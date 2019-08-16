Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LYFT Inc    LYFT

LYFT INC

(LYFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LYFT : China's Ninebot unveils scooters that drive themselves to charging stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 04:04am EDT

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Segway-Ninebot Group, a Beijing-based electric scooter maker, on Friday unveiled a scooter that can return itself to charging stations without a driver, a potential boon for the burgeoning scooter-sharing industry.

Ninebot said Uber and Lyft, the ride-hailing giants that are expanding into scooter-sharing, would be among the customers for the new semi-autonomous vehicles that are expected to hit roads early next year.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in BEIJING and Brenda Goh in HONG KONG; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : LYFT Inc, Uber Technologies Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT INC -3.10% 52.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -2.18% 33.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYFT INC
04:04aLYFT : China's Ninebot unveils scooters that drive themselves to charging statio..
RE
08/14Founder's grip on WeWork may be hard for investors to stomach
RE
08/14WeWork to test IPO investor appetite with widening losses
RE
08/13LYFT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/12UBER TECHNOLOGIES : to stop service at Ontario airport after fee increase
AQ
08/12LYFT : says it will launch ride-hailing in Vancouver before the end of the year
AQ
08/11LYFT : driver suspected of raping passenger near San Francisco
AQ
08/11LYFT : Vaccines, guns, housing bills await California Legislature
AQ
08/09LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price wa..
RE
08/09UBER TECHNOLOGIES : car crash results reveal a new record loss
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 502 M
EBIT 2019 -1 005 M
Net income 2019 -2 774 M
Finance 2019 2 481 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,53x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,58x
EV / Sales2019 3,71x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
Capitalization 15 461 M
Chart LYFT INC
Duration : Period :
LYFT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 75,03  $
Last Close Price 52,80  $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroshi Mikitani Director
Jonathan Christodoro Director
Valerie B. Jarrett Director
Ben A. Horowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT INC0.00%15 461
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.96%411 284
NETFLIX10.50%130 961
NASPERS LIMITED19.68%94 259
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA28.08%26 449
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR3.86%22 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group