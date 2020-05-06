Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lyft : sees rider demand improving after coronavirus bottom, 'on path to profitability'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 07:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Lyft rideshare driver wears a mask as he leaves passengers in the U.S. Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington

By Akanksha Rana and Tina Bellon

Lyft Inc said U.S. ridership had improved more than 20% from coronavirus-hit rock bottom last month and that high unemployment would keep a lid on driver costs, allowing the ride-hailing firm to move toward profitability as lockdowns ease.

Shares rose 17% on Wednesday after Lyft posted higher-than-expected revenue and vowed further cost cuts to become profitable, saying ridership hit a low of a nearly 80% decline on April 12.

As the U.S. economy reopens, Americans will turn to ride-hailing as the first opportunity to make up for lost income, Lyft's President John Zimmer predicted on Wednesday. That oversupply would help the company cut down on driver incentives and other costs.

Shares of larger rival Uber Technologies Inc, which publishes results on Thursday, also rose 9% after Lyft's report. Still, Lyft's stock is less than half the $72 price from its initial public offering last year.

Lyft's first-quarter results offer a first look at the impact of strict stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the virus in many of the ride-hailing industry's largest markets.

Lyft and Uber rely on independent contract workers and resist calls by some U.S. lawmakers to classify their drivers as employees, which would force them to pay benefits.

The companies say drivers cherish the flexibility that comes with on-demand work, but many ride-hail drivers said the crisis has exposed their vulnerable status as contractors.

Both companies successfully appealed to federal lawmakers to include their drivers in a taxpayer-funded unemployment insurance plan and receive support typically reserved for workers whose employers pay into the insurance system.

Lyft's Zimmer on Wednesday said the drivers' inclusion in the federal coronavirus relief bill showed the company's flexible model worked.

On Tuesday, California sued Uber and Lyft over the companies' alleged misclassification of drivers.

For April, Lyft rides were down 75% year over year but Chief Executive Logan Green said Lyft saw moderate week-on-week growth in ride requests starting in mid-April.

In the United States, rides rose 21% in the first week of May compared with a low point on April 12.

Ridership grew 25% in Atlanta, 35% in Chicago, 29% in Houston, 39% in New Orleans, 22% in New York City and 25% in Seattle between the week ended April 5 versus the week ended May 3.

Based on April volumes, Lyft expects a second-quarter loss of less than $360 million before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Green said Lyft and rival Uber had stopped virtually all ride discounts. The companies in the past frequently tried to outspend each other with promotions to attract new customers.

While Green said the drop in ridership was unprecedented, about two-thirds of Lyft's costs were variable, allowing the company to cut nearly all insurance-related expenses and reduce losses even as the business stagnated.

The company did not say whether it stuck to its goal of being profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of 2021 but on Wednesday said cost cuts would help it on the "path to profitability."

Lyft on Wednesday said first-quarter revenue rose by 23% to $955.7 million (773.2 million pounds) from the previous year, well ahead of a $884.7 million estimate by Refinitiv.

Loss-making Lyft had originally forecasted revenue of roughly $1 billion for the first three months of 2020.

The company's active ridership base increased by 3% to 21,200, while revenue per active rider increased by 19%.

Unlike Uber, Lyft only operates in the United States and parts of Canada, where many states imposed lockdown restrictions towards the end of March.

The most damaging fallout for the ride-hailing industry is expected in the second quarter of this year.

Lyft has some $2.7 billion of unrestricted cash and plans to remove some $300 million in expenses by the end of the year.

While total costs and expenses fell about 29% to $1.37 billion year-over-year, cost of revenue in the first quarter increased by roughly 17%.

Lyft last week withdrew its full-year guidance and announced a 17% staff cut and implemented pay cuts in response to the crisis.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bangalore and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Henderson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
07:24pLYFT : sees rider demand improving after coronavirus bottom, 'on path to profita..
RE
05:29pLYFT : sees rider demand improve in late April, 'on path to profitability'
RE
05:02pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Cuts 3,700 Jobs, Says CEO Waives Salary -- 4th Update
DJ
05:02pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Cuts 3,700 Jobs, Says CEO Waives Salary -- 5th Update
DJ
04:55pIn Detroit, Scramble for Cash Upends High-Profile Vehicle Rollouts -- 3rd Upd..
DJ
04:28pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Cuts 3,700 Jobs, Says CEO Waives Salary -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:20pLYFT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pLyft Announces First Quarter Results
GL
03:59pLYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
03:41pLYFT : Uber lays off 3,700 as virus upends sharing economy
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 878 M
EBIT 2020 -1 019 M
Net income 2020 -1 606 M
Finance 2020 1 636 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,18x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 8 014 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 46,67  $
Last Close Price 26,12  $
Spread / Highest target 269%
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-37.98%9 083
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.20%509 672
NETFLIX, INC.31.25%182 637
NASPERS LIMITED-0.76%66 073
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.62%49 038
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-3.03%26 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group