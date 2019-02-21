Lynas : February 21, Date of Half Year Financial Report and Briefing

21 February 2019

Date of Half Year Report and Briefing

Lynas Corporation Limited ("Lynas") (ASX:LYC, OTC:LYSDY) will announce itshalf year results for the period ending 31 December 2018 on the morning of Thursday 28 February 2019.

Amanda Lacaze, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, will host an analyst and shareholder briefing on Thursday 28 February 2019 at 12 noon Sydney time.

The briefing will be webcast and accessible online athttps://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n5dccaxi

