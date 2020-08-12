Lyft : Uber may be forced to shut down California ride services over new driver ruling

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc would be
forced to shut down its ride-hailing operations in California if
a court ruling that blocks it from classifying its drivers as
independent contractors goes into effect, the company said in a
court filing.
A California judge on Monday granted the state's request for
a preliminary injunction blocking Uber and rival Lyft Inc
from classifying their drivers as independent
contractors rather than employees.
Several hundred thousand "gig" workers, including many at
ride-hailing companies and app-based food delivery services, are
affected by the law known as Assembly Bill 5 ("AB5"), which took
effect on Jan. 1.
The shutdown would irreparably harm Uber and the people who
rely on its rides operations to generate income, the company
said in its court filing on Tuesday.
"If the court doesn't reconsider, then in California, it's
hard to believe we'll be able to switch our model to full-time
employment quickly," Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi
was quoted as saying by CNBC on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)