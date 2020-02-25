Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lydall, Inc.    LDL

LYDALL, INC.

(LDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lydall : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 05:54pm EST

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Quarter ended

December 31, 2019

THIS DOCUMENT, OR AN EMBODIMENT OF IT IN ANY MEDIA, DISLOSES INFORMATION WHICH IS PROPRIETARY, IS THE PROPERTY OF LYDALL, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATE (COLLECTIVELY, "LYDALL"), IS AN UNPUBLISHED WORK PROTECTED UNDER APPLICABLE COPYRIGHT LAWS AND IS DELIVERED ON THE EXPRESS CONDITION THAT IT IS NOT TO BE USED, DISCLOSED, OR REPRODUCED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART (INCLUDING REPRODUCTION AS A DERIVATIVE WORK), OR USED FOR MANUFACTURE FOR ANYONE OTHER THAN LYDALL WITHOUT ITS WRITTEN CONSENT. NO RIGHT IS GRANTED TO DISCLOSE OR SO USE ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © LYDALL, INC.

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations for the future operating and financial performance of the Company based on current expectations and assumptions relating to the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions, and generally can be identified through the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "may," "should," "will," "plans," "projects," "expects," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "targets," "prospects," "strategy," "signs," and other words of similar meaning. These forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Investors, therefore, are cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Lydall's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Lydall does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this presentation.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC regulations. The Appendix of this presentation includes a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

2

My First 100

  • Visited Lydall operating sites
  • Met, listened & learned from colleagues across Lydall
  • Initiated strategic review to identify opportunities for creating shareholder value

Lydall by the Numbers

Key Statistics

Founded

1869

Headquarters

Manchester, CT

Regions Served

Global

Global Employees

~3,300

Global Manufacturer of Specialty Engineered Products

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

3

Business Conditions

Automotive

Filtration & Engineered Materials

Thermal Acoustical Solutions

Performance

Technical

Materials

Nonwovens

N. America and European markets

Stable demand in North

Weaker Industrial Filtration

flat to down

America and European

demand in China and

Soft China market expected to

Filtration markets

Europe

Sealing and Advanced

Advanced Materials sales

worsen with coronavirus

• Stable aluminum index price

Solutions end markets

impacted by lower Auto

stabilizing

volumes

Supply constraints on

aramid fibers stabilizing

China coronavirus impact uncertain

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

4

Highlights of Q4 2019

Growth1

Profitability1

  • Sales of $193.3 million, down 7.9% year over year

-$17.4M -$1.6M +$4.0M -$1.7M-$16.7M

  • Organic sales decline of -8.3% driven by weaker sealing product sales in PM and reduced demand for industrial filtration products in China and Europe in TNW
  • Organic sales decline of -3.1% in TAS primarily driven by GM strike, impacting net

sales by approximately $3.2 million in Q4

1 Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials

  • Non-cashimpairment charges of $64.2 million primarily related to under performance of Interface business
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million down $13.0M on higher costs in TAS and reduced volumes in PM and TNW
  • Improved adjusted EBITDA margin in TNW of 12.0%, up +30 bps from prior year
  • Q4-19reduction in force completed with $4.5 million run rate savings

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

5

Financial Highlights of Q4 and FY-2019 vs. prior year

Income Statement 1

Q4-19

vPY

YTD

vPY

Net sales ($millions)

$193.3

-7.9%

$837.4

6.6%

Organic Growth

-8.3%

-1.6%

Adjusted gross margin

15.1%

-520

bps

18.3%

-160

bps

Adjusted operating margin*

0.2%

-680

bps

3.8%

-350

bps

Adjusted EBITDA ($millions)

$12.4

-51.1%

$80.4

-10.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

6.4%

-570

bps

9.6%

-190

bps

Adjusted EPS*

-$0.17

-$0.69

$0.72

-$1.71

*Q4-19 Operating income includes incremental amortization of $1.4M or -70bps impact to margin and -$0.06 impact on EPS;

YTD Q4-19 Operating income includes incremental amortization of $12.2M or -140bps impact to margin and -$0.55 impact on EPS

Balance Sheet

  • Cash balance of $51.3 million at year end
  • $273 million in total borrowings outstanding
  • Net leverage ratio at 3.0x per credit facility

Cash Flows

  • Capital expenditures of $8.6 million in Q4-19 and $35.9 million YTD
  • YTD cash flow from operations of $86.9 million, up $42.1 million from prior year

1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

6

Thermal Acoustical Solutions

($ in 000)

Adj.

