459) EBITDA, adjusted $ 29,815 $ 36,765 $ 35,144 $ 101,724 $ (21,349) $ 80,375 % of net sales 12.1% 14.4% 9.7% 11.8% 9.6% EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 18 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials Year to Date 2018 EBITDA For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Segments ($ in 000) Performance Technical Thermal Acoustical Total Corporate Consolidated Materials Nonwovens Solutions Office Lydall Net income $ 34,944 Interest expense 6,212 Income tax expense 8,453 Other income, net (289) Income from equity method investment (132) Operating income (loss) $ 13,139 $ 21,323 $ 38,085 $ 72,547 $ (23,359) $ 49,188 Depreciation and amortization 9,006 13,877 9,190 32,073 658 32,731 Other income, net - - - - (289) (289) Income from equity method investment - (132) - (132) - (132) EBITDA $ 22,145 $ 35,332 $ 47,275 $ 104,752 $ (22,412) $ 82,340 % of net sales 13.1% 12.8% 12.9% 12.9% 10.5% Strategic initiatives expenses $ 233 $ - $ - $ 233 $ 3,398 $ 3,631 TNW restructuring expenses - 2,296 - 2,296 - 2,296 Inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustments 1,975 - - 1,975 - 1,975 EBITDA, adjusted $ 24,353 $ 37,628 $ 47,275 $ 109,256 $ (19,014) $ 90,242 % of net sales 14.4% 13.6% 12.9% 13.5% 11.5% EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 19 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials Organic Sales Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Performance Technical Thermal Acoustical Consolidated Materials Nonwovens Solutions Sales growth, as reported (14.9)% (12.4)% 0.5% (7.9)% Acquisitions and divestitures 0.8% (3.3)% -% (0.7)% Change in tooling sales -% -% 4.7% 1.9% Foreign currency translation (0.6)% (0.7)% (1.1)% (0.8)% Organic sales growth (15.1)% (8.4)% (3.1)% (8.3)% Year Ended December 31, 2019 Performance Technical Thermal Acoustical Consolidated Materials Nonwovens Solutions Sales growth, as reported 45.1% (7.8)% (1.1)% 6.6% Acquisitions and divestitures 52.3% (2.5)% -% 10.4% Change in tooling sales 0.1% -% (0.4)% (0.1)% Foreign currency translation (1.5)% (2.6)% (1.8)% (2.1)% Organic sales growth (5.8)% (2.7)% 1.1% (1.6)% The above tables provide information regarding organic sales growth, defined as net sales growth excluding (1) sales from the acquired and divested businesses (2) the impact of foreign currency translation and (3) change in tooling sales. USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 20 Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials ($ in 000) Thermal Acoustical Solutions Operating income, as reported Reduction-in-forceseverance expenses Operating income, adjusted Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, adjusted Performance Materials Operating income, as reported Strategic initiatives expenses Inventory step-uppurchase accounting adjustments Impairment of long-lived assets Reduction-in-force severance expenses Operating income, adjusted Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, adjusted Technical Nonwovens Operating income, as reported TNW restructuring expenses Reduction-in-forceseverance expenses Operating income, adjusted Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, adjusted $ $ $ $ $ $ Quarter Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 1,720 $ 8,728 $ 23,590 $ 38,085 1,386 - 1,386 - 3,106 $ 8,728 $ 24,976 $ 38,085 2.0% 10.2% 6.5% 10.4% 3.6% 10.2% 6.9% 10.4% (65,278) $ 5,096 $ (59,804) $ 13,139 - - - 233 - 585 - 1,975 64,206 - 64,206 - 295 - 295 - (777) $ 5,681 $ 4,697 $ 15,347 (117.0)% 7.8% (24.4)% 7.8% (1.4)% 8.7% 1.9% 9.1% 3,152 $ 3,928 $ 22,895 $ 21,323 177 358 767 2,296 253 - 253 - 3,582 $ 4,286 $ 23,915 $ 23,619 5.6% 6.1% 9.0% 7.7% 6.3% 6.6% 9.4% 8.5% USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE. 21 Attachments Original document

