Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lyft : to require passengers and drivers to wear masks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 10:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Lyft rideshare driver wears a mask as he leaves passengers in the U.S. Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington

By Moira Warburton and Tina Bellon

Lyft will require both passengers and drivers to wear masks and complete a health certification program, including confirming before each ride that they are not displaying symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

The move comes as ridesharing companies struggle to maintain revenues with millions of people worldwide under social distancing orders from public health authorities.

Lyft has previously committed to distributing masks to its more than one million drivers, focusing on cities where masks are required by law, said Angie Westbrock, head of global operations, although she declined to say how many masks had been or would be distributed.

"A really important component of this policy is that it's not just for drivers," Westbrock said. "This policy requires passengers to also certify that they're going to comply with this health safety policy and that they'll also wear a mask."

Passengers are also asked to leave the windows open when possible, and not sit in the front seat of cars.

Masks and cleaning supplies for drivers will be distributed through Lyft's hubs, some of which will reopen for this purpose, Westbrock said.

Uber Technology Inc, Lyft's main competitor, has said they will implement technology that will require drivers to submit a photo of their face to confirm that they are wearing the mandatory mask.

Unlike Uber, Lyft only operates in the United States and parts of Canada.

Didi, a Chinese ridesharing company, is paying to install plastic barriers in cars to protect riders and drivers.

Westbrock said that Lyft is "always looking at new technology and thinking about ways to improve health and safety," and that Thursday's announcement represents "the first step and a really important foundation to build on... as the situation evolves."

Nicole Moore, a part-time Lyft driver and volunteer with Drivers United, an advocacy group representing ride-hail drivers in the United States, said many drivers have not been able to access the promised masks, and have had to buy their own.

The requirements also put the onus on drivers to enforce the new rules, she said.

Lyft is "not doing what they need to do to protect their brand and the people who work for them that generate the cash that they use," Moore said.

A corporate policy such as installing plastic barriers "would be a huge help," she added.

Lyft said in its earnings call on Wednesday that U.S. ridership had improved more than 20% from coronavirus-hit rock bottom last month and that it believes Americans will turn to ride-hailing as the first opportunity to make up for lost income as the U.S. economy reopens, helping the company cut down on driver incentives and other costs.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
10:35pLYFT : to require passengers and drivers to wear masks
RE
07:13pUber sees rides recovering from coronavirus lows, banks on food-delivery mome..
RE
07:12pUber sees rides recovering from coronavirus lows, banks on food-delivery mome..
RE
06:24pLYFT : Amtrak to require employees, passengers to wear face coverings
AQ
04:33pWall Street gets PayPal lift as Nasdaq wipes out 2020 declines
RE
04:10pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business
AQ
12:29pWall Street bullish on ride-hailing firms on lower driver costs, recovery sig..
RE
10:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Merger between 02 and Virgin goes ahead
09:59aLYFT : Twilio shares surge 32% after results crush Wall Street estimates
RE
05:29aLYFT : Q1 2020 Earnings Supplemental Data
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 840 M
EBIT 2020 -805 M
Net income 2020 -1 539 M
Finance 2020 1 481 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,44x
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 9 750 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 43,38  $
Last Close Price 31,78  $
Spread / Highest target 204%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-26.13%8 014
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.07%501 135
NETFLIX, INC.34.21%190 989
NASPERS LIMITED-0.42%66 916
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.46%48 053
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-0.72%27 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group