Q4 2018

Var $

Var %

Adj. YTD

YTD

Var $

Var %

Q4 2019

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Net sales

Parts

75,845

79,294

(3,449)

(4.3)%

326,436

328,057

(1,621)

(0.5)%

Tooling

10,221

6,316

3,905

61.8%

35,141

37,370

(2,229)

(6.0)%

Thermal Acoustical Solutions Segment

86,066

85,610

456

0.5%

361,577

365,427

(3,850)

(1.1)%

Adjusted Operating Income

3,106

8,728

(5,622)

24,976

38,085

(13,109)

% of net sales

3.6%

10.2%

6.9%

10.4%

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

5,658

11,097

(5,439)

35,144

47,275

(12,131)

% of net sales

6.6%

13.0%

9.7%

12.9%

Highlights

  • Q4-19organic sales decline of -3.1% driven by reduced Acoustical parts sales. N. America sales were negatively impacted ~$3.2 million from GM strike; FX headwind of $0.9 million or 110 bps
  • Q4-19Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in Q4 impacted by higher operating costs for labor and overhead and unfavorable product mix

Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions supplies a wide variety of thermal shield for under-hood applications

1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

7

Performance Materials

($ in 000)

Adj. Q4

Adj. Q4

Var $

Var %

Adj. YTD

Adj. YTD

Var $

Var %

2019

2018

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Net sales

Filtration

22,221

24,243

(2,022)

(8.3)%

93,314

93,089

225

0.2%

Sealing and Advanced Solutions

33,577

41,327

(7,750)

(18.8)%

152,166

76,128

76,038

99.9%

Performance Materials Segment

55,798

65,570

(9,772)

(14.9)%

245,480

169,217

76,263

45.1%

Adjusted Operating Income

(777)

5,681

(6,458)

4,697

15,347

(10,650)

% of net sales

(1.4)%

8.7%

1.9%

9.1%

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

5,552

10,315

(4,763)

29,815

24,353

5,462

% of net sales

10.0%

15.7%

12.1%

14.4%

Highlights

  • Interface Performance Materials (IPM) acquisition adds $86.0 million to top-line sales year to date
  • Q4-19organic sales down -15.1% driven by softer Sealing and Advanced Solutions demand
  • Q4-19Adjusted Segment EBITDA down $4.8 million from Q4-18 driven primarily by unfavorable absorption on variable overhead costs from lower Sealing and Advanced Solutions volumes and unfavorable product mix in filtration

Note that operating income includes incremental intangible amortization expense related to the IPM acquisition of $1.5 million in Q4-19 and $12.7 million year to date

1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials

Performance Materials liquid filtration media is used in a wide variety of end applications such as this hydraulic filter

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

8

Technical Nonwovens

($ in 000)

Adj.

Adj.

Var $

Var %

Adj. YTD

Adj.YTD

Var $

Var %

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Net sales

Industrial Filtration

30,315

37,260

(6,945)

(18.6)%

144,320

157,606

(13,286)

(8.4)%

Advanced Materials

26,435

27,487

(1,052)

(3.8)%

111,026

119,465

(8,439)

(7.1)%

Technical Nonwovens

56,750

64,747

(7,997)

(12.4)%

255,346

277,071

(21,725)

(7.8)%

Segment

Adjusted Operating Income

3,582

4,286

(704)

23,915

23,619

296

% of net sales

6.3%

6.6%

9.4%

8.5%

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

6,786

7,607

(821)

36,765

37,628

(863)

