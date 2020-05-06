Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lyft : sees rider demand rebound in late April, 'on path to profitability'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Lyft rideshare driver wears a mask as he leaves passengers in the U.S. Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington

By Akanksha Rana and Tina Bellon

Lyft Inc on Wednesday surprised investors with higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable as the U.S. coronavirus lockdown batters the economy.

Shares in Lyft rose over 18% in after-hours trading. Shares of larger rival Uber Technologies Inc were up 9%.

The first-quarter results offer a first look at the impact of strict stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the virus in many of the ride-hailing industry's largest markets.

Lyft's earnings also serve as an indicator for the performance of Uber, which will report results on Thursday.

The company did not say whether it stuck to its goal of being profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of 2021 but on Wednesday said cost cuts would help it on the "path to profitability."

Lyft on Wednesday said first-quarter revenue rose by 23% to $955.7 million (773.2 million pounds) from the previous year, well ahead of a $884.7 million estimate by Refinitiv.

Loss-making Lyft had originally forecasted revenue of roughly $1 billion for the first three months of 2020.

The company's active ridership base increased by 3% to 21,200, while revenue per active rider increased by 19%.

For April, rides were down 75% year over year but Chief Executive Logan Green said Lyft saw moderate week-on-week growth in ride requests starting in mid-April.

"We expect that rider demand on our platform will be down for the foreseeable future," he said, adding that Lyft would be able to reduce costly driver incentives as many unemployed Americans looked for income opportunities. About two-thirds of all costs are variable, he said, allowing the company to reduce losses as ridership drops.

Unlike Uber, Lyft only operates in the United States and parts of Canada, where many states imposed lockdown restrictions towards the end of March.

But while Lyft has been strictly focused on moving people, Uber might be able to recuperate some lost ride-hailing revenue through its food delivery business.

Customers in the United States provide the bulk of revenue to both companies and the most damaging fallout for the ride-hailing industry is expected in the second quarter of this year. Lyft on Wednesday did not provide a forecast for the second quarter.

Green in a statement said the company was prepared to weather the crisis.

"We are responding to the pandemic with an aggressive cost reduction plan that will give us an even leaner expense structure and allow us to emerge stronger," Green said.

The company said it had $2.7 billion of unrestricted cash and said it would remove some $300 million in expenses by the end of the year.

While total costs and expenses fell about 29% to $1.37 billion year-over-year, cost of revenue in the first quarter increased by roughly 17%.

Lyft last week withdrew its full-year guidance and announced a 17% staff cut and implemented pay cuts in response to the crisis.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bangalore and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
05:02pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Cuts 3,700 Jobs, Says CEO Waives Salary -- 4th Update
DJ
04:55pIn Detroit, Scramble for Cash Upends High-Profile Vehicle Rollouts -- 3rd Upd..
DJ
04:49pLYFT : sees rider demand rebound in late April, 'on path to profitability'
RE
04:48pLYFT : sees rider demand rebound in late April, 'on path to profitability'
RE
04:28pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Cuts 3,700 Jobs, Says CEO Waives Salary -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:20pLYFT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pLyft Announces First Quarter Results
GL
03:43pLYFT : Uber lays off 3,700 as virus upends sharing economy
AQ
03:10pIn Detroit, Scramble for Cash Upends High-Profile Vehicle Rollouts -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
12:23pGeneral Motors the Only Detroit Auto Maker to Post a Profit--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 878 M
EBIT 2020 -1 019 M
Net income 2020 -1 606 M
Finance 2020 1 636 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,29x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 8 185 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 46,67  $
Last Close Price 26,68  $
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-37.98%9 083
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.20%509 672
NETFLIX, INC.31.25%182 637
NASPERS LIMITED-0.76%66 073
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.62%49 038
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-3.03%26 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group