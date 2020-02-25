Lydall : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations for the future operating and financial performance of the Company based on current expectations and assumptions relating to the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions, and generally can be identified through the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "may," "should," "will," "plans," "projects," "expects," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "targets," "prospects," "strategy," "signs," and other words of similar meaning. These forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Investors, therefore, are cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Lydall's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Lydall does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this presentation.
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. The Appendix of this presentation includes a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.
My First 100
Visited Lydall operating sites
Met, listened & learned from colleagues across Lydall
Initiated strategic review to identify opportunities for creating shareholder value
Lydall by the Numbers
Key Statistics
Founded
1869
Headquarters
Manchester, CT
Regions Served
Global
Global Employees
~3,300
Global Manufacturer of Specialty Engineered Products
Business Conditions
Automotive
Filtration & Engineered Materials
Thermal Acoustical Solutions
Performance
Technical
Materials
Nonwovens
N. America and European markets
Stable demand in North
Weaker Industrial Filtration
flat to down
America and European
demand in China and
Soft China market expected to
Filtration markets
Europe
Sealing and Advanced
Advanced Materials sales
worsen with coronavirus
• Stable aluminum index price
Solutions end markets
impacted by lower Auto
stabilizing
volumes
Supply constraints on
aramid fibers stabilizing
China coronavirus impact uncertain
Highlights of Q4 2019
Growth1
Profitability1
Sales of $193.3 million, down 7.9% year over year
-$17.4M -$1.6M +$4.0M -$1.7M-$16.7M
Organic sales decline of -8.3% driven by weaker sealing product sales in PM and reduced demand for industrial filtration products in China and Europe in TNW
Organic sales decline of -3.1% in TAS primarily driven by GM strike, impacting net
sales by approximately $3.2 million in Q4
1 Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials
Non-cashimpairment charges of $64.2 million primarily related to under performance of Interface business
Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million down $13.0M on higher costs in TAS and reduced volumes in PM and TNW
Improved adjusted EBITDA margin in TNW of 12.0%, up +30 bps from prior year
Q4-19reduction in force completed with $4.5 million run rate savings
Financial Highlights of Q4 and FY-2019 vs. prior year
Income Statement 1
Q4-19
vPY
YTD
vPY
Net sales ($millions)
$193.3
-7.9%
$837.4
6.6%
Organic Growth
-8.3%
-1.6%
Adjusted gross margin
15.1%
-520
bps
18.3%
-160
bps
Adjusted operating margin*
0.2%
-680
bps
3.8%
-350
bps
Adjusted EBITDA ($millions)
$12.4
-51.1%
$80.4
-10.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
6.4%
-570
bps
9.6%
-190
bps
Adjusted EPS*
-$0.17
-$0.69
$0.72
-$1.71
*Q4-19 Operating income includes incremental amortization of $1.4M or -70bps impact to margin and -$0.06 impact on EPS;
YTD Q4-19 Operating income includes incremental amortization of $12.2M or -140bps impact to margin and -$0.55 impact on EPS
Balance Sheet
Cash balance of $51.3 million at year end
$273 million in total borrowings outstanding
Net leverage ratio at 3.0x per credit facility
Cash Flows
Capital expenditures of $8.6 million in Q4-19 and $35.9 million YTD
YTD cash flow from operations of $86.9 million, up $42.1 million from prior year
1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials
Thermal Acoustical Solutions
($ in 000)
Adj.