% of net sales

12.0%

11.7%

14.4%

13.6%

Highlights

  • Q4-19sales down -8.4% organically led by declines in Industrial Filtration, principally in Europe and China. Advanced Materials sales up +$1.1 million or +3.9% net of Geosol divestiture
  • Q4-19Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin of 12.0%, up +30 bps from prior year despite reduced volumes on pricing and restructuring benefits

Restructuring programs in China and Europe completed in Q4-19

Industrial Filtration: Lydall produces a wide variety

of nonwoven felts for use in demanding industrial

filtration applications

1Reference Appendix for reconciliation between adjusted and GAAP financials

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

9

Appendix

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

10

2019 vs. 2018 Summary Statements of Operations

As Reported

Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

($ in 000)

2019

2018

Var $

2019

2018

Var $

Net sales

193,288

209,938

(16,650)

837,398

785,897

51,501

Gross profit

28,103

41,872

(13,769)

151,790

152,645

(855)

%

14.5%

19.9%

(5.4)%

18.1%

19.4%

(1.3)%

Selling, product development and

32,398

28,702

3,696

126,409

103,457

22,952

administrative expenses

%

16.8%

13.7%

3.1%

15.1%

13.2%

1.9%

Impairment of goodwill and other long-

64,206

-

64,206

64,206

-

64,206

lived assets

%

33.2%

-%

33.2%

7.7%

-%

7.7%

Operating (loss) income

(68,501)

13,170

(81,671)

(38,825)

49,188

(88,013)

%

(35.4)%

6.3%

(41.7)%

(4.6)%

6.3%

(10.9)%

Employee benefit plans settlement

(454)

-

(454)

25,247

-

25,247

expenses

Interest expense

3,237

3,595

(358)

14,262

6,212

8,050

Other expense (income), net

102

(196)

298

(1,257)

(289)

(968)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(71,386)

9,771

(81,157)

(77,077)

43,265

(120,342)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(897)

2,599

(3,496)

(6,416)

8,453

(14,869)

As % of (loss) income

(1.3)%

26.6%

(27.9)%

(8.3)%

19.5%

(27.8)%

Income from equity method investment

(28)

(12)

(16)

(148)

(132)

(16)

Net (loss) income

(70,461)

7,184

(77,645)

(70,513)

34,944

(105,457)

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(4.07)

$

0.42

$

(4.49)

$

(4.08)

$

2.02

$

(6.10)

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

11

Summary Balance Sheets

($ in 000)

December 31,

December 31,

Var $

2019

2018

Cash

51,331

49,237

2,094

Accounts receivable, net

107,786

144,938

(37,152)

Contract assets

28,245

23,040

5,205

Inventories

80,544

84,465

(3,921)

Prepaids and other current assets

15,691

15,398

293

Total current assets

283,597

317,078

(33,481)

Property, plant and equipment, net

221,642

213,369

8,273

Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,116

-

23,116

Goodwill and other intangible assets

249,489

333,567

(84,078)

Other assets, net

8,093

8,672

(579)

Total assets

785,937

872,686

(86,749)

Accounts payable

73,426

73,265

161

Accrued payroll and other compensation

17,198

16,621

577

Other current liabilities

39,234

31,460

7,774

Total current liabilities

129,858

121,346

8,512

Long-term debt

262,713

314,641

(51,928)

Long-term operating lease liabilities

18,424

-

18,424

Benefit plan and other long-term liabilities

56,522

67,424

(10,902)

Total liabilities

467,517

503,411

(35,894)

Total stockholders' equity

318,420

369,275

(50,855)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

785,937

872,686

(86,749)

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

12

Summary Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December

($ in 000)

31,

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited)

Net (loss) income

$ (70,513)

$

34,944

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Gain on divestiture

(1,459)

-

Depreciation and amortization

49,000

33,162

Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets

64,206

-

Deferred income taxes

(14,585)

636

Employee benefit plans settlement expenses

25,247

-

Stock-based compensation

2,829

2,081

Inventory step-up amortization

-

1,975

(Gain) loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(17)

230

(Income) loss from equity method investment

(148)

(132)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

37,470

(7,127)

Contract assets

(5,514)

