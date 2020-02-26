Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Lynas Corporation Limited    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(LYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lynas : Malaysia approves three-year licence for Lynas' rare earths plant, shares jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:26pm EST

Lynas Corp Ltd said on Thursday Malaysia has approved a new three-year licence that allows the Australian miner to operate the only major rare earths processing plant outside of China, sending its shares up 11%.

The licence will allow Lynas to continue processing rare earths at its $800 million plant in Kuantan, Malaysia, but is subject to the company meeting several conditions that it expects to meet.

The renewal removes a key risk for the company, which has been trading "like a distressed business," and is likely to be a catalyst for higher prices, according to analyst Dylan Kelly of Ord Minnett.

The broker has a "buy" recommendation on the stock for a valuation of A$4.80. Shares rallied as much as 11% on the news before trading at $1.98 by 0043 GMT, up by 4.5%.

As part of the licence, Lynas will have to build a cracking and leaching facility outside Malaysia before July 2023, after which the company will not be allowed to import raw materials containing naturally occurring radioactive material.

The company would also have to develop a permanent disposal facility for waste from rare-earths processing within the first year from the date of approval of the licence.

The disposal of low-level radioactive waste has been a contentious issue, with a number of Malaysians protesting against the plant citing health concerns.

The miner recently said the Malaysian state of Pahang had approved a permanent disposal site for waste treatment, a big step towards fulfilling one of the key conditions.

Lynas is scheduled to report its first-half results on Friday.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED
08:26pLYNAS : Malaysia approves three-year licence for Lynas' rare earths plant, share..
RE
01/30Rare earths miner Lynas secures Malaysian site for waste treatment
RE
01/17LYNAS : says lawsuit filed challenging Malaysian rare earths plant renewal
RE
01/15China to buy rare earths from U.S. as part of trade pact
RE
2019How rare earth shocks lifted an upstart Australian mining company
RE
2019LYNAS : fails to get Malaysian approval for higher processing limit, shares slid..
RE
2019EXCLUSIVE : U.S. Army will fund rare earths plant for weapons development
RE
2019LYNAS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
2019LYNAS : Australia's Lynas signs deal with Malaysian government agency
RE
2019China's August rare earth magnets exports to U.S. hit highest since at least ..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 414 M
EBIT 2020 36,5 M
Net income 2020 89,8 M
Debt 2020 69,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,73x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
EV / Sales2021 2,16x
Capitalization 1 325 M
Chart LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lynas Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,90  AUD
Last Close Price 1,90  AUD
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED-13.30%930
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-8.47%21 816
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 857
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.20%7 782
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-1.16%6 217
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.5.23%5 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group