Q4 2018
Var $
Var %
Adj. YTD
YTD
Var $
Var %
Q4 2019
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Net sales
Parts
75,845
79,294
(3,449)
(4.3)%
326,436
328,057
(1,621)
(0.5)%
Tooling
10,221
6,316
3,905
61.8%
35,141
37,370
(2,229)
(6.0)%
Thermal Acoustical Solutions Segment
86,066
85,610
456
0.5%
361,577
365,427
(3,850)
(1.1)%
Adjusted Operating Income
3,106
8,728
(5,622)
24,976
38,085
(13,109)
% of net sales
3.6%
10.2%
6.9%
10.4%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
5,658
11,097
(5,439)
35,144
47,275
(12,131)
% of net sales
6.6%
13.0%
9.7%
12.9%
Highlights
Q4-19organic sales decline of -3.1% driven by reduced Acoustical parts sales. N. America sales were negatively impacted ~$3.2 million from GM strike; FX headwind of $0.9 million or 110 bps
Q4-19Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in Q4 impacted by higher operating costs for labor and overhead and unfavorable product mix
Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions supplies a wide variety of thermal shield for under-hood applications
1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials
Performance Materials
($ in 000)
Adj. Q4
Adj. Q4
Var $
Var %
Adj. YTD
Adj. YTD
Var $
Var %
2019
2018
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Net sales
Filtration
22,221
24,243
(2,022)
(8.3)%
93,314
93,089
225
0.2%
Sealing and Advanced Solutions
33,577
41,327
(7,750)
(18.8)%
152,166
76,128
76,038
99.9%
Performance Materials Segment
55,798
65,570
(9,772)
(14.9)%
245,480
169,217
76,263
45.1%
Adjusted Operating Income
(777)
5,681
(6,458)
4,697
15,347
(10,650)
% of net sales
(1.4)%
8.7%
1.9%
9.1%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
5,552
10,315
(4,763)
29,815
24,353
5,462
% of net sales
10.0%
15.7%
12.1%
14.4%
Highlights
Interface Performance Materials (IPM) acquisition adds $86.0 million to top-line sales year to date
Q4-19organic sales down -15.1% driven by softer Sealing and Advanced Solutions demand
Q4-19Adjusted Segment EBITDA down $4.8 million from Q4-18 driven primarily by unfavorable absorption on variable overhead costs from lower Sealing and Advanced Solutions volumes and unfavorable product mix in filtration
Note that operating income includes incremental intangible amortization expense related to the IPM acquisition of $1.5 million in Q4-19 and $12.7 million year to date
1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials
Performance Materials liquid filtration media is used in a wide variety of end applications such as this hydraulic filter
Technical Nonwovens
($ in 000)
Adj.
Adj.
Var $
Var %
Adj. YTD
Adj.YTD
Var $
Var %
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Net sales
Industrial Filtration
30,315
37,260
(6,945)
(18.6)%
144,320
157,606
(13,286)
(8.4)%
Advanced Materials
26,435
27,487
(1,052)
(3.8)%
111,026
119,465
(8,439)
(7.1)%
Technical Nonwovens
56,750
64,747
(7,997)
(12.4)%
255,346
277,071
(21,725)
(7.8)%
Segment
Adjusted Operating Income
3,582
4,286
(704)
23,915
23,619
296
% of net sales
6.3%
6.6%
9.4%
8.5%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
6,786
7,607
(821)
36,765
37,628
(863)
% of net sales
12.0%
11.7%
14.4%
13.6%
Highlights
Q4-19sales down -8.4% organically led by declines in Industrial Filtration, principally in Europe and China. Advanced Materials sales up +$1.1 million or +3.9% net of Geosol divestiture
Q4-19Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin of 12.0%, up +30 bps from prior year despite reduced volumes on pricing and restructuring benefits
▪ Restructuring programs in China and Europe completed in Q4-19
Industrial Filtration: Lydall produces a wide variety
of nonwoven felts for use in demanding industrial
filtration applications
1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials
Appendix
2019 vs. 2018 Summary Statements of Operations
As Reported
Quarters Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
($ in 000)
2019
2018
Var $
2019
2018
Var $
Net sales
193,288
209,938
(16,650)
837,398
785,897
51,501
Gross profit
28,103
41,872
(13,769)
151,790
152,645
(855)
%
14.5%
19.9%
(5.4)%
18.1%
19.4%
(1.3)%
Selling, product development and
32,398
28,702
3,696
126,409
103,457
22,952
administrative expenses
%
16.8%
13.7%
