Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lyft : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego

A California judge on Monday granted the state's request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

The ruling by Judge Ethan Schulman of San Francisco Superior Court is a defeat for the ride-hailing companies, as they defend against a May 5 lawsuit by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

Uber and Lyft had been accused of violating Assembly Bill 5 ("AB5"), a new state law requiring companies to classify workers as employees if they controlled how workers did their jobs, or the work was part of their normal business. {nL1N2CN1JT]

In a 34-page decision faulting the money-losing companies' "prolonged and brazen refusal" to comply with state law, Schulman said the plaintiffs showed an "overwhelming likelihood" they could prove Uber and Lyft classified drivers illegally.

"This is a resounding victory for thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers who are working hard - and, in this pandemic, incurring risk every day - to provide for their families," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement.

Schulman delayed enforcing his order by 10 days to allow appeals, which Lyft said it will pursue.

California voters are expected in November to consider a ballot measure, Proposition 22, to classify app-based drivers as contractors. The state is Uber's and Lyft's largest U.S. market.

"Drivers do not want to be employees," Lyft said in a statement. "Ultimately, we believe this issue will be decided by California voters and that they will side with drivers."

Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several hundred thousand "gig" workers, including many at ride-hailing companies and app-based food delivery services, are affected by AB5, which took effect on Jan. 1 and had broad support from organized labor.

Schulman said the defendants' argument they were not "hiring entities" covered by AB5 "flies in the face" of Uber's claims in other litigation, and their "concerted effort" to overturn the law in November.

He also said the public could face substantial harm if drivers were denied employee benefits such as minimum wage, paid sick and family leave, unemployment insurance and workers' compensation insurance.

"These harms are not mere abstractions; they represent real harms to real working people," Schulman wrote.

The judge said Uber and Lyft had themselves to blame if their resisting state laws contributed to any "far-reaching" effects an injunction might have.

"Defendants may not evade legislative mandates merely because their businesses are so large that they affect the lives of many thousands of people," he wrote.

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. 2.85% 31.05 Delayed Quote.-29.82%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.91% 32.27 Delayed Quote.10.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
05:48pLYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in Califo..
RE
04:07pCalifornia judge issues preliminary injunction preventing uber, lyft from cla..
RE
08/07LYFT, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
08/07Uber Ridership Declines Further -- WSJ
DJ
08/06Judge appears receptive to Uber, Lyft warnings in California driver case
RE
08/06Uber Ridership Fails to Recover as Pandemic Drives Another Big Loss -- Update
DJ
08/06Uber Ridership Fails to Recover as Pandemic Drives Another Big Loss
DJ
08/06RISK CORONAVIRUS OR DEFAULT : ride-hail drivers face tough choices as U.S. aid e..
RE
08/04LYFT : publishes first environmental, social and governance report
AQ
07/30LYFT : Partners with SIXT to Expand Friction-Free Car Rentals Nationwide
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 690 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 492 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 263 M 9 263 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 42,15 $
Last Close Price 30,19 $
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-29.82%9 263
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED33.65%646 872
NETFLIX, INC.52.90%218 184
PROSUS N.V.21.03%154 526
NASPERS LIMITED34.82%75 368
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.63%57 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group