(3,828)

Inventories

2,619

(6,001)

Taxes receivable

(876)

3,151

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,031

(542)

Accounts payable

(393)

(5,055)

Accrued payroll and other compensation

4,597

(2,352)

Deferred revenue

(4,267)

3,801

Accrued taxes

2,500

535

Benefit plan liabilities

(4,288)

(7,658)

Other, net

(1,577)

(3,081)

Net cash provided by operating activities

86,862

44,739

Cash flows from investing activities:

(35,850)

(31,291)

Capital expenditures

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

298

298

Proceeds from divestiture

2,298

-

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

869

(269,972)

Net cash used for investing activities

(32,385)

(300,965)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

-

338,000

Debt repayments

(52,233)

(89,862)

Debt issuance cost repayments

-

(538)

Common stock issued

448

850

Common stock repurchased

(142)

(974)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

(51,927)

247,476

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(456)

(1,888)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,094

(10,638)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

49,237

59,875

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

51,331

49,237

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

13

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

In thousands except per share data

As Reported,

Adjustments

Adjusted

As Reported,

Adjustments

Adjusted

Lydall, Inc

Results

Lydall, Inc

Results

Net sales

$

193,288

$

-

$

193,288

$

209,938

-

$

209,938

Cost of sales

165,185

(1,137)

(a)

164,048

168,066

(754)

(f)

167,312

Gross profit

28,103

1,137

29,240

41,872

754

42,626

Gross margin

14.5%

15.1%

19.9%

20.3%

Selling, product development and

32,398

(3,452)

(b)

28,946

28,702

(783)

(g)

27,919

administrative expenses

Impairment of goodwill and other long-

64,206

(64,206)

(c)

-

-

-

-

lived assets

Operating (loss) income

(68,501)

68,795

294

13,170

1,537

14,707

Operating margin

(35.4)%

0.2%

6.3%

7.0%

Employee benefit plans settlement

(454)

454

(d)

-

-

-

-

income

Interest expense

3,237

-

3,237

3,595

-

3,595

Other expense (income), net

102

-

102

(196)

-

(196)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(71,386)

68,341

(3,045)

9,771

1,537

11,308

Income tax (benefit) expense

(897)

757

(e)

(140)

2,599

(240)

(h)

2,359

Income from equity method investment

(28)

-

(28)

(12)

-

(12)

Net (loss) income

$

(70,461)

$

67,584

$

(2,877)

$

7,184

1,777

$

8,961

(Loss) earnings per share:

(0.17)

$

0.42

$

0.52

Basic

$

(4.07)

$

Diluted

$

(4.07)

$

(0.17)

$

0.42

$

0.52

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

17,293

17,239

17,239

Basic

17,293

Diluted

17,293

17,293

17,302

17,302

  1. Exclude the reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  2. Exclude the CEO transition expenses of $2.3 million, reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments, corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $0.2 million and restructuring expenses of less than $0.1 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  3. Exclude the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets expense of $64.2 million.
  4. Exclude the employee benefit plans settlement income of $0.5 million.
  5. Excludes the tax benefits and expenses realized on the adjustments in (a), (b), and (d) of $0.8 million.
  6. Excludes the inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment of $0.6 million related to the Interface acquisition and the restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  7. Excludes the corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $0.6 million and the restructuring expenses of $0.2 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  8. Exclude the tax benefits realized on the adjustments in (f) and (g) of $0.1 million and discrete tax expense of $0.3 million.