3.1%
15.1%
13.2%
1.9%
Impairment of goodwill and other long-
64,206
-
64,206
64,206
-
64,206
lived assets
%
33.2%
-%
33.2%
7.7%
-%
7.7%
Operating (loss) income
(68,501)
13,170
(81,671)
(38,825)
49,188
(88,013)
%
(35.4)%
6.3%
(41.7)%
(4.6)%
6.3%
(10.9)%
Employee benefit plans settlement
(454)
-
(454)
25,247
-
25,247
expenses
Interest expense
3,237
3,595
(358)
14,262
6,212
8,050
Other expense (income), net
102
(196)
298
(1,257)
(289)
(968)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(71,386)
9,771
(81,157)
(77,077)
43,265
(120,342)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(897)
2,599
(3,496)
(6,416)
8,453
(14,869)
As % of (loss) income
(1.3)%
26.6%
(27.9)%
(8.3)%
19.5%
(27.8)%
Income from equity method investment
(28)
(12)
(16)
(148)
(132)
(16)
Net (loss) income
(70,461)
7,184
(77,645)
(70,513)
34,944
(105,457)
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(4.07)
$
0.42
$
(4.49)
$
(4.08)
$
2.02
$
(6.10)
Summary Balance Sheets
($ in 000)
December 31,
December 31,
Var $
2019
2018
Cash
51,331
49,237
2,094
Accounts receivable, net
107,786
144,938
(37,152)
Contract assets
28,245
23,040
5,205
Inventories
80,544
84,465
(3,921)
Prepaids and other current assets
15,691
15,398
293
Total current assets
283,597
317,078
(33,481)
Property, plant and equipment, net
221,642
213,369
8,273
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,116
-
23,116
Goodwill and other intangible assets
249,489
333,567
(84,078)
Other assets, net
8,093
8,672
(579)
Total assets
785,937
872,686
(86,749)
Accounts payable
73,426
73,265
161
Accrued payroll and other compensation
17,198
16,621
577
Other current liabilities
39,234
31,460
7,774
Total current liabilities
129,858
121,346
8,512
Long-term debt
262,713
314,641
(51,928)
Long-term operating lease liabilities
18,424
-
18,424
Benefit plan and other long-term liabilities
56,522
67,424
(10,902)
Total liabilities
467,517
503,411
(35,894)
Total stockholders' equity
318,420
369,275
(50,855)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
785,937
872,686
(86,749)
Summary Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December
($ in 000)
31,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
(Unaudited)
Net (loss) income
$ (70,513)
$
34,944
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Gain on divestiture
(1,459)
-
Depreciation and amortization
49,000
33,162
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
64,206
-
Deferred income taxes
(14,585)
636
Employee benefit plans settlement expenses
25,247
-
Stock-based compensation
2,829
2,081
Inventory step-up amortization
-
1,975
(Gain) loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment
(17)
230
(Income) loss from equity method investment
(148)
(132)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
37,470
(7,127)
Contract assets
(5,514)
(3,828)
Inventories
2,619
(6,001)
Taxes receivable
(876)
3,151
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,031
(542)
Accounts payable
(393)
(5,055)
Accrued payroll and other compensation
4,597
(2,352)
Deferred revenue
(4,267)
3,801
Accrued taxes
2,500
535
Benefit plan liabilities
(4,288)
(7,658)
Other, net
(1,577)
(3,081)
Net cash provided by operating activities
86,862
44,739
Cash flows from investing activities:
(35,850)
(31,291)
Capital expenditures
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
298
298
Proceeds from divestiture
2,298
-
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
869
(269,972)
Net cash used for investing activities
(32,385)
(300,965)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
-
338,000
Debt repayments
(52,233)
(89,862)
Debt issuance cost repayments
-
(538)
Common stock issued
448
850
Common stock repurchased
(142)
(974)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities
(51,927)
247,476
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(456)
(1,888)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,094
(10,638)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
49,237
59,875
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
51,331
49,237
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
In thousands except per share data
As Reported,
Adjustments
Adjusted
As Reported,
Adjustments
Adjusted
