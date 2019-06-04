Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LYFT Inc    LYFT

LYFT INC

(LYFT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LYFT : Uber's IPO underwriters recommend buying, estimate deep losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:30pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The underwriters of Uber Technologies' initial public offering on Tuesday overwhelmingly recommended the company's shares, even as they estimated deeper losses than previously expected for the ride-hailing service this year.

With the end of a quiet period related to Uber's disastrous IPO last month, at least 15 banks involved in the public listing initiated analyst coverage of the company, all of them positive except for Citi's "neutral" rating.

"Uber is a transformational company that should benefit from secular shifts to the sharing economy (Rides), time saving services (Eats), and more efficient marketplace evolution (Freight)," Bank of America analyst Justin Post wrote in his report, setting a $53 price target.

Uber's stock was up 2.4% at $42.22. Still, shares have dropped 6% from the price set in the May 9 IPO amid investor worries over whether the company is able to make money.

About $5 billion of Uber’s stock market value has evaporated since the hotly anticipated IPO, making that event a major disappointment for the company, its shareholders and underwriters.

"We see Uber as the most attractive Internet IPO since Facebook and believe that concerns related to Uber's profitability outlook pose less risk than Facebook's transition to mobile at that time," wrote Deutsche analyst Lloyd Walmsley, rating it a "buy."

Even as they recommended buying Uber's stock, the analysts initiating coverage on Tuesday estimated deeper losses for the company than the analysts who previously started coverage.

Analysts, on average, now expect Uber to lose more than $6 billion in 2019, according to Refinitiv data. On Monday, the average estimate - provided by analysts not involved in the IPO - was a loss of $4.4 billion in 2019.

William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart, rating Uber "outperform" in part on the basis of its breadth of operations, estimated it will lose $9.6 billion this year.

The average estimate for Uber's second-quarter loss per share is now $2.34, compared to $1.23 last week, according to Refinitiv.

Citi analyst Mark May said opportunities remained in transportation services, but he was cautious about competition, regulatory pushback and uncertainty around the future of autonomous vehicles.

Uber was the biggest of a group of Silicon Valley startups that have gone public this year against the backdrop of a global stock market selloff sparked by the trade battle between the United States and China. The San Francisco-based company also faces increased regulation in several countries and wage battles with its drivers.

The company said on Tuesday the U.S. Internal Revenue Service is auditing its taxes for 2013 and 2014 and that it expects unrecognized tax benefits to be reduced within the next year by at least $141 million.

While some analysts see Uber eventually launching fleets of self-driving cars and compare it to Amazon’s ability to spread into new markets, others are focused on the company’s billions of dollars in losses and the threat of increased competition.

Analysts, on average, now see Uber's revenue in 2019 at $13.9 billion, down from an average 2019 estimate of $14 billion last week.

With Tuesday's stock gain, Uber's shares are trading at 5.1 times expected 2019 revenue, the same valuation as smaller rival Lyft, which remains down 18% from its IPO in March.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT INC -0.35% 59.35 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.06% 42.1444 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYFT INC
01:30pLYFT : Uber's IPO underwriters recommend buying, estimate deep losses
RE
12:02pLYFT : Uber says IRS probing its 2013-14 tax returns
RE
06/03FROM EVENTS TO UPGRADES : Five ways to earn and use miles
AQ
06/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Lyft and Uber borrow from taxi model to reduce congestion at..
AQ
06/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES : As big change approaches, airport spars with Uber, Lyft
AQ
05/31LYFT : RM LAW Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyft, Inc.
PR
05/31MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Suffer Worst May Since 2010 As Trump Threatens Tariff..
DJ
05/31UBER TECHNOLOGIES : posts $1bn loss in Q1 despite rising revenue
AQ
05/31LYFT : Dashlane raises $110M in Series D funding, names Lyft's Howard as new CMO
AQ
05/30LYFT : Rosen Law Firm, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securiti..
PR
More news
Chart LYFT INC
Duration : Period :
LYFT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroshi Mikitani Director
Jonathan Christodoro Director
Valerie B. Jarrett Director
Ben A. Horowitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT INC0.00%16 745
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.97%404 984
NETFLIX25.77%147 181
NASPERS LIMITED19.64%100 789
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA8.20%22 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR-2.50%21 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About