Lyft Co-Founder and President to Participate in Fireside Chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

11/15/2019 | 06:00am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) announced today that John Zimmer, Co-Founder and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.  Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com. 

About Lyft, Inc.

Lyft was founded in 2012, and has over 30 million riders and 2 million drivers. We are singularly focused on improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and committed to building reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.

Forward Looking Statements

In the fireside chat Lyft may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Lyft’s future financial or operating performance as well as Lyft’s other expectations, strategies, priorities, plans or intentions. Lyft’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described in Lyft’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the fireside chat referenced above, Lyft may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Reconciliations of our historical non-GAAP measures are available on the investor relations portion of our website.

Contacts:
Catherine Buan / Shawn Woodhull
investor@lyft.com

Adrian Durbin / Alexandra LaManna
press@lyft.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
