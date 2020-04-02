Log in
Lyft, Inc.

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/02 04:00:00 pm
22.45 USD   -4.47%
09:44pLYFT : Uber to start shipping car disinfectants to drivers
RE
01:44pLYFT : Arizona justices uphold Phoenix airport's Uber, Lyft fees
AQ
03/31LYFT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Lyft : Uber to start shipping car disinfectants to drivers

04/02/2020 | 09:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota

Uber Technologies Inc will begin shipping disinfecting car spray to selected drivers in areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, an executive said on Thursday.

The company had promised to supply drivers with sanitizers in early March. Then it closed all of its local hubs, places where drivers can go to receive in-person help or use the bathroom, leaving drivers in the dark over where to receive supplies.

Uber senior vice president of global rides and platform operations, Andrew Macdonald, said on Twitter that the company had received an initial batch of 30,000 bottles of cleaning spray by Atlanta-based company Zep Inc.

He said select drivers could place an order in the app and receive shipment free of charge.

"As a start, we?re prioritizing the most active drivers in a few cities, incl. NYC," Macdonald wrote on Twitter, adding that the company was working on securing more supplies.

Previously, Uber said suppliers had prioritized orders for healthcare, with its own orders being moved down the queue several times.

Lyft Inc last week said it had distributed many supplies to drivers while its hubs were still open and was working a way to distribute them now, but declined to provide additional details.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Ride-hailing demand has grinded to a halt in most U.S. cities, with a majority of Americans now under some form of lockdown.

The epidemic has also exposed drivers and companies to the downside of an ambiguous contractor model, leaving drivers more vulnerable than traditional employees.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 813 M
EBIT 2020 -797 M
Net income 2020 -1 461 M
Finance 2020 1 617 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,73x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 6 884 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 54,25  $
Last Close Price 22,45  $
Spread / Highest target 330%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-47.82%8 233
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.30%465 826
NETFLIX, INC.12.52%164 772
NASPERS LIMITED0.94%63 056
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.53%48 226
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-18.68%22 560
