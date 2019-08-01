Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lynas Corporation Ltd    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lynas : Australia's Lynas says prelim work ongoing for Malaysian waste disposal facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 07:28pm EDT
A general view of the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Pahang

(Reuters) - Rare earths producer Lynas Corp on Friday said it was conducting preliminary work on a waste-disposal facility for its Malaysian plant, which is due for an operating licence renewal in September.

The largest rare-earths producer outside China said it awaited formal notice from the Malaysian government on the conditions required for renewing its operating licence. Malaysia's environment ministry had said a decision would be announced in mid-August=.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that the renewal hinged on Lynas providing a coherent plan to manage low-level radioactive waste from its rare-earths processing plant. Lynas has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Malaysia over how to deal with waste at the plant.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHERENT, INC. -0.37% 138.34 Delayed Quote.31.35%
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD -3.07% 2.53 End-of-day quote.60.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
07:28pLYNAS : Australia's Lynas says prelim work ongoing for Malaysian waste disposal ..
RE
02:18aLYNAS : Malaysia asks Australia's Lynas for waste plan before licence renewal
RE
07/25LYNAS : Rare earths miner Lynas confident on Malaysia licence renewal as expiry ..
RE
07/12EXCLUSIVE : Pentagon races to track U.S. rare earths output amid China trade dis..
RE
07/09Medallion Resources eyes North America for rare earths extraction plant
RE
06/27EXPLAINER : U.S. dependence on China's rare earth - Trade war vulnerability
RE
06/27SOJITZ : Rare earths producer Lynas secures better loan terms with Japanese back..
RE
06/26VITAL METALS : to Transform into Rare Earth Oxide Developer
AQ
06/19EXPLAINER : U.S. dependence on China's rare earth: Trade war vulnerability
RE
06/19EXPLAINER : U.S. dependence on China's rare earth: Trade war vulnerability
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 366 M
EBIT 2019 76,3 M
Net income 2019 47,9 M
Debt 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,16x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
Capitalization 1 748 M
Chart LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Lynas Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  AUD
Last Close Price 2,53  AUD
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 97,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD60.88%1 242
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD52.98%15 814
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 258
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 615
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED109.56%3 907
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.4.97%3 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group