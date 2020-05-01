Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Lynas Corporation Limited    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED

(LYC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lynas : Rare earths producer Lynas to restart Malaysian plant as virus curbs ease

05/01/2020 | 04:01am EDT
A general view of the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Pahang.

Rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Friday it will reopen its processing plant in Malaysia at the start of next week as the Southeast Asian nation eases restrictions imposed since March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement by the largest producer of rare earths outside China follows the decision by Malaysia to allow the majority of businesses to resume activity on Monday.

The plant has been closed since late March due to the restrictions on movement and non-essential business.

Lynas had applied for an exemption, or "critical industry" status, pointing to its products as essential to the supply chains of key industries in the country, including medical devices.

The Australia-based producer said it will provide more information about the restart of the plant on May 4.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Evans)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 357 M
EBIT 2020 -11,5 M
Net income 2020 27,9 M
Debt 2020 106 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 509x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,72x
EV / Sales2021 2,69x
Capitalization 1 220 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,65  AUD
Last Close Price 1,75  AUD
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED8.39%798
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-0.56%13 993
ALROSA-3.39%6 067
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.26%5 641
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-2.61%5 513
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.58%4 794