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

14

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

In thousands except per share data

As Reported,

Adjustments

Adjusted

As Reported,

Adjustments

Adjusted

Lydall, Inc

Results

Lydall, Inc

Results

Net sales

$

837,398

$

-

$

837,398

$

785,897

-

$

785,897

Cost of sales

685,608

(1,617)

(a)

683,991

633,252

(3,869)

(g)

629,383

Gross profit

151,790

1,617

153,407

152,645

3,869

156,514

Gross margin

18.1%

18.3%

19.4%

19.9%

Selling, product development and

126,409

(4,808)

(b)

121,601

103,457

(4,033)

(h)

99,424

administrative expenses

Impairment of goodwill and other long-

64,206

(64,206)

(c)

-

-

-

-

lived assets

Operating (loss) income

(38,825)

70,631

31,806

49,188

7,902

57,090

Operating margin

(4.6)%

3.8%

6.3%

7.3%

Employee benefit plans settlement

25,247

(25,247)

(d)

-

-

-

expenses

Interest expense

14,262

-

14,262

6,212

-

6,212

Other (income) expense, net

(1,257)

1,459

(e)

202

(289)

-

(289)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(77,077)

94,419

17,342

43,265

7,902

51,167

Income tax (benefit) expense

(6,416)

11,451

(f)

5,035

8,453

694

(i)

9,147

Income from equity method investment

(148)

-

(148)

(132)

-

(132)

Net (loss) income

$

(70,513)

$

82,968

$

12,455

$

34,944

7,208

$

42,152

(Loss) earnings per share:

(4.08)

$

0.72

$

2.03

$

2.45

Basic

$

Diluted

$

(4.08)

$

0.72

$

2.02

$

2.43

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

17,271

17,271

17,204

17,204

Basic

Diluted

17,271

17,326

17,330

17,330

  1. Exclude the reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.6 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  2. Exclude the CEO transition expenses of $2.3 million, corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $1.5 million, reduction-in-force severance expenses of $1.0 million across all segments and restructuring expenses of $0.1 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  3. Exclude the impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets expense of $64.2 million.
  4. Exclude the net employee benefit plans settlement expense of $25.2 million.
  5. Exclude the gain on sale from divestiture of $1.5 million.
  6. Excludes the tax benefits and expenses realized on the adjustments in (a), (b), (d) and (e) of $11.5 million.
  7. Excludes the inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustment of $2.0 million related to the Interface acquisition and the restructuring expenses of $1.9 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  8. Excludes the corporate strategic initiatives expenses of $3.6 million and the restructuring expenses of $0.4 million related to the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  9. Excludes the tax benefits realized on the adjustments in (g) and (h) of $1.0 million and discrete tax benefits of $0.3 million.

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

15

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

Q4-2019 EBITDA

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Segments

($ in 000)

Performance

Technical

Thermal Acoustical

Total

Corporate

Consolidated

Materials

Nonwovens

Solutions

Office

Lydall

Net loss

$

(70,461)

Employee benefit plans settlement income

(454)

Interest expense

3,237

Income tax benefit

(897)

Other expense, net

102

Income from equity method investment

(28)

Operating (loss) income

$

(65,278)

$

3,152

$

1,720

$

(60,406)

$

(8,095)

$

(68,501)

Depreciation and amortization

6,329

3,176

2,552

12,057

148

12,205

Employee benefits plan settlement income

-

-

-

-

(454)

(454)

Other expense, net

-

-

-

-

102

102

Income from equity method investment

-

(28)

-

(28)

-

(28)

EBITDA

$

(58,949)

$

6,356

$

4,272

$

(48,321)

$

(7,595)

$

(55,916)

% of net sales

(105.6)%

11.2%

5.0%

(24.3)%

(28.9)%

Strategic initiatives expenses

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

210

$

210

TNW restructuring expenses

-

177

-

177

-

177

Impairment of long-lived assets

64,206

-

-

64,206

-

64,206

CEO transition expenses

-

-

-

-

2,259

2,259

Reduction-in-force severance expenses

295

253

1,386

1,934

9

1,943

Employee benefit plans settlement income

-

-

-

-

(454)

(454)

EBITDA, adjusted

$

5,552

$

6,786

$

5,658

$

17,996

$

(5,571)

$

12,425

% of net sales

10.0%

12.0%

6.6%

9.1%

6.4%

EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

16

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

Q4-2018 EBITDA

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

Segments

($ in 000)

Performance

Technical

Thermal Acoustical

Total

Corporate

Consolidated

Materials

Nonwovens

Solutions

Office

Lydall

Net income

$

7,184

Interest expense

3,595

Income tax expense

2,599

Other income, net

(196)

