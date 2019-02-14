Lynas : February 14, NUF Update

14 February 2019

UPDATE REGARDING NUF RESIDUE

Lynas Corporation Limited (ASX:LYC, OTC:LYSDY) provides the following update in relation to the solid residue known as NUF that wasreferred to in the company's ASXannouncements dated 17 October 2018 and 29 October 2018.

As mentioned in the Company's previous announcements, NUF is one of two solidresidues produced at the Lynas Malaysia plant. NUF is non-radioactive and non-toxic-it is a magnesium rich gypsum.

Following extensive consultation with the government and regulators, there is an agreed pathway for the management of NUF.

The updated NUF action plan includes commercialization options for NUF and a long term NUF disposal solution. At this stage, Lynas does not expect that this will involve material additional compliance costs.

As mentioned in our ASX announcement dated 3 January 2019, we remain in ongoing discussions with the Malaysian government to seek to resolve the remaining issues related to WLP, which is the other solid residue produced at the Lynas Malaysia plant.

