LYFT Inc    LYFT

LYFT INC

(LYFT)
News 
News

Pinterest steps up planning for IPO, aims to list shares on NYSE in April: WSJ

03/22/2019
A portrait of the Pinterest logo in Ventura

(Reuters) - Image-search company Pinterest Inc has sped up the timing of its initial public offering, as it looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is preparing to make the filing public as early as Friday and debut on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-April, according to the WSJ report on Thursday.

Pinterest monetizes its website through advertisements, which it places among the "pins" that users put on the site.

The company is among a host of technology startups, including Uber, Lyft, AirBnB and Slack, gearing up for multi-billion IPOs in 2019.

Lyft Inc's IPO is oversubscribed based on commitments made so far by investors and the ride-hailing company expects its
valuation to exceed $23 billion, Reuters reported https://reut.rs/2TSyaux on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroshi Mikitani Director
Jonathan Christodoro Director
Valerie B. Jarrett Director
Ben A. Horowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT INC0.00%0
ADOBE SYSTEMS16.77%129 214
WORKDAY23.74%43 863
AUTODESK23.49%34 783
SQUARE INC40.01%32 959
ELECTRONIC ARTS32.97%31 422