Income from equity method investment

(12)

Operating income (loss)

$

5,096

$

3,928

$

8,728

$

17,752

$

(4,582)

$

13,170

Depreciation and amortization

4,634

3,309

2,369

10,312

175

10,487

Other income, net

-

-

-

-

(196)

(196)

Income from equity method investment

-

(12)

-

(12)

-

(12)

EBITDA

$

9,730

$

7,249

$

11,097

$

28,076

$

(4,211)

$

23,865

% of net sales

14.8%

11.2%

13.0%

13.0%

11.4%

Strategic initiatives expenses

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

594

$

594

TNW restructuring expenses

-

358

-

358

-

358

Inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustments

585

-

-

585

-

585

EBITDA, adjusted

$

10,315

$

7,607

$

11,097

$

29,019

$

(3,617)

$

25,402

% of net sales

15.7%

11.7%

13.0%

13.4%

12.1%

EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

17

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

Year to date 2019 EBITDA

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Segments

($ in 000)

Performance

Technical

Thermal Acoustical

Total

Corporate

Consolidated

Materials

Nonwovens

Solutions

Office

Lydall

Net loss

$

(70,513)

Employee benefit plans settlement expenses

25,247

Interest expense

14,262

Income tax benefit

(6,416)

Other income, net

(1,257)

Income from equity method investment

(148)

Operating income (loss)

$

(59,804)

$

22,895

$

23,590

$

(13,319)

$

(25,506)

$

(38,825)

Depreciation and amortization

25,118

12,702

10,168

47,988

635

48,623

Employee benefit plans settlement expenses

-

-

-

-

25,247

25,247

Other income, net

-

-

-

-

(1,257)

(1,257)

Income from equity method investment

-

(148)

-

(148)

-

(148)

EBITDA

$

(34,686)

$

35,745

$

33,758

$

34,817

$

(48,861)

$

(14,044)

% of net sales

(14.1)%

14.0%

9.3%

4.0%

(1.7)%

Strategic initiatives expenses

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,456

$

1,456

TNW restructuring expenses

-

767

-

767

-

767

Impairment of long-lived assets

64,206

-

-

64,206

-

64,206

CEO transition expenses

-

-

-

-

2,259

2,259

Reduction-in-force severance expenses

295

253

1,386

1,934

9

1,943

Employee benefit plans settlement expenses

-

-

-

-

25,247

25,247

Gain on sale from a divestiture

-

-

-

-

(1,459)

(1,459)

EBITDA, adjusted

$

29,815

$

36,765

$

35,144

$

101,724

$

(21,349)

$

80,375

% of net sales

12.1%

14.4%

9.7%

11.8%

9.6%

EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

18

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

Year to Date 2018 EBITDA

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Segments

($ in 000)

Performance

Technical

Thermal Acoustical

Total

Corporate

Consolidated

Materials

Nonwovens

Solutions

Office

Lydall

Net income

$

34,944

Interest expense

6,212

Income tax expense

8,453

Other income, net

(289)

Income from equity method investment

(132)

Operating income (loss)

$

13,139

$

21,323

$

38,085

$

72,547

$

(23,359)

$

49,188

Depreciation and amortization

9,006

13,877

9,190

32,073

658

32,731

Other income, net

-

-

-

-

(289)

(289)

Income from equity method investment

-

(132)

-

(132)

-

(132)

EBITDA

$

22,145

$

35,332

$

47,275

$

104,752

$

(22,412)

$

82,340

% of net sales

13.1%

12.8%

12.9%

12.9%

10.5%

Strategic initiatives expenses

$

233

$

-

$

-

$

233

$

3,398

$

3,631

TNW restructuring expenses

-

2,296

-

2,296

-

2,296

Inventory step-up purchase accounting adjustments

1,975

-

-

1,975

-

1,975

EBITDA, adjusted

$

24,353

$

37,628

$

47,275

$

109,256

$

(19,014)

$

90,242

% of net sales

14.4%

13.6%

12.9%

13.5%

11.5%

EBITDAis reported for Consolidated Lydall data and defined as Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

