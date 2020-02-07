Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shares of Casper Sleep Rise 13% on First Trading Day -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Allison Prang

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. closed about 13% higher on their first day of trading Thursday, a day after the mattress-seller priced its IPO at the lower end of its expected price range.

Shares closed at $13.50 a share, higher than the company's public offering price of $12 a share. The stock opened above its IPO price Thursday at $14.50 a share and reached an intraday high of $15.85 a share.

Those gains, however, were after the company cut its public offering price. Casper's public offering price of $12 a share Wednesday was well below its initial range of $17-to-$19 a share, and at the low end of the $12-to-$13 a share range it set Wednesday morning.

The company has a valuation of about $535 million, based on its number of common shares outstanding before any options were exercised by the offering underwriters and also on Thursday's closing price. Casper had been valued at $1.1 billion in a private funding round early last year.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Philip Krim declined to comment specifically on the company's price cut in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Thursday. Mr. Krim said he has watched the turmoil in the IPO market, but it isn't something the company is focused on.

"Today's a really exciting milestone," Mr. Krim said.

Casper, founded back in 2014, reported a larger loss for the first nine months of 2019 versus the comparable period a year prior, but revenue rose. The company's loss grew almost 5% to $67.4 million, while revenue rose 20% to $312.3 million.

Mr. Krim on Thursday said Casper is focused on profitability and its operating leverage improved in 2019.

Casper, which sells foam mattresses online and delivers them through the mail, went public during a touchy time for IPOs. Investors have grown more tepid toward highly-valued startups that burn through money, and some companies in 2019 nixed their plans to go public, including the parent of WeWork, the coworking space company, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the owner of the Miss Universe Pageant and the biggest talent agency in Hollywood.

Endeavor pulled its own IPO plans after shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., the exercise-bike company, struggled on their first day of trading on public markets. The stocks of ride-share companies Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc., which both went public last year, have also traded below the prices at which they went public.

Casper was selling 8.35 million common shares in its IPO. The company said it gave an option for underwriters to buy as many as 1.25 million shares for overallotments.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -1.33% 47.42 Delayed Quote.10.23%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -11.32% 29 Delayed Quote.2.11%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.76% 37.09 Delayed Quote.24.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
02:48aShares of Casper Sleep Rise 13% on First Trading Day -- WSJ
DJ
02/06Pinterest shares surge as revenue, user adds beat estimates
RE
02/06Uber sees profit by end of 2020, but still expects full-year loss
RE
02/06Uber sees profit by end of 2020, but still expects full-year loss
RE
02/06UBER TECHNOLOGIES : No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pend..
AQ
02/06LYFT, INC. : annual earnings release
02/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval ..
AQ
01/31LYFT : Task force says 'mission-driven' investors must help cabbies
AQ
01/30UBER TECHNOLOGIES : B.C. launches talks with taxi industry about fees to aid dis..
AQ
01/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Microsoft and Tesla deliver, Facebook takes a hit
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 587 M
EBIT 2019 -812 M
Net income 2019 -2 654 M
Finance 2019 2 843 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,69x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,75x
EV / Sales2019 3,14x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 14 117 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65,93  $
Last Close Price 47,42  $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer President & Vice Chairman
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Peter Morelli Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.10.23%14 227
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.44%458 510
NETFLIX13.41%152 591
NASPERS LIMITED13.55%72 923
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.71%62 569
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.3.22%26 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group