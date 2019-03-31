Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LYFT Inc    LYFT

LYFT INC

(LYFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LYFT : Tech IPOs Could Be Boon for California Budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Alejandro Lazo

Already flush with revenue from its healthy economy and growing number of high earners, California is expecting a tax windfall from a slate of initial public offerings that began Friday with Lyft Inc.

Nearly 10% of the state's tax revenue in the next fiscal year, or $13.8 billion, was already expected to come from capital gains. That figure could grow further as executives and employees of tech companies cash in over the coming months.

In addition to Lyft, whose IPO valued it at $24 billion, other potential IPOs on the horizon include its larger ride-hailing rival Uber Technologies Inc., which could be valued as high as $120 billion, Pinterest Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

There are no official estimates for how much revenue is expected, but when Facebook went public in 2012, the state reaped a windfall of about $1.3 billion, according to California's Department of Finance.

Newly wealthy tech employees are particularly valuable because Sacramento is so reliant on high earners. The top 1% paid 46% of California's individual income taxes in fiscal 2016, according to Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in January that the state was anticipating a record $21.5 billion surplus.

Income and capital-gains taxes on the wealthy are volatile and a key reason for the state's boom-and-bust budget cycle over the years, said S&P Senior Director David Hitchcock. "They are aware of it and they put money away," he said of state leaders, "but it never seemed like enough in previous downturns."

Money from IPOs goes into the general fund, though some of it is captured automatically into the state's rainy-day savings accounts and a special fund for mental-health services.

"These are revenues that will come into the state on a one-time, or a limited-time, nature and the department of finance and certainly Governor Newsom are very much mindful of the fact that the financial markets can be extremely volatile," said H.D. Palmer, a spokesman for Mr. Newsom's department of finance.

The governor, who will release a revised budget estimate in May, has said he plans to use the state's surplus to pay off debts and to increase spending on a variety of programs dear to the legislature's Democratic majority, including early childhood education, housing and health care.

If billions of tax dollars pour in from the tech IPOs, liberal legislators and interest groups could pressure Mr. Newsom to further increase spending. His administration has stressed that it is intent on making many of its spending increases one-time, rather than committing to programs that may not be affordable when revenue drops during the next downturn.

Following the dot-com bust of 2001, the state swung from a surplus to a $12.4 billion deficit in the span of a year.

Write to Alejandro Lazo at alejandro.lazo@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYFT INC
11:15aLYFT : Tech IPOs Could Be Boon for California Budget
DJ
05:33aLYFT : goes public
AQ
03/30Investors pump up Lyft after kicking tires on ride-hailing company's IPO
AQ
03/30NASDAQ WELCOMES LYFT, INC. (NASDAQ : LYFT) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
AQ
03/30Japan's Online-Shopping King Gets Lift From IPO -- WSJ
DJ
03/29LYFT : EFE News Briefs for Friday, March 29 (End of the Day)
AQ
03/29LYFT : Investors hail Lyft shares in IPO, see profits down the road
AQ
03/29Lyft shares soar on Nasdaq debut, setting stage for Uber
RE
03/29Lyft shares soar on Nasdaq debut, setting stage for Uber
RE
03/29Factbox - Venture backers reap multibillion-dollar payday in Lyft IPO
RE
More news
Chart LYFT INC
Duration : Period :
LYFT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroshi Mikitani Director
Jonathan Christodoro Director
Valerie B. Jarrett Director
Ben A. Horowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT INC0.00%22 246
ADOBE SYSTEMS17.79%130 034
WORKDAY20.77%42 813
AUTODESK21.16%34 208
SQUARE INC33.57%31 167
ELECTRONIC ARTS28.79%30 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About