Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lyft, Inc.    LYFT

LYFT, INC.

(LYFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration

By Greg Roumeliotis and Akanksha Rana

Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced talks to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc in an all-stock deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The two companies could reach an agreement as soon as this month, Bloomberg News reported earlier on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2LoVtoS)

Shares of GrubHub jumped about 29% to $60.50, while those of Uber rose 6%.

GrubHub had a market capitalization of about $4.3 billion, while Uber was valued at nearly $55 billion as of Monday's close, according to Refinitiv data.

Uber said it does not comment on rumors and speculations, while GrubHub declined to comment.

The approach comes as revenue from Uber's restaurant food delivery business, Uber Eats, surged more than 50% to $819 million on a yearly basis in the recently reported first quarter as restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus forced eateries to shut their dining areas.

UberEats, which offers food delivery services in more than 6,000 cities worldwide, has been a drag on the company's bottom line since its inception in 2014.

Uber in January sold its Indian food business to local rival Zomato and earlier this month closed Eats operations in eight countries.

Meal delivery services saw year-over-year growth of 24%, through the end of March in the United States, with Uber Eats taking in about 20% of consumers' meal delivery sales, data from analytics firm Second Measure showed.

Grubhub and its subsidiaries took in 28% of the sales, according to the data.

"It (the deal) will definitely be scrutinized but I think it will pass. GrubHub and Uber will likely push back saying industry isn't profitable and need to consolidate to make it work," said Robert Mollins, an analyst with Gordon Haskett.

However, the ride-hailing business at Uber and smaller rival Lyft Inc have been suffering due to the travel restrictions and both companies have pulled their full-year outlooks.

Last week, GrubHub said the restaurant industry is facing enormous challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company is using nearly all of its profits in the second quarter to generate as many additional orders for its restaurant partners as possible.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Tina Bellon in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYFT, INC.
12:50pUber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer
RE
07:01aLyft Announces Private Offering of $650 million of Convertible Senior Notes a..
GL
05/08LYFT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
05/08UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Redraws Road Map to Profit In Wake of Weakened Ridership
DJ
05/07LYFT : to require passengers and drivers to wear masks
RE
05/07Uber sees rides recovering from coronavirus lows, banks on food-delivery mome..
RE
05/07Uber sees rides recovering from coronavirus lows, banks on food-delivery mome..
RE
05/07LYFT : Amtrak to require employees, passengers to wear face coverings
AQ
05/07Wall Street gets PayPal lift as Nasdaq wipes out 2020 declines
RE
05/07UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 910 M
EBIT 2020 -909 M
Net income 2020 -1 455 M
Finance 2020 1 481 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,85x
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,80x
Capitalization 9 622 M
Chart LYFT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lyft, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYFT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 43,36  $
Last Close Price 31,36  $
Spread / Highest target 208%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Logan Green Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Zimmer Vice Chairman & President
Prashant Aggarwal Chairman
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer
Eisar Lipkovitz Executive Vice President-Rideshare & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYFT, INC.-27.10%9 622
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.35%531 805
NETFLIX, INC.36.14%193 742
NASPERS LIMITED1.20%71 452
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.39%54 863
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.4.33%29 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group