Lydall, Inc
Results
Lydall, Inc
Results
Net sales
$
193,288
$
-
$
193,288
$
209,938
-
$
209,938
Cost of sales
165,185
(1,137)
(a)
164,048
168,066
(754)
(f)
167,312
Gross profit
28,103
1,137
29,240
41,872
754
42,626
Gross margin
14.5%
15.1%
19.9%
20.3%
Selling, product development and
32,398
(3,452)
(b)
28,946
28,702
(783)
(g)
27,919
administrative expenses
Impairment of goodwill and other long-
64,206
(64,206)
(c)
-
-
-
-
lived assets
Operating (loss) income
(68,501)
68,795
294
13,170
1,537
14,707
Operating margin
(35.4)%
0.2%
6.3%
7.0%
Employee benefit plans settlement
(454)
454
(d)
-
-
-
-
income
Interest expense
3,237
-
3,237
3,595
-
3,595
Other expense (income), net
102
-
102
(196)
-
(196)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(71,386)
68,341
(3,045)
9,771
1,537
11,308
Income tax (benefit) expense
(897)
757
(e)
(140)
2,599
(240)
(h)
2,359
Income from equity method investment
(28)
-
(28)
(12)
-
(12)
Net (loss) income
$
(70,461)
$
67,584
$
(2,877)
$
7,184
1,777
$
8,961
(Loss) earnings per share:
(0.17)
$
0.42
$
0.52
Basic
$
(4.07)
$
Diluted
$
(4.07)
$
(0.17)
$
0.42
$
0.52
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:
17,293
17,239
17,239
Basic
17,293
Diluted
17,293
17,293
17,302
17,302
Exclude the reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Exclude the CEO transition expenses of $2.3 million, reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments, corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $0.2 million and restructuring expenses of less than $0.1 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Exclude the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets expense of $64.2 million.
Exclude the employee benefit plans settlement income of $0.5 million.
Excludes the tax benefits and expenses realized on the adjustments in (a), (b), and (d) of $0.8 million.
Excludes the inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment of $0.6 million related to the Interface acquisition and the restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Excludes the corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $0.6 million and the restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Exclude the tax benefits realized on the adjustments in (f) and (g) of $0.1 million and discrete tax expense of $0.3 million.
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
In thousands except per share data
As Reported,
Adjustments
Adjusted
As Reported,
Adjustments
Adjusted
Lydall, Inc
Results
Lydall, Inc
Results
Net sales
$
837,398
$
-
$
837,398
$
785,897
-
$
785,897
Cost of sales
685,608
(1,617)
(a)
683,991
633,252
(3,869)
(g)
629,383
Gross profit
151,790
1,617
153,407
152,645
3,869
156,514
Gross margin
18.1%
18.3%
19.4%
19.9%
Selling, product development and
126,409
(4,808)
(b)
121,601
103,457
(4,033)
(h)
99,424
administrative expenses
Impairment of goodwill and other long-
64,206
(64,206)
(c)
-
-
-
-
lived assets
Operating (loss) income
(38,825)
70,631
31,806
49,188
7,902
57,090
Operating margin
(4.6)%
3.8%
6.3%
7.3%
Employee benefit plans settlement
25,247
(25,247)
(d)
-
-
-
expenses
Interest expense
14,262
-
14,262
6,212
-
6,212
Other (income) expense, net
(1,257)
1,459
(e)
202
(289)
-
(289)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(77,077)
94,419
17,342
43,265
7,902
51,167
Income tax (benefit) expense
(6,416)
11,451
(f)
5,035
8,453
694
(i)
9,147
Income from equity method investment
(148)
-
(148)
(132)
-
(132)
Net (loss) income
$
(70,513)
$
82,968
$
12,455
$
34,944
7,208
$
42,152
(Loss) earnings per share:
(4.08)
$
0.72
$
2.03
$
2.45
Basic
$
Diluted
$
(4.08)
$
0.72
$
2.02
$
2.43
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding:
17,271
17,271
17,204
17,204
Basic
Diluted
17,271
17,326
17,330
17,330
Exclude the reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.6 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Exclude the CEO transition expenses of $2.3 million, corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $1.5 million, reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.1 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Exclude the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets expense of $64.2 million.
