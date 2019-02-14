Log in
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
My previous session
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
1.64 AUD   -0.91%
February 14, NUF Update
PU
01/17LYNAS : January 17, Date of Quarterly Report and Briefing
PU
01/03LYNAS : January 3, Lynas Appeals Condition Imposed on 4 December 2018
PU
Lynas : February 14, NUF Update

02/14/2019 | 04:42am EST

14 February 2019

UPDATE REGARDING NUF RESIDUE

Lynas Corporation Limited (ASX:LYC, OTC:LYSDY) provides the following update in relation to the solid residue known as NUF that wasreferred to in the company's ASXannouncements dated 17 October 2018 and 29 October 2018.

As mentioned in the Company's previous announcements, NUF is one of two solidresidues produced at the Lynas Malaysia plant. NUF is non-radioactive and non-toxic-it is a magnesium rich gypsum.

Following extensive consultation with the government and regulators, there is an agreed pathway for the management of NUF.

The updated NUF action plan includes commercialization options for NUF and a long term NUF disposal solution. At this stage, Lynas does not expect that this will involve material additional compliance costs.

As mentioned in our ASX announcement dated 3 January 2019, we remain in ongoing discussions with the Malaysian government to seek to resolve the remaining issues related to WLP, which is the other solid residue produced at the Lynas Malaysia plant.

For all media enquiries please contact Jennifer Parker or Lauren Stutchbury from Cannings Corporate Communications on +61 2 8284 9990.

Andrew Arnold

Company Secretary

Lynas Corporation Ltd

PT17212 Jalan Gebeng 3, Kawasan Perindustrian Gebeng, 26080 Kuantan, Pahang Darul Makmur, Malaysia

Tel: +60 9 582 5200 +60 9 582 5800

Fax: +60 9 582 5291 +60 9 582 5292www.lynascorp.com

ACN 009 066 648

Disclaimer

Lynas Corporation Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:41:00 UTC
