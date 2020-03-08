Log in
Lyft : U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies to compensate drivers affected by coronavirus

03/08/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

U.S. ride-hailing and food delivery companies including DoorDash Inc and Instacart are in discussions to compensate drivers and delivery personnel affected by the novel coronavirus.

DoorDash and Instacart are exploring options, the firms said on Sunday in separate statements.

A Lyft Inc spokeswoman said the company has decided to provide funds to drivers infected or quarantined by a public health authority.

The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/uber-doordash-and-others-discuss-fund-for-sick-drivers-11583641022?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=4 earlier on Sunday that Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart are in talks to set up a fund to compensate affected drivers.

Uber said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -2.86% 36.02 Delayed Quote.-16.27%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.77% 31.64 Delayed Quote.6.52%
