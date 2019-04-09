Lynas : April 9, Update on Growth Plans

9 April 2019

UPDATE ON GROWTH PLANS

As noted in the Lynas Corporation Limited (ASX:LYC, OTC:LYSDY) announcements dated 8 April 2019 and 17 October 2018, for some months, Lynas has been developing detailed plans to grow with the market and deliver long term shareholder value. These plans will also assist the company to mitigate risk from any regulatory changes in Malaysia.

We see value in operating alternative cracking and leaching processing close to our resource, and therefore the primary locations that we have been considering for growth are in Western Australia.

Part of this planning has been to scope our future industrial footprint. Our preference has always been to add to our Malaysian capability, not replace it. Our Malaysian cracking and leaching operations are performing very well as a result of the IP our Malaysian team has developed and owned - IP which others cannot use - and the hard work of all the Lynas team. We remain committed to supporting the Malaysian economy and protecting our people's jobs. However, this same work means we are well placed to deal with any change in Malaysian government policy.

This planning is critical for our customers, our staff, our shareholders and Malaysia, as Malaysia seeks to build its 4.0 industries that rely on the use of Rare Earth materials. At this time, no decisions have been made, however the events of the past few weeks mean we are accelerating this work, and we will share this with you when it is ready.

