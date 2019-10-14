Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lyft : House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 05:25pm EDT
An Uber pick-up location is pictured in San Diego, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft have declined to appear at a hearing on Wednesday on ride-hailing industry issues, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives panel said, urging them to reconsider.

"That is unacceptable," Representative Peter DeFazio told the company's chief executives in letters dated Monday.

DeFazio said the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee held numerous conversations with the companies' staff over the last few weeks, and "strongly urged" the companies to take part in the hearing.

Instead, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Lyft CEO Logan Green suggested that the committee "invite third party industry associations to generally talk about technology innovation in transportation," DeFazio said.

Lyft did not immediately provide a comment. An Uber spokeswoman confirmed receipt of the letter but did not comment further.

DeFazio said he intended "to pursue legislative solutions to address numerous issues plaguing the ride hailing industry, many of which will be raised at this hearing."

"If you do not send a representative to testify at the hearing, you leave the committee little choice but to make these policy decisions without your input," he told the CEOs.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
06:02pFacebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
RE
05:25pLYFT : House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing
RE
10/10LYFT : ONUS Launches in Denver in Time for the Holidays
AQ
10/09UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Cats and dogs, Uber and Lyft, and Alec Baldwin; In-The-News ..
AQ
10/08UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Timing and location key if you want to make a buck driving f..
AQ
10/04PayPal becomes first member to exit Facebook's Libra Association
RE
10/03UPDATE1 : Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan form labor union
AQ
09/30WeWork throws in the towel on its ill-fated IPO
RE
09/27After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies
RE
09/27Lyft To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 503 M
EBIT 2019 -996 M
Net income 2019 -2 760 M
Finance 2019 2 751 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,47x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,32x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
Capitalization 11 562 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 70,86  $
Last Close Price 39,80  $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer President & Vice Chairman
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Peter Morelli Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.0.00%11 562
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.18%393 267
NETFLIX5.71%123 877
NASPERS LIMITED-18.98%67 398
COSTAR GROUP, INC.78.42%22 445
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP1.97%22 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group