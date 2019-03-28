Lyft : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyft, Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $72.00 per share. Lyft is offering 32,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 4,875,000 shares that the underwriters have the option to purchase. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 29, 2019 under the ticker symbol "LYFT" and the offering is expected to close on April 2, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Jefferies LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as book-running managers.

SOURCE Lyft