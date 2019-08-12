Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lynas Corporation Ltd    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:49am EDT

(Reuters) - Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals Ltd on Monday said it was in negotiations with a Chinese entity for a A$20 million ($13.53 million) investment.

The company said it would make a private placement of shares to the entity at about A$0.062 per share if the transaction was approved by the board.

The miner also said it was in talks with other parties for an investment, although no substantial progress had been made in such talks.

China is the world's largest rare earth producer and there is increasing concern that the country may limit its exports of the minerals as a negotiating tactic in its trade dispute with the United States.

Rare earth minerals such as neodymium and praseodymium are in high demand due to their use in a wide variety of industrial and electronic applications.

Lynas Corp, the largest rare earths producer outside China, has seen its stock price surge some 82% this year owing to Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Earlier in the day, Northern Minerals signed a rare earths supply agreement with German industrial producer Thyssenkrupp AG, just a few days after it cancelled a supply deal with China's Lianyugang Zeyu New Materials Sales Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD -2.04% 2.88 End-of-day quote.85.49%
NORTHERN MINERALS LTD 6.35% 0.067 End-of-day quote.15.67%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -2.88% 9.968 Delayed Quote.-31.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
05:49aAustralian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor
RE
08/08LYNAS : Malaysia PM says cannot force rare earths firm Lynas to leave country
RE
08/08BAE SYSTEMS : Brad Greve to Succeed Peter Lynas as Finance Director
DJ
08/06LYNAS : Malaysia to update on rare earths producer Lynas' licence in mid-August
RE
08/05LYNAS : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - source..
RE
08/05EXCLUSIVE : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - so..
RE
08/01LYNAS : Australia's Lynas says prelim work ongoing for Malaysian waste disposal ..
RE
08/01LYNAS : Malaysia asks Australia's Lynas for waste plan before licence renewal
RE
07/25LYNAS : Rare earths miner Lynas confident on Malaysia licence renewal as expiry ..
RE
07/12EXCLUSIVE : Pentagon races to track U.S. rare earths output amid China trade dis..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 366 M
EBIT 2019 66,0 M
Net income 2019 47,8 M
Debt 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,93x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
Capitalization 2 032 M
Chart LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Lynas Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  AUD
Last Close Price 2,94  AUD
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 70,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD85.49%1 382
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD66.65%15 249
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 261
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 463
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED111.42%3 904
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.13.35%3 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group