LYFT : Tech IPOs Could Be Boon for California Budget

By Alejandro Lazo

Already flush with revenue from its healthy economy and growing number of high earners, California is expecting a tax windfall from a slate of initial public offerings that began Friday with Lyft Inc.

Nearly 10% of the state's tax revenue in the next fiscal year, or $13.8 billion, was already expected to come from capital gains. That figure could grow further as executives and employees of tech companies cash in over the coming months.

In addition to Lyft, whose IPO valued it at $24 billion, other potential IPOs on the horizon include its larger ride-hailing rival Uber Technologies Inc., which could be valued as high as $120 billion, Pinterest Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

There are no official estimates for how much revenue is expected, but when Facebook went public in 2012, the state reaped a windfall of about $1.3 billion, according to California's Department of Finance.

Newly wealthy tech employees are particularly valuable because Sacramento is so reliant on high earners. The top 1% paid 46% of California's individual income taxes in fiscal 2016, according to Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in January that the state was anticipating a record $21.5 billion surplus.

Income and capital-gains taxes on the wealthy are volatile and a key reason for the state's boom-and-bust budget cycle over the years, said S&P Senior Director David Hitchcock. "They are aware of it and they put money away," he said of state leaders, "but it never seemed like enough in previous downturns."

Money from IPOs goes into the general fund, though some of it is captured automatically into the state's rainy-day savings accounts and a special fund for mental-health services.

"These are revenues that will come into the state on a one-time, or a limited-time, nature and the department of finance and certainly Governor Newsom are very much mindful of the fact that the financial markets can be extremely volatile," said H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for Mr. Newsom's department of finance.

The governor, who will release a revised budget estimate in May, has said he plans to use the state's surplus to pay off debts and to increase spending on a variety of programs dear to the legislature's Democratic majority, including early childhood education, housing and health care.

If billions of tax dollars pour in from the tech IPOs, liberal legislators and interest groups could pressure Mr. Newsom to further increase spending. His administration has stressed that it is intent on making many of its spending increases one-time, rather than committing to programs that may not be affordable when revenue drops during the next downturn.

Following the dot-com bust of 2001, the state swung from a surplus to a $12.4 billion deficit in the span of a year.

Write to Alejandro Lazo at alejandro.lazo@wsj.com