Exclude the net employee benefit plans settlement expense of $25.2 million.
Exclude the gain on sale from divestiture of $1.5 million.
Excludes the tax benefits and expenses realized on the adjustments in (a), (b), (d) and (e) of $11.5 million.
Excludes the inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment of $2.0 million related to the Interface acquisition and the restructuring expenses of $1.9 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Excludes the corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $3.6 million and the restructuring expenses of $0.4 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
Excludes the tax benefits realized on the adjustments in (g) and (h) of $1.0 million and discrete tax benefits of $0.3 million.
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials
Q4-2019 EBITDA
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
Segments
($ in 000)
Performance
Technical
Thermal Acoustical
Total
Corporate
Consolidated
Materials
Nonwovens
Solutions
Office
Lydall
Net loss
$
(70,461)
Employee benefit plans settlement income
(454)
Interest expense
3,237
Income tax benefit
(897)
Other expense, net
102
Income from equity method investment
(28)
Operating (loss) income
$
(65,278)
$
3,152
$
1,720
$
(60,406)
$
(8,095)
$
(68,501)
Depreciation and amortization
6,329
3,176
2,552
12,057
148
12,205
Employee benefits plan settlement income
-
-
-
-
(454)
(454)
Other expense, net
-
-
-
-
102
102
Income from equity method investment
-
(28)
-
(28)
-
(28)
EBITDA
$
(58,949)
$
6,356
$
4,272
$
(48,321)
$
(7,595)
$
(55,916)
% of net sales
(105.6)%
11.2%
5.0%
(24.3)%
(28.9)%
Strategic initiatives expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
210
$
210
TNW restructuring expenses
-
177
-
177
-
177
Impairment of long-lived assets
64,206
-
-
64,206
-
64,206
CEO transition expenses
-
-
-
-
2,259
2,259
Reduction-in-force severance expenses
295
253
1,386
1,934
9
1,943
Employee benefit plans settlement income
-
-
-
-
(454)
(454)
EBITDA, adjusted
$
5,552
$
6,786
$
5,658
$
17,996
$
(5,571)
$
12,425
% of net sales
10.0%
12.0%
6.6%
9.1%
6.4%
EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials
Q4-2018 EBITDA
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
Segments
($ in 000)
Performance
Technical
Thermal Acoustical
Total
Corporate
Consolidated
Materials
Nonwovens
Solutions
Office
Lydall
Net income
$
7,184
Interest expense
3,595
Income tax expense
2,599
Other income, net
(196)
Income from equity method investment
(12)
Operating income (loss)
$
5,096
$
3,928
$
8,728
$
17,752
$
(4,582)
$
13,170
Depreciation and amortization
4,634
3,309
2,369
10,312
175
10,487
Other income, net
-
-
-
-
(196)
(196)
Income from equity method investment
-
(12)
-
(12)
-
(12)
EBITDA
$
9,730
$
7,249
$
11,097
$
28,076
$
(4,211)
$
23,865
% of net sales
14.8%
11.2%
13.0%
13.0%
11.4%
Strategic initiatives expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
594
$
594
TNW restructuring expenses
-
358
-
358
-
358
Inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustments
585
-
-
585
-
585
EBITDA, adjusted
$
10,315
$
7,607
$
11,097
$
29,019
$
(3,617)
$
25,402
% of net sales
15.7%
11.7%
13.0%
13.4%
12.1%
EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials
Year to date 2019 EBITDA
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Segments
($ in 000)
Performance
Technical
Thermal Acoustical
Total
Corporate
Consolidated
Materials
Nonwovens
Solutions
