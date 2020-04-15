Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lyft : launches meal, grocery delivery service in several U.S. cities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:52pm EDT
Signage for Lyft is seen displayed at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on the NASDAQ Stock Market in New York

Lyft Inc on Wednesday said it has launched a new on-demand delivery service to provide essential goods, including groceries, meals and medical supplies, to people in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. company said the offer will also provide earning opportunities to drivers suffering from a near-total collapse in demand for ride-hailing trips.

The company said its drivers could be booked to deliver goods on behalf of government agencies, nonprofit groups, businesses and healthcare organizations.

Drivers would be paid in the same way as for ride-hailing trips, based on the distance and time they travel, a Lyft spokeswoman said.

But payment for the delivery service comes from a variety of sources, according to the spokeswoman, including from Lyft, the partner organizations themselves and Mastercard Inc, which has partnered with Lyft.

Lyft said its initial partners for delivery services included Dole Packaged Foods and a group providing meals to students in need.

Lyft's larger rival, Uber Technologies Inc, already offers drivers an alternative to transporting passengers with its restaurant food delivery platform.

Lyft said the delivery service would initially be available in Atlanta, Austin, Texas; Dallas; Houston; Indianapolis; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; San Francisco; San Diego; San Antonio and Seattle, but could expand to more cities if the company finds additional partners.

Lyft said some 120,000 drivers from across the United States had signed up for the delivery service since the company advertised the opportunity on March 20.

New York City, the largest ride-hailing market in the United States, has hired taxi and app-based drivers to deliver food to those who cannot leave their homes due to health conditions or other concerns during the coronavirus outbreak.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Wednesday that the city has hired 11,000 drivers who get paid $15 per hour and receive reimbursements for gas mileage and tolls.

The coronavirus crisis has exposed the vulnerable status of independent contract workers that Lyft and other gig economy companies such as Uber, GrubHub Inc, DoorDash Inc and Postmates Inc rely on.

Unlike employees, those workers generally do not receive benefits, including health coverage, sick pay, unemployment and minimum pay.

By Tina Bellon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
03:52pLYFT : launches meal, grocery delivery service in several U.S. cities
RE
04/10LYFT, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fi..
AQ
04/09UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Virus outbreak delivers tech darlings a harsh reality check
AQ
04/09LYFT : Miami-Dade partners with Uber and Lyft to launch late night transport sol..
AQ
04/08UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Virus outbreak delivers tech darlings a harsh reality check
AQ
04/02LYFT : Uber to start shipping car disinfectants to drivers
RE
04/02LYFT : Arizona justices uphold Phoenix airport's Uber, Lyft fees
AQ
03/31LYFT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Exor Invests in Ride-Share Firm Via -- WSJ
DJ
03/30Exor Nears $200 Million Investment in Ride-Share Company Via
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 702 M
EBIT 2020 -819 M
Net income 2020 -1 467 M
Finance 2020 1 615 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,34x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,18x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 9 353 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52,45  $
Last Close Price 30,50  $
Spread / Highest target 216%
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-29.10%9 353
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.25%482 836
NETFLIX, INC.27.81%181 468
NASPERS LIMITED-0.10%61 506
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.69%47 932
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-9.11%25 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group