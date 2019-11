Financials (USD) Sales 2019 3 583 M EBIT 2019 -812 M Net income 2019 -2 669 M Finance 2019 2 786 M Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 -3,76x P/E ratio 2020 -8,72x EV / Sales2019 2,81x EV / Sales2020 2,29x Capitalization 12 869 M Chart LYFT, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 38 Average target price 66,57 $ Last Close Price 43,23 $ Spread / Highest target 122% Spread / Average Target 54,0% Spread / Lowest Target -19,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director John Zimmer President & Vice Chairman Prashant Aggarwal Chairman Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer Peter Morelli Vice President-Engineering Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LYFT, INC. 0.00% 12 777 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.56% 405 443 NETFLIX 9.10% 126 475 NASPERS LIMITED -24.77% 64 893 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.00% 45 955 SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 28.98% 26 615