Lyft : partners with One Medical to provide drivers with access to virtual care and COVID-19 screening at no cost

04/28/2020 | 10:23am EDT

Today, Lyft and One Medical are announcing an exciting new partnership that brings together both companies' unique efforts to help support essential workers.

Lyft will now connect drivers with One Medical's Essential Workers program, for access to a free 30-day trial membership, on-demand virtual care at no cost, and access to COVID-19 testing. One Medical is a national tech-powered, membership-based primary care practice that has been working since the early stages of the outbreak to expand access to virtual care and testing for those in need, including frontline and essential workers who are providing key services during this time. Lyft drivers will have complimentary access to One Medical's virtual care platform, which includes on-demand digital COVID-19 screenings, on-demand video visits, secure provider messaging and more virtual health resources 24/7. Drivers in eligible locations who wish to enroll in the program can get started here.

One Medical has opened up COVID-19 testing sites in every major metropolitan market with a One Medical presence across the country. This program is already available to drivers in Chicago, Portland, San Diego and Seattle and is now expanding to include the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Phoenix, and Washington D.C.

Lyft will also provide One Medical's test site employees with access to transportation through the LyftUp Critical Workforce Program.

'We are excited to partner with One Medical to help provide drivers with access to virtual care and COVID-19 screening,' said Angie Westbrock, Vice President of Global Operations and the co-head of Lyft's COVID-19 Task Force. 'We are committed to increasing transportation access for those who need it most, including the One Medical team members and those on the frontlines of this crisis.'

This partnership is the latest in Lyft's COVID-19 response efforts to support drivers and help keep the community healthy. Lyft has dedicated $1.5 million in funding to provide cleaning supplies and protective equipment. We're also providing funds to qualified drivers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency or diagnosed as immunocompromised and directed to isolate by their doctor because of COVID-19 - an amount determined by the driver's previous activity on the Lyft platform. For more information on our initiatives for drivers and the entire Lyft community, please visit our site.

Disclaimer

Lyft Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:22:05 UTC
