LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lyft : to cut 982 jobs due to coronavirus outbreak

04/29/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
The Lyft logo is seen on a parked Lyft Scooter in Washington

Lyft Inc plans to lay off 982 employees, or 17% of the ride-hailing firm's workforce, due to economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company's shares were up 5% in afternoon trading.

Lyft said it estimates to incur about $28 million to $36 million of restructuring charges, primarily related to the layoffs. (https://bit.ly/2KG7iXs)

Directors of the company's board have voluntarily agreed to forego 30% of their cash compensation for the second quarter of 2020, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

