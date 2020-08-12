Log in
LYFT, INC.

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/12 12:30:57 pm
30.635 USD   -0.05%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Lyft : Uber may be forced to shut down California ride services over new driver ruling

08/12/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc would be forced to shut down its ride-hailing operations in California if a court ruling that blocks it from classifying its drivers as independent contractors goes into effect, the company said in a court filing.

A California judge on Monday granted the state's request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber and rival Lyft Inc from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Several hundred thousand "gig" workers, including many at ride-hailing companies and app-based food delivery services, are affected by the law known as Assembly Bill 5 ("AB5"), which took effect on Jan. 1.

The shutdown would irreparably harm Uber and the people who rely on its rides operations to generate income, the company said in its court filing on Tuesday.

"If the court doesn't reconsider, then in California, it's hard to believe we'll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly," Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi was quoted as saying by CNBC on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

LYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in Califo..
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 690 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 505 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 404 M 9 404 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 42,15 $
Last Close Price 30,65 $
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan D. Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-28.75%9 404
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED38.58%629 706
NETFLIX, INC.44.31%205 923
PROSUS N.V.20.94%154 193
NASPERS LIMITED34.14%75 267
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.94%54 699