Segment EBITDAis reported for each operating segment (Thermal Acoustical Solutions, Technical Nonwovens, and Performance Materials) and is defined as Operating Income net of depreciation and amortization expenses, plus income/loss from equity method investments

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

19

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

Organic Sales

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Performance

Technical

Thermal Acoustical

Consolidated

Materials

Nonwovens

Solutions

Sales growth, as reported

(14.9)%

(12.4)%

0.5%

(7.9)%

Acquisitions and divestitures

0.8%

(3.3)%

-%

(0.7)%

Change in tooling sales

-%

-%

4.7%

1.9%

Foreign currency translation

(0.6)%

(0.7)%

(1.1)%

(0.8)%

Organic sales growth

(15.1)%

(8.4)%

(3.1)%

(8.3)%

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Performance

Technical

Thermal Acoustical

Consolidated

Materials

Nonwovens

Solutions

Sales growth, as reported

45.1%

(7.8)%

(1.1)%

6.6%

Acquisitions and divestitures

52.3%

(2.5)%

-%

10.4%

Change in tooling sales

0.1%

-%

(0.4)%

(0.1)%

Foreign currency translation

(1.5)%

(2.6)%

(1.8)%

(2.1)%

Organic sales growth

(5.8)%

(2.7)%

1.1%

(1.6)%

The above tables provide information regarding organic sales growth, defined as net sales growth excluding (1) sales from the acquired and divested businesses (2) the impact of foreign currency translation and (3) change in tooling sales.

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

20

Reconciliation Between Adjusted and Reported GAAP Financials

($ in 000)

Thermal Acoustical Solutions Operating income, as reported Reduction-in-forceseverance expenses Operating income, adjusted

Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, adjusted

Performance Materials Operating income, as reported Strategic initiatives expenses Inventory step-uppurchase accounting adjustments

Impairment of long-lived assets Reduction-in-force severance expenses Operating income, adjusted

Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, adjusted

Technical Nonwovens Operating income, as reported TNW restructuring expenses Reduction-in-forceseverance expenses Operating income, adjusted

Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, adjusted

$

$

$

$

$

$

Quarter Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

1,720

$

8,728

$

23,590

$

38,085

1,386

-

1,386

-

3,106

$

8,728

$

24,976

$

38,085

2.0%

10.2%

6.5%

10.4%

3.6%

10.2%

6.9%

10.4%

(65,278)

$

5,096

$

(59,804)

$

13,139

-

-

-

233

-

585

-

1,975

64,206

-

64,206

-

295

-

295

-

(777)

$

5,681

$

4,697

$

15,347

(117.0)%

7.8%

(24.4)%

7.8%

(1.4)%

8.7%

1.9%

9.1%

3,152

$

3,928

$

22,895

$

21,323

177

358

767

2,296

253

-

253

-

3,582

$

4,286

$

23,915

$

23,619

5.6%

6.1%

9.0%

7.7%

6.3%

6.6%

9.4%

8.5%

USE OR DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THIS SHEET IS SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS ON THE TITLE SLIDE.

21

Disclaimer

Lydall Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 22:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYDALL, INC.
06:06pLYDALL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pLYDALL : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:41pLYDALL INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04:19pLydall Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dece..
GL
02/17LYDALL : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
AQ
01/24LYDALL INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019LYDALL INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
2019LYDALL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
2019LYDALL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019Lydall Reports Inducement Grants under NYSE Listing Company Manual Rule 303A...
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 842 M
EBIT 2019 38,9 M
Net income 2019 1,62 M
Debt 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 367 M
Chart LYDALL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lydall, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYDALL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 19,46  $
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sara A. Greenstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc T. Giles Chairman
Randall Banks Gonzales Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
S. Carl Soderstrom Independent Director
Kathleen Burdett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYDALL, INC.2.05%367
NORDSON CORPORATION1.07%9 520
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO.,LTD.--.--%6 261
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-11.34%3 854
VALMET OYJ6.37%3 615
MAREL HF.-0.81%3 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group