Office
Lydall
Net loss
$
(70,513)
Employee benefit plans settlement expenses
25,247
Interest expense
14,262
Income tax benefit
(6,416)
Other income, net
(1,257)
Income from equity method investment
(148)
Operating income (loss)
$
(59,804)
$
22,895
$
23,590
$
(13,319)
$
(25,506)
$
(38,825)
Depreciation and amortization
25,118
12,702
10,168
47,988
635
48,623
Employee benefit plans settlement expenses
-
-
-
-
25,247
25,247
Other income, net
-
-
-
-
(1,257)
(1,257)
Income from equity method investment
-
(148)
-
(148)
-
(148)
EBITDA
$
(34,686)
$
35,745
$
33,758
$
34,817
$
(48,861)
$
(14,044)
% of net sales
(14.1)%
14.0%
9.3%
4.0%
(1.7)%
Strategic initiatives expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,456
$
1,456
TNW restructuring expenses
-
767
-
767
-
767
Impairment of long-lived assets
64,206
-
-
64,206
-
64,206
CEO transition expenses
-
-
-
-
2,259
2,259
Reduction-in-force severance expenses
295
253
1,386
1,934
9
1,943
Employee benefit plans settlement expenses
-
-
-
-
25,247
25,247
Gain on sale from a divestiture
-
-
-
-
(1,459)
(1,459)
EBITDA, adjusted
$
29,815
$
36,765
$
35,144
$
101,724
$
(21,349)
$
80,375
% of net sales
12.1%
14.4%
9.7%
11.8%
9.6%
EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials
Year to Date 2018 EBITDA
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
Segments
($ in 000)
Performance
Technical
Thermal Acoustical
Total
Corporate
Consolidated
Materials
Nonwovens
Solutions
Office
Lydall
Net income
$
34,944
Interest expense
6,212
Income tax expense
8,453
Other income, net
(289)
Income from equity method investment
(132)
Operating income (loss)
$
13,139
$
21,323
$
38,085
$
72,547
$
(23,359)
$
49,188
Depreciation and amortization
9,006
13,877
9,190
32,073
658
32,731
Other income, net
-
-
-
-
(289)
(289)
Income from equity method investment
-
(132)
-
(132)
-
(132)
EBITDA
$
22,145
$
35,332
$
47,275
$
104,752
$
(22,412)
$
82,340
% of net sales
13.1%
12.8%
12.9%
12.9%
10.5%
Strategic initiatives expenses
$
233
$
-
$
-
$
233
$
3,398
$
3,631
TNW restructuring expenses
-
2,296
-
2,296
-
2,296
Inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustments
1,975
-
-
1,975
-
1,975
EBITDA, adjusted
$
24,353
$
37,628
$
47,275
$
109,256
$
(19,014)
$
90,242
% of net sales
14.4%
13.6%
12.9%
13.5%
11.5%
EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials
Organic Sales
Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
Performance
Technical
Thermal Acoustical
Consolidated
Materials
Nonwovens
Solutions
Sales growth, as reported
(14.9)%
(12.4)%
0.5%
(7.9)%
Acquisitions and divestitures
0.8%
(3.3)%
-%
(0.7)%
Change in tooling sales
-%
-%
4.7%
1.9%
Foreign currency translation
(0.6)%
(0.7)%
(1.1)%
(0.8)%
Organic sales growth
(15.1)%
(8.4)%
(3.1)%
(8.3)%
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Performance
Technical
Thermal Acoustical
Consolidated
Materials
Nonwovens
Solutions
Sales growth, as reported
45.1%
(7.8)%
(1.1)%
6.6%
Acquisitions and divestitures
52.3%
(2.5)%
-%
10.4%
Change in tooling sales
0.1%
-%
(0.4)%
(0.1)%
Foreign currency translation
(1.5)%
(2.6)%
(1.8)%
(2.1)%
Organic sales growth
(5.8)%
(2.7)%
1.1%
(1.6)%
The above tables provide information regarding organic sales growth, defined as net sales growth excluding (1) sales from the acquired and divested businesses (2) the impact of foreign currency translation and (3) change in tooling sales.
Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials