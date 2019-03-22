Pinterest steps up planning for IPO, aims to list shares on NYSE in April: WSJ

The company is preparing to make the filing public as early as Friday and debut on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-April, according to the WSJ report on Thursday.

Pinterest monetizes its website through advertisements, which it places among the "pins" that users put on the site.

The company is among a host of technology startups, including Uber, Lyft, AirBnB and Slack, gearing up for multi-billion IPOs in 2019.

Lyft Inc's IPO is oversubscribed based on commitments made so far by investors and the ride-hailing company expects its

valuation to exceed $23 billion, Reuters reported https://reut.rs/2TSyaux on Tuesday.

