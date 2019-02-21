Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lynas Corporation Ltd    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/21
1.72 AUD   -1.43%
03:48aLYNAS : February 21, Date of Half Year Financial Report and Briefing
PU
02/14LYNAS : February 14, NUF Update
PU
01/17LYNAS : January 17, Date of Quarterly Report and Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lynas : February 21, Date of Half Year Financial Report and Briefing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 03:48am EST

21 February 2019

Date of Half Year Report and Briefing

Lynas Corporation Limited ("Lynas") (ASX:LYC, OTC:LYSDY) will announce itshalf year results for the period ending 31 December 2018 on the morning of Thursday 28 February 2019.

Amanda Lacaze, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, will host an analyst and shareholder briefing on Thursday 28 February 2019 at 12 noon Sydney time.

The briefing will be webcast and accessible online athttps://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n5dccaxi

Further EnquiriesJennifer Parker

Cannings Strategic CommunicationsT: +61 2 8284 9990

Andrew Arnold Company Secretary

Lynas Corporation Ltd

PT17212 Jalan Gebeng 3, Kawasan Perindustrian Gebeng, 26080 Kuantan, Pahang Darul Makmur, Malaysia

Tel: +60 9 582 5200 +60 9 582 5800

Fax: +60 9 582 5291 +60 9 582 5292www.lynascorp.com

ACN 009 066 648

Disclaimer

Lynas Corporation Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 08:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
03:48aLYNAS : February 21, Date of Half Year Financial Report and Briefing
PU
02/14LYNAS : February 14, NUF Update
PU
01/17LYNAS : January 17, Date of Quarterly Report and Briefing
PU
01/03LYNAS : January 3, Lynas Appeals Condition Imposed on 4 December 2018
PU
2018LYNAS : December 14, Clarification of Media Reports
PU
2018LYNAS : Malaysian uncertainties complicate Aussie miner Lynas' growth plans
RE
2018LYNAS : Malaysia tells Lynas to remove radioactive waste for licence renewal
AQ
2018LYNAS : Australia rare earth miner Lynas eyes legal options on Malaysia plant re..
RE
2018LYNAS COR : `s Malaysia plant shut down until 2019
AQ
2018LYNAS : Public hearing in malaysia
AQ
More news
Chart LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Lynas Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,20  AUD
Spread / Average Target 83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD12.30%824
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD39.43%14 092
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 576
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP5.97%9 694
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 322
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.5.70%